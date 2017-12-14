₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by metronaija: 11:18am
Singer Seyi Shay is all shades of stunning in new makeup photos shared via her IG page.
See more below;
http://www.metronaija.com/seyi-shay-beautiful-new-makeup-photos/
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by itspzpics(m): 11:28am
wow.... really beautiful
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by LEGHEND(m): 11:30am
ugly thing
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by ufuosman(m): 11:49am
She look beautiful on make up
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by rosy1992(f): 11:52am
beautiful
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by tammyboy1(m): 12:20pm
i like the first pic
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by classicMan22(m): 3:44pm
yea, she is but let her wash her face first, den we will see how truly beautiful she is
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by iceberryose(m): 3:44pm
LEGHEND:May hatred not kill you
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by holluphemydavid(m): 3:44pm
hioe she isnt preparing for a show dat she will fall off on stage again lol
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Jeezuzpick(m): 3:44pm
Beauty that can't outlast a shower ain't beauty at all.
All I see is paint.
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by talk2saintify(m): 3:44pm
BUREFULL GWIRL
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by femi4: 3:44pm
I m in love with my baebae
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by RIPEnglish: 3:44pm
She are looked like a doll.. Rubbish.
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Punstar: 3:44pm
Where is the beautiful now
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by ouzo1(m): 3:45pm
What does she do again sef??
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by naaseju: 3:45pm
When you think you are the smartest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdJHSC5CU40
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Hades2016(m): 3:45pm
Make she remove or take off the make up let's see her real face
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Samusu(m): 3:45pm
This for her
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Schoolala(m): 3:45pm
what is beautiful is it the make up in her face or the real face.
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by dejavubobo1(m): 3:45pm
thank God for make-Up
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Oxster(m): 3:45pm
I need without makeup pics to judge,,Enough of Gals cheat
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by tofolo(m): 3:46pm
Below pic says all.
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by integritylady(f): 3:46pm
is this your definition of "beautiful"?
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by pmc01(m): 3:47pm
Who would have imagined a few years back when there was sanity everywhere that Nairaland will become a dumping ground for "make-up photos"? Seun's greatest undoing was probably the dismissal of sexkillz. Quite unfortunate!
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by dhamstar(m): 3:47pm
on point
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by shimmer19: 3:47pm
My crush
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by AuroraB(f): 3:49pm
She's always been beautiful
Cutie
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by NarnieSnyper(m): 3:49pm
Even with all the Deluxe and Rainbow paints you still look like Joker's girlfiend "Harley".
Even Van Gogh and Picasso's paint won't change your face.
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Michaelpresh(m): 3:52pm
Sexycelin cum an see ur aunty oh
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by joenor(m): 3:52pm
she's pretty, but!
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by habsydiamond(m): 3:54pm
Oxster:lolzz
|Re: Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Assassin101: 3:54pm
who says is beautiful?
