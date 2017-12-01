Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / PHOTO: Muslim Lady Denied Being Called To The Nigerian Bar For Wearing Hijab (3974 Views)

Here’s what fellow lawyer @savvy_ruqqy wrote;



Good morning everyone,

I want to use this medium to express my dissatisfaction with the way muslims are treated in this my profession called ‘LAW’. A sister wasn’t called to the bar because she was dressed like that (Picture above) please for God sake what is wrong with that picture? Because she was putting on a small hijab tucked into her collarette, WHY?

What has Hijab done to them?

Where is our freedom of Religion as stated in the constitution?

We need justice…For those that don’t know, Hijab is a MANDATORY part of my religion not just a piece of clothing, so if my freedom of religion is said to have been guaranteed in section 38 of the constitution of my country that is said to be supreme and have have binding force over all as seen in section 1 of this same constitution and Section 42 of this same constitution guarantees my right to freedom from discrimination, please for God sake what is this then and before you come here attack me, please read section 38 (1) and section 1 (1) first and also go ahead to read S1 (3) of this same constitution with an unbiased mind where it is said that if any other law is inconsistent with the provisions of this constitution this constitution shall prevail…B’iko what are we now talking about?

Please we want justice.

We want our hijab

we want #JusticeForFirdaus

We want to wear our hijabs for call to bar

we want to wear it in the court room.

Stop the discrimination

We are muslims not terrorists

Hijab is Mandatory

We want Justice for Firdaus







I think it all about sanity in the law profession....

There re lay down rules on dress code. 21 Likes 2 Shares

The guy spoilt his message by saying they are Muslims but not terrorists. Who said they are terrorists? Is he having guilty conscience?



However, I doubt that this really happened because nobody can bar a Muslim from call to bar in Buhari’s Nigeria. The Muslims are having it good under Buhari so who would dare deny that hijabi from being called to bar?



This message is a big lie! 27 Likes 1 Share

Temidayo9:

I think it all about sanity in the law profession....

There re lay down rules on dress code.

The message even a ruse! Who would ban a Muslim from being called to bar under Buhari?



The Muslims are firmly in control for now so I don’t see the possibility of this happening. This is another ploy to inflame tension and sentiment amongst our Muslim population. Soon MURIC will start threatening everybody by writing meaningless articles.



All Nigerians should ignore this rubbish message meant to rile some people up. The message even a ruse! Who would ban a Muslim from being called to bar under Buhari?The Muslims are firmly in control for now so I don’t see the possibility of this happening. This is another ploy to inflame tension and sentiment amongst our Muslim population. Soon MURIC will start threatening everybody by writing meaningless articles.All Nigerians should ignore this rubbish message meant to rile some people up. 9 Likes

For God sake this is a a profession with ethics, y bringing religion to this........ Dry practice for house then if u can't let go ur hijab 9 Likes

Settingz321:

For God sake this is a a profession with ethics, y bringing religion to this........ Dry practice for house then if u can't let go ur hijab

It seems you don’t know muslims. They were hijab to our courts already so why should the girl be denied call because of hijab?



The message is a ruse, I repeat. It seems you don’t know muslims. They were hijab to our courts already so why should the girl be denied call because of hijab?The message is a ruse, I repeat. 5 Likes

U failed exam and u are blaming it on hijab... Continue. 10 Likes

Alcatraz005:

The guy spoilt his message by saying they are Muslims but not terrorists. Who said they are terrorists? Is he having guilty conscience?



However, I doubt that this really happened because nobody can bar a Muslim from call to bar in Buhari’s Nigeria. The Muslims are having it good under Buhari so who would dare deny that hijabi from being called to bar?



This message is a big lie!





Why do u hate Islam Why do u hate Islam 1 Like 1 Share

They should also allow anyone wearing gele under the wig, after all it's tradition. Yeye dey smell 5 Likes



How many female muslim lawyers and judges do we have in Nigeria? Very plenty!



Op is just stirring up religious sentiments.





Even if this story is true, the expression "give him an inch, he takes a mile" comes to mind. If they allow this rubbish, others one day will start wearing full hijab, face covered to bar calling in d future. The girl no pass her exams u wan con dey blame am for hijab.How many female muslim lawyers and judges do we have in Nigeria? Very plenty!Op is just stirring up religious sentiments.Even if this story is true, the expression "give him an inch, he takes a mile" comes to mind. If they allow this rubbish, others one day will start wearing full hijab, face covered to bar calling in d future. 3 Likes

Gibberish,so should Nairaland fight for her, their are lay down principles in every sane society, let Frankwells or sarki call her to bar then 2 Likes





She is a lawyer and the poster is a lawyer too..If you know its not right to send her away. then Sue NBA or whatever body thats responsible for it.



