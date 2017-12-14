Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seyi Shay Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos (2072 Views)

Tboss Looks Beautiful In New Makeup Photos / Olajumoke Orisaguna Is Beautiful In New Makeup Photos / Rahama Sadau Flawless In New Makeup Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See more below;



http://www.metronaija.com/seyi-shay-beautiful-new-makeup-photos/ Singer Seyi Shay is all shades of stunning in new makeup photos shared via her IG page.See more below;

wow.... really beautiful

ugly thing

She look beautiful on make up

beautiful

i like the first pic

yea, she is but let her wash her face first, den we will see how truly beautiful she is

LEGHEND:

ugly thing May hatred not kill you May hatred not kill you 1 Like

hioe she isnt preparing for a show dat she will fall off on stage again lol

Beauty that can't outlast a shower ain't beauty at all.



All I see is paint.

BUREFULL GWIRL

I m in love with my baebae

She are looked like a doll.. Rubbish.

Where is the beautiful now

What does she do again sef??







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdJHSC5CU40 When you think you are the smartest

Make she remove or take off the make up let's see her real face

This for her

what is beautiful is it the make up in her face or the real face.

thank God for make-Up

I need without makeup pics to judge,,Enough of Gals cheat

Below pic says all.

is this your definition of "beautiful"?

Who would have imagined a few years back when there was sanity everywhere that Nairaland will become a dumping ground for "make-up photos"? Seun's greatest undoing was probably the dismissal of sexkillz. Quite unfortunate!

on point

My crush



Cutie She's always been beautifulCutie





Even Van Gogh and Picasso's paint won't change your face.

Even with all the Deluxe and Rainbow paints you still look like Joker's girlfiend "Harley".Even Van Gogh and Picasso's paint won't change your face.

Sexycelin cum an see ur aunty oh

she's pretty, but!

Oxster:

I need without makeup pics to judge,,Enough of Gals cheat lolzz lolzz