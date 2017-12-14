₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by Bhelamblog: 2:29pm
Do you think this is Right?
Photo Credit; Ebiwali
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by Timileyin008: 5:01pm
It's not right but it's not wrong...it's not as if there is any flood in the guys breast...he can even use it to stop the baby from crying till the mother comes provided she didn't go very far...
Ftc....this is a good omen...I'm going to get that bae before ending of the year as planned by God's grace..
Amen..
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by apholaryn: 5:01pm
lol..na play na.
besides na your baby?
na your breast?
if the answer to those questions is "NO" then wetin be your own abeg?
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by Poorboy: 5:01pm
maybe the woman no wan breastfeed the child may her breast no fall na....
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by dguizman(m): 5:01pm
really unhealthy for the baby
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by sleek82(m): 5:01pm
What is wrong with that jare?
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by Teewhy2: 5:01pm
Where is the hygiene in what he is doing, The baby immune system is still very weak and what goes into the baby's mouth should be seriously monitor to prevent unwanted disease. There is no way the man would have taken his bath it will still have some germs on the body.
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by mybestlove(m): 5:02pm
The woman is precious, only them can breastfeed.
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by tintingz(m): 5:02pm
Father bond
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by godwinkessi: 5:02pm
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by youngbang(m): 5:02pm
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by IGNACOSTI(m): 5:02pm
hen hao
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by Hades2016(m): 5:02pm
Someone can not play in peace again
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by HallaDaTruth: 5:02pm
Gay Alert
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by chordrylateral(m): 5:02pm
Breast na breast jor it doesn't matter the size
Breast na breast jor it doesn't matter the size
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by mrsaintman: 5:02pm
It is called division of labour
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by DONSMITH123(m): 5:02pm
No give that baby virus o
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by estolaB(f): 5:02pm
Y na
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by rman: 5:02pm
This is "sooo" wrong!
Who are these people? Social media attention is now making us realize many are not okay.
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by mosesabah(m): 5:02pm
hmm....very funny
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by joystickextend1(m): 5:02pm
Huh ok
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by ruggedised: 5:02pm
As far as he bath regularly and not dirty, there's nothing wrong with it. besides the baby is not gonna suck out anything nah
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by AFONJAPIG(f): 5:03pm
make he give am the real milk inside his boxers
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by agbonkamen(f): 5:03pm
Men breast too sweet to suck I prefer am pass pen*is
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by asuustrike2009: 5:03pm
Bhelamblog:It's for fun not more. It's his child
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by Prettythicksmee(f): 5:03pm
Some guys no just get sense again,doing dirty stuff cos of online attention.Oshi
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by Threebear(m): 5:03pm
Despicable, unhygienic and gross
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by goldedprince: 5:03pm
Forget about the breastfeeding, ask that dude to go do a paternity test cos after dragging this agbomosho igbo 2 times, I started seeing tins
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by bastien: 5:03pm
Na him baby, whatever rock their boat, e no concern me
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by kikiwendy(f): 5:03pm
Na im pikin na
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by Blackfyre: 5:03pm
The one the mama take one give am, how we sure say e dey healthy?.... Boobis wey guy men don cum ontop, pee on top some even dey smoke all kain thing join....
Even sef dem guymen fit don titty fuçk am join sef.....
Na only God dey protect man pikin nowadays abeg....
|Re: Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? by Tajbol4splend(m): 5:04pm
Kini big deal