Its a shame that lawyers in Nigeria are seeking for the public sympathy when you know what to do.



Mr And Mrs lawyer you are both an embarrassment to the profession called LAW . If you cannot fight for your right I dont know how you gonna fight for us. She is a lawyer and the poster is a lawyer too..If you know its not right to send her away. then Sue NBA or whatever body thats responsible for it.Its a shame that lawyers in Nigeria are seeking for the public sympathy when you know what to do.Mr And Mrs lawyer you are both an embarrassment to the profession called LAW . If you cannot fight for your right I dont know how you gonna fight for us. 4 Likes

i really need a picture of the hijab and can be sure she had everywhere covered. How can we be sure she's the one we gave the certificate to? or another person is the one writing the exams all the time for her......



in future it could cause alot of issues.



Fanaticism has no place in the country 3 Likes 1 Share

Temidayo9:

I think it all about sanity in the law profession....

There re lay down rules on dress code. ..I SECOND THIS.. ..I SECOND THIS.. 3 Likes

Good. This is professional practice, not religious practice. 3 Likes

People just like troubles for no reason







The law profession has been like that from its inception and you know it so

If you are not comfortable with it, you should have changed your course of study while in school

Is she the first Muslim to pass through it or she is just simply looking for trouble where there is none



That's how one masquerade herself in a professional settings the other day too and was crying coz her eyes were seen as though that's the poo that's going to take em to hell......if it exists



iranu 1 Like

Oya Muslims support her



Christians criticize her.



we Sha can't do without sentiment in Nigeria











nothing concern me sha 1 Like

Nairalanddist:









Why do u hate Islam Why do you think people "hate" islam? do you know how many lifes had been lost to your brothers around the world? and here you are asking a stupid question Mtchew Why do you think people "hate" islam? do you know how many lifes had been lost to your brothers around the world? and here you are asking a stupid question Mtchew 4 Likes

Alcatraz005:





It seems you don’t know muslims. They were hijab to our courts already so why should the girl be denied call because of hijab?



The message is a ruse, I repeat.



hmmm... you might have a point hmmm... you might have a point 1 Like

The hijab is not really showing, this is wrong

She knows what the rule says. So she has to obey the law. She is still a Muslim without hijab on her call to bar. 2 Likes

Settingz321:

For God sake this is a a profession with ethics, y bringing religion to this........ Dry practice for house then if u can't let go ur hijab exactly.... Imagine using an hijab on an helmet.







let's hear what nwaakipe has for us. exactly.... Imagine using an hijab on an helmet.let's hear what nwaakipe has for us. 2 Likes

Every profession have their ethics. A mechanical engineer can't dress like a nurse to his workshop. We are waiting for muric to throw another tantrum. Her mate yesterday was called to bar having first class. She was Celebrated on this forum. 1 Like

If u claim to be a lawyer then u will certainly have heard of RPC- rules of professional conduct. Do u know that there are other religions that have other apparels they wear. A nun was called to the bar in my set and she didn't appear as one. 4 Likes 2 Shares

sanandreas:

Every profession have their ethics

That's says?



Settingz321:

For God sake this is a a profession with ethics, y bringing religion to this........ Dry practice for house then if u can't let go ur hijab Comment without sentiment. Why bringing religion ? is she a pagan



Temidayo9:

I think it all about sanity in the law profession....

There re lay down rules on dress code. And pls what are the rules? That's says?Comment without sentiment. Why bringing religion ? is she a paganAnd pls what are the rules?

Alcatraz005:





It seems you don’t know muslims. They were hijab to our courts already so why should the girl be denied call because of hijab?



The message is a ruse, I repeat. It's not a ruse....she finished from my school, same faculty.... It's not a ruse....she finished from my school, same faculty....

This is a big fat lie. These Muslims just want attention and want to use it to cause a fight or terrorism...I believe.



I've seen many hijab wearing Muslims practicing the law profession. I even have a secondary school mate who was called to the bar and she posted the pics on FB..and i couldn't help but notice that all her lawyer friends were all on hijab looking happy in their gowns and wigs. So what is this jihadist saying?

Nairalanddist:









Why do u hate Islam no one hate Islam rather terrorists no one hate Islam rather terrorists 2 Likes

These people are mad, even senior lawyers who are Muslims don't use hijab 1 Like