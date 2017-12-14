₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by MissCokie(f): 1:04pm
Breaking News: Another Nigerian celebrity has reacted to Daddy freeze #titheagainstpovertychallenge.
The Billionaire, majidmaddest Stands with @daddyfreeze , vows to gift 3 People with 300k Each.
According to him, and i qoute:
" titheagainstpovertychallenge #TAPCHALLENGE . I ACCEPT THE CHALLENGE. 300K FOR #3 . HAPPY CHRISTMAS FOR THE HOOD . MUCH LOVE FOR THE PEOPLE . #Istandwithfreeze".
This is a good call to all able individuals around the world, let's come together and help the less privileged. So much attention on tithes and offerings, its time to do it for the culture, let's do this for the world.
Please do not criticize the mouthpiece @daddyfreeze , he is a good man, doing what most people cannot do or say in order to avoid criticism.
He shared the news on his IG page.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BcrhfKtDIWE/
Happy Christmas.
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by hatchy: 1:33pm
Ok
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by lalasticlala(m): 4:04pm
MissCokie:
Link to his Instagram page
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by Evablizin(f): 4:13pm
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by Acidosis(m): 4:44pm
Some are tithing for Patek and Rolex watches in Dubai.
Tithe against hypocrisy
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by Swaggzkid: 6:49pm
I see propaganda coming tru.....
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by doyinisaac(m): 6:51pm
Swaggzkid:But at least the propaganda is better than someone using people hard earned money to buy private jet when they still have hungry congregations sweeping the floor of the church everyday to survive....
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by MissCokie(f): 8:23pm
lalasticlala:
Done.
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by MissCokie(f): 8:23pm
Swaggzkid:
What kind of propaganda please?
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by MissCokie(f): 8:24pm
doyinisaac:
Exactly my point. Why do Africans take religion too serious?.
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by Ruggedfitness: 10:37pm
" titheagainstpovertychallenge #TAPCHALLENGE . I ACCEPT THE CHALLENGE. 300K FOR #3 . HAPPY CHRISTMAS FOR THE HOOD . MUCH LOVE FOR THE PEOPLE . #Istandwithfreeze".
Daddy Freeze should understand that Cornelius did this in the Bible, but God still needed him to serve and gain salvation before his soul can be saved
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by Justpassingby2(m): 10:37pm
Just trying to book space..... Pls wetin dem dey give person wey make FTC. Dis one wey I never sleep by dis time to see if I fit make am... hope e no go be waste of time.... U get sense make e reply...... if u no get sense, den don't reply
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by Narldon(f): 10:37pm
#TITHE AGAINST POVERTY CHALLENGE
In support, click LIKE
Against, click SHARE
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by lovelylad(m): 10:38pm
Wow
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by exlinklodge: 10:38pm
confirm
woooooooooooooooooooooooooow
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by miqos02(m): 10:38pm
Hgood
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by anonimi: 10:38pm
Acidosis:
Wrong label.
Please learn to use the right label, please.
Cheers.
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by bignero: 10:39pm
ok oo
hope its not eko for show oo
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by emeijeh(m): 10:39pm
Is that why he is smiling like a ram?
Anyway, Young John the wicked producer is next
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by Zykod: 10:40pm
MissCokie:
I have never been in support with dady freeze and don't ever have any reason to, but when God is about to bring a shift, he does it in ways that surpasses our reasoning. Dady freeze's move is going to be a shift that will impact the landscape and greatly influence the use of funds and how things are done. It's just the start, let's hope the church becomes more financially responsible.
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by ultron12345: 10:40pm
oyedopo, adeboye, Suleiman and co will not be happy about this......they will be green with bitterness
.
.
.
TitheAgainstPoverty: Nigeria's Trillion Dollar Religion Industry Hit Hard As Revenues Drop.
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by DONADAMS(m): 10:40pm
who's he?
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by PrinceIkye: 10:40pm
good work
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by omoikea(m): 10:41pm
all I need right now is a pretty tall lady, respectful n God fearing lady between the age of 20-25 to help me check if there's light in Ekpoma...Before I travel to that place for Christmas.
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by Kennitrust: 10:41pm
give and it shall be given back to u
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by Ranchhoddas(m): 10:41pm
Freeze is officially the man of the year.
Na when una go start for Nairaland na?
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by anonimi: 10:41pm
MissCokie:
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by SweetJoystick(m): 10:41pm
Nice, my only issue is the theme. You can't be against tithing as a abolished doctrine and still advocate tithe outside the church. Can be any other challenge but tithe
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by aftatechbiz(m): 10:42pm
nice one
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by Standardcosting: 10:42pm
K
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by Bevista: 10:42pm
Matthew 25:40
---
"The King will reply, 'Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me."
---
Those are the words of Jesus himself about how to give or do something for God.
|Re: Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k by emirateprince: 10:42pm
I have 100k to give to a young unemployed graduate Pls Lalasticlala I need a random search. I want to help.
#TAP
