|Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by kirajustice: 2:11pm
An official of the Federal Capital Development Authority(FCDA) escaped death by Whiskers on Thursday after a group of traders physically assaulted him.
The official simply known as 'Mr Dennis' was seriously injured on his head during the attack. The traders from Utako market attacked Dennis over an allegation of conniving with court officials to adjourn their case indefinitely.
They chased Dennis into the Legal unit of the court and would have killed him if not for the timely intervention of a police officer in the court premises.
PoliticsNGR learnt that the case between the Abuja Municipal Council Area, AMAC and Utako Market Traders Association was scheduled for a hearing today but things went downhill when an announcement came that the case could no longer be brought up because the Presiding Judge was absent.
The traders became incensed and started chanting songs and insulting the court officials. On sighting one of the FCDA officials(Dennis) heading to the Legal Unit of the court, they attacked him.
Utako market traders and the FCDA have been at each other's necks over plans by AMAC to demolish and revoke shopping licenses.
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by bedspread: 2:19pm
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by mangadm123: 2:37pm
Attack inside a court house? Hmmmm this is serious
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by donconior: 4:58pm
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by babalonshee(m): 4:58pm
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by xclusiveguy4(m): 4:59pm
at least if you wanna demolish create another good place for the traders b4 you demolish their shops
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by dguizman(m): 4:59pm
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by Caliphas55(m): 5:00pm
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by Blackfyre: 5:00pm
Pesin wey dem break him head still fit stand?....
All he got was a cut on the head abeg!
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by IGNACOSTI(m): 5:00pm
Him blood no even thick and sweet for mouth
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by PossibleUN(m): 5:01pm
Majority are not happy in this country
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by Inspire01: 5:01pm
Angry people everywhere
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by tayo4ng(m): 5:01pm
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by emnite(m): 5:01pm
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by BruncleZuma: 5:02pm
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by iHart(m): 5:02pm
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by Follysho707: 5:03pm
These traders were really nice to him sha. I thought his head was literally 'BROKEN'. Serves him right. Damn corrupt Officials! Abeg, keep breaking their heads jare ... even the potential stupid Judge!
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by AceRoyal: 5:03pm
The average Nigerian is on default anger mode due to increased hardship. Any slight provocation or anything they feel is provocative they react with violence or insults.
Happiness and peace of mind are becoming scarce commodities in our beloved country.
May God help and bless Nigeria and Nigerians by giving us good leaders and not rulers.
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by origima: 5:03pm
babalonshee:
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by agbonkamen(f): 5:04pm
Breakable object
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by Goddygee(m): 5:06pm
Am I the only one who finds this funny, This is a bad period to be a Nigerian if only Mr Dennis knew that the bush meat could catch the hunter
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by seunmohmoh(f): 5:07pm
enemyofprogress:begone vampire
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by yanshDoctor: 5:07pm
i see raid on that market. police to chop bail money.
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by ivolt: 5:08pm
Some people are about to spend their christmas and new year in jail.
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by ghostfacekillar(m): 5:09pm
y is it that this buhari govt is making this countryy unfavourablle...nahh demolishh.demollish everywhere. Oyya build .zero .this is wiicckednesss
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by tundeotunba(m): 5:10pm
Politicians and their cohorts should be treated like this too
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by forayfleo(m): 5:11pm
Pls u people should attack PMB
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by Oponel1962: 5:16pm
People don't know what others go through in course of their singular action....And I ask " Is there nothing like public interest" in law?
Re: Traders Attack FCDA Official In Abuja Court, Break His Head (Graphic Photos) by enemyofprogress: 5:16pm
seunmohmoh:seun mohmoh I see you o
