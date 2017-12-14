Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Majid Maddest Supports Daddy Freeze's Tithe Against Poverty Challenge With N900k (3256 Views)

#TAPChallenge: Daddy Freeze Challenges Davido To Help Someone Out Of Poverty / Nigerian Celebrity Caricature Drawings (Pictures) / 8 Nigerian Celebrity Throwback Pics That Proves “nobody Is Born Ugly,just Broke" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Billionaire, majidmaddest Stands with @daddyfreeze , vows to gift 3 People with 300k Each.



According to him, and i qoute:



" titheagainstpovertychallenge #TAPCHALLENGE . I ACCEPT THE CHALLENGE. 300K FOR #3 . HAPPY CHRISTMAS FOR THE HOOD . MUCH LOVE FOR THE PEOPLE . #Istandwithfreeze".



This is a good call to all able individuals around the world, let's come together and help the less privileged. So much attention on tithes and offerings, its time to do it for the culture, let's do this for the world.



Please do not criticize the mouthpiece @daddyfreeze , he is a good man, doing what most people cannot do or say in order to avoid criticism.



He shared the news on his IG page.



https://www.instagram.com/p/BcrhfKtDIWE/



Happy Christmas.



cc lalasticlala Breaking News: Another Nigerian celebrity has reacted to Daddy freeze #titheagainstpovertychallenge.The Billionaire, majidmaddest Stands with @daddyfreeze , vows to gift 3 People with 300k Each.According to him, and i qoute:" titheagainstpovertychallenge #TAPCHALLENGE . I ACCEPT THE CHALLENGE. 300K FOR #3 . HAPPY CHRISTMAS FOR THE HOOD . MUCH LOVE FOR THE PEOPLE . #Istandwithfreeze".This is a good call to all able individuals around the world, let's come together and help the less privileged. So much attention on tithes and offerings, its time to do it for the culture, let's do this for the world.Please do not criticize the mouthpiece @daddyfreeze , he is a good man, doing what most people cannot do or say in order to avoid criticism.He shared the news on his IG page.Happy Christmas.cc lalasticlala 10 Likes 3 Shares

Ok

MissCokie:





cc lalasticlala

Link to his Instagram page Link to his Instagram page 3 Likes 1 Share

Some are tithing for Patek and Rolex watches in Dubai.





Tithe against hypocrisy 2 Likes

I see propaganda coming tru..... 1 Like

Swaggzkid:

I see propaganda coming tru..... But at least the propaganda is better than someone using people hard earned money to buy private jet when they still have hungry congregations sweeping the floor of the church everyday to survive.... But at least the propaganda is better than someone using people hard earned money to buy private jet when they still have hungry congregations sweeping the floor of the church everyday to survive.... 19 Likes

lalasticlala:





Link to his Instagram page

Done. Done.

Swaggzkid:

I see propaganda coming tru.....

What kind of propaganda please? What kind of propaganda please? 1 Like

doyinisaac:

But at least the propaganda is better than someone using people hard earned money to buy private jet when they still have hungry congregations sweeping the floor of the church everyday to survive....

Exactly my point. Why do Africans take religion too serious?. Exactly my point. Why do Africans take religion too serious?. 8 Likes

" titheagainstpovertychallenge #TAPCHALLENGE . I ACCEPT THE CHALLENGE. 300K FOR #3 . HAPPY CHRISTMAS FOR THE HOOD . MUCH LOVE FOR THE PEOPLE . #Istandwithfreeze".

Daddy Freeze should understand that Cornelius did this in the Bible, but God still needed him to serve and gain salvation before his soul can be saved Daddy Freeze should understand that Cornelius did this in the Bible, but God still needed him to serve and gain salvation before his soul can be saved

Just trying to book space..... Pls wetin dem dey give person wey make FTC. Dis one wey I never sleep by dis time to see if I fit make am... hope e no go be waste of time.... U get sense make e reply...... if u no get sense, den don't reply





#TITHE AGAINST POVERTY CHALLENGE





In support, click LIKE





Against, click SHARE



7 Likes

Wow

confirm















woooooooooooooooooooooooooow

Hgood 1 Like

Acidosis:

Some are tithing for Patek and Rolex watches in Dubai.

Tithe against hypocrisy

Wrong label.

Please learn to use the right label, please.

Cheers.





Wrong label.Please learn to use the right label, please.Cheers. 7 Likes 1 Share

ok oo



hope its not eko for show oo

Is that why he is smiling like a ram?









Anyway, Young John the wicked producer is next

MissCokie:

Breaking News: Another Nigerian celebrity has reacted to Daddy freeze #titheagainstpovertychallenge.



The Billionaire, majidmaddest Stands with @daddyfreeze , vows to gift 3 People with 300k Each.



According to him, and i qoute:



" titheagainstpovertychallenge #TAPCHALLENGE . I ACCEPT THE CHALLENGE. 300K FOR #3 . HAPPY CHRISTMAS FOR THE HOOD . MUCH LOVE FOR THE PEOPLE . #Istandwithfreeze".



This is a good call to all able individuals around the world, let's come together and help the less privileged. So much attention on tithes and offerings, its time to do it for the culture, let's do this for the world.



Please do not criticize the mouthpiece @daddyfreeze , he is a good man, doing what most people cannot do or say in order to avoid criticism.



He shared the news on his IG page.



https://www.instagram.com/p/BcrhfKtDIWE/



Happy Christmas.



cc lalasticlala





I have never been in support with dady freeze and don't ever have any reason to, but when God is about to bring a shift, he does it in ways that surpasses our reasoning. Dady freeze's move is going to be a shift that will impact the landscape and greatly influence the use of funds and how things are done. It's just the start, let's hope the church becomes more financially responsible. I have never been in support with dady freeze and don't ever have any reason to, but when God is about to bring a shift, he does it in ways that surpasses our reasoning. Dady freeze's move is going to be a shift that will impact the landscape and greatly influence the use of funds and how things are done. It's just the start, let's hope the church becomes more financially responsible. 4 Likes 2 Shares

oyedopo, adeboye, Suleiman and co will not be happy about this......they will be green with bitterness







.

.

.

TitheAgainstPoverty: Nigeria's Trillion Dollar Religion Industry Hit Hard As Revenues Drop. 2 Likes

who's he?

good work

all I need right now is a pretty tall lady, respectful n God fearing lady between the age of 20-25 to help me check if there's light in Ekpoma...Before I travel to that place for Christmas. 1 Like

give and it shall be given back to u

Freeze is officially the man of the year.



Na when una go start for Nairaland na?

MissCokie:

Exactly my point. Why do Africans take religion too serious?.



2 Likes

Nice, my only issue is the theme. You can't be against tithing as a abolished doctrine and still advocate tithe outside the church. Can be any other challenge but tithe







For bulk sms for your business, church or organization, visit nice oneFor bulk sms for your business, church or organization, visit www.aftasms.com

K

Matthew 25:40

---

"The King will reply, 'Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me."

---

Those are the words of Jesus himself about how to give or do something for God.