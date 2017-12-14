Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Man Pictured Breastfeeding His Newborn Baby. Is This Healthy? (7887 Views)

Do you think this is Right?





Photo Credit; Ebiwali

It's not right but it's not wrong...it's not as if there is any flood in the guys breast...he can even use it to stop the baby from crying till the mother comes provided she didn't go very far...





Ftc....this is a good omen...I'm going to get that bae before ending of the year as planned by God's grace..



Amen.. 8 Likes 1 Share

lol..na play na.



besides na your baby?

na your breast?



if the answer to those questions is "NO" then wetin be your own abeg? 12 Likes

maybe the woman no wan breastfeed the child may her breast no fall na....

really unhealthy for the baby 3 Likes

What is wrong with that jare?

Where is the hygiene in what he is doing, The baby immune system is still very weak and what goes into the baby's mouth should be seriously monitor to prevent unwanted disease. There is no way the man would have taken his bath it will still have some germs on the body. 7 Likes

The woman is precious, only them can breastfeed.

Father bond

hen hao

Someone can not play in peace again 13 Likes

Gay Alert

Breast na breast jor it doesn't matter the size





It is called division of labour 1 Like





No give that baby virus o No give that baby virus o 3 Likes

Y na

This is "sooo" wrong!



Who are these people? Social media attention is now making us realize many are not okay.

hmm....very funny

Huh ok









As far as he bath regularly and not dirty, there's nothing wrong with it. besides the baby is not gonna suck out anything nah

make he give am the real milk inside his boxers

Men breast too sweet to suck I prefer am pass pen*is 2 Likes

Bhelamblog:

It's for fun not more. It's his child It's for fun not more. It's his child

Some guys no just get sense again,doing dirty stuff cos of online attention.Oshi

Despicable, unhygienic and gross

Forget about the breastfeeding, ask that dude to go do a paternity test cos after dragging this agbomosho igbo 2 times, I started seeing tins

Na him baby, whatever rock their boat, e no concern me

Na im pikin na

Boobis wey guy men don cum ontop, pee on top some even dey smoke all kain thing join....



Even sef dem guymen fit don titty fuçk am join sef.....

