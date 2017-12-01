₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by 247frolic(m): 12:04pm On Dec 14
A Muslim lady was denied being called to the Nigerian bar for wearing a Hijab!
Here’s what fellow lawyer @savvy_ruqqy wrote;
Good morning everyone,
I want to use this medium to express my dissatisfaction with the way muslims are treated in this my profession called ‘LAW’. A sister wasn’t called to the bar because she was dressed like that (Picture above) please for God sake what is wrong with that picture? Because she was putting on a small hijab tucked into her collarette, WHY?
What has Hijab done to them?
Where is our freedom of Religion as stated in the constitution?
We need justice…For those that don’t know, Hijab is a MANDATORY part of my religion not just a piece of clothing, so if my freedom of religion is said to have been guaranteed in section 38 of the constitution of my country that is said to be supreme and have have binding force over all as seen in section 1 of this same constitution and Section 42 of this same constitution guarantees my right to freedom from discrimination, please for God sake what is this then and before you come here attack me, please read section 38 (1) and section 1 (1) first and also go ahead to read S1 (3) of this same constitution with an unbiased mind where it is said that if any other law is inconsistent with the provisions of this constitution this constitution shall prevail…B’iko what are we now talking about?
Please we want justice.
We want our hijab
we want #JusticeForFirdaus
We want to wear our hijabs for call to bar
we want to wear it in the court room.
Stop the discrimination
We are muslims not terrorists
Hijab is Mandatory
We want Justice for Firdaus
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photo-muslim-lady-denied-being-called.html
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by Temidayo9(m): 12:09pm On Dec 14
I think it all about sanity in the law profession....
There re lay down rules on dress code.
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by Alcatraz005: 12:13pm On Dec 14
The guy spoilt his message by saying they are Muslims but not terrorists. Who said they are terrorists? Is he having guilty conscience?
However, I doubt that this really happened because nobody can bar a Muslim from call to bar in Buhari’s Nigeria. The Muslims are having it good under Buhari so who would dare deny that hijabi from being called to bar?
This message is a big lie!
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by Alcatraz005: 12:20pm On Dec 14
Temidayo9:
The message even a ruse! Who would ban a Muslim from being called to bar under Buhari?
The Muslims are firmly in control for now so I don’t see the possibility of this happening. This is another ploy to inflame tension and sentiment amongst our Muslim population. Soon MURIC will start threatening everybody by writing meaningless articles.
All Nigerians should ignore this rubbish message meant to rile some people up.
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by Settingz321(m): 12:24pm On Dec 14
For God sake this is a a profession with ethics, y bringing religion to this........ Dry practice for house then if u can't let go ur hijab
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by Alcatraz005: 12:32pm On Dec 14
Settingz321:
It seems you don’t know muslims. They were hijab to our courts already so why should the girl be denied call because of hijab?
The message is a ruse, I repeat.
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by NextGovernor(m): 7:38am
U failed exam and u are blaming it on hijab... Continue.
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by Nairalanddist: 7:39am
Alcatraz005:
Why do u hate Islam
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by Darkseid(m): 7:39am
They should also allow anyone wearing gele under the wig, after all it's tradition. Yeye dey smell
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by Lomprico2: 7:39am
The girl no pass her exams u wan con dey blame am for hijab.
How many female muslim lawyers and judges do we have in Nigeria? Very plenty!
Op is just stirring up religious sentiments.
Even if this story is true, the expression "give him an inch, he takes a mile" comes to mind. If they allow this rubbish, others one day will start wearing full hijab, face covered to bar calling in d future.
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by AburoBuhari: 7:40am
Gibberish,so should Nairaland fight for her, their are lay down principles in every sane society, let Frankwells or sarki call her to bar then
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by moscobabs(m): 7:40am
She is a lawyer and the poster is a lawyer too..If you know its not right to send her away. then Sue NBA or whatever body thats responsible for it.
Its a shame that lawyers in Nigeria are seeking for the public sympathy when you know what to do.
Mr And Mrs lawyer you are both an embarrassment to the profession called LAW . If you cannot fight for your right I dont know how you gonna fight for us.
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by DWJOBScom(m): 7:40am
lol
i really need a picture of the hijab and can be sure she had everywhere covered. How can we be sure she's the one we gave the certificate to? or another person is the one writing the exams all the time for her......
in future it could cause alot of issues.
Fanaticism has no place in the country
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by Uyi168(m): 7:40am
Temidayo9:..I SECOND THIS..
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by marsoden: 7:40am
Good. This is professional practice, not religious practice.
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by sammieguze(m): 7:40am
People just like troubles for no reason
The law profession has been like that from its inception and you know it so
If you are not comfortable with it, you should have changed your course of study while in school
Is she the first Muslim to pass through it or she is just simply looking for trouble where there is none
That's how one masquerade herself in a professional settings the other day too and was crying coz her eyes were seen as though that's the poo that's going to take em to hell......if it exists
iranu
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by LaughButton01(m): 7:41am
Oya Muslims support her
Christians criticize her.
we Sha can't do without sentiment in Nigeria
nothing concern me sha
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by Deicide: 7:41am
Nairalanddist:Why do you think people "hate" islam? do you know how many lifes had been lost to your brothers around the world? and here you are asking a stupid question Mtchew
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by chrisbaxtian(m): 7:41am
Alcatraz005:
hmmm... you might have a point
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by adeblow(m): 7:41am
The hijab is not really showing, this is wrong
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by ekems2017(f): 7:41am
She knows what the rule says. So she has to obey the law. She is still a Muslim without hijab on her call to bar.
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by adebayo201: 7:41am
Settingz321:exactly.... Imagine using an hijab on an helmet.
let's hear what nwaakipe has for us.
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by sanandreas(m): 7:41am
Every profession have their ethics. A mechanical engineer can't dress like a nurse to his workshop. We are waiting for muric to throw another tantrum. Her mate yesterday was called to bar having first class. She was Celebrated on this forum.
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by 9iceboi(m): 7:41am
If u claim to be a lawyer then u will certainly have heard of RPC- rules of professional conduct. Do u know that there are other religions that have other apparels they wear. A nun was called to the bar in my set and she didn't appear as one.
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by Zaikon(m): 7:41am
sanandreas:
That's says?
Settingz321:Comment without sentiment. Why bringing religion ? is she a pagan
Temidayo9:And pls what are the rules?
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by Junny04: 7:41am
Alcatraz005:It's not a ruse....she finished from my school, same faculty....
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by congorasta: 7:42am
k.
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by booqee(f): 7:42am
This is a big fat lie. These Muslims just want attention and want to use it to cause a fight or terrorism...I believe.
I've seen many hijab wearing Muslims practicing the law profession. I even have a secondary school mate who was called to the bar and she posted the pics on FB..and i couldn't help but notice that all her lawyer friends were all on hijab looking happy in their gowns and wigs. So what is this jihadist saying?
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by Saao(m): 7:42am
Nairalanddist:no one hate Islam rather terrorists
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by pentax: 7:43am
These people are mad, even senior lawyers who are Muslims don't use hijab
|Re: PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab by Colybaly: 7:43am
Law has ethics in their profession, and they are very strict with it, if your hijab Is accepted, very soon, it will start trending among Muslim practitioners,
It's as simple as ABC : if u cant abide by their rule, ogbeni beat it
