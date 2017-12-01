₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Blogsphere: 3:59pm
A Nigerian lady identified as ‘Dr Atinuke’, has narrated how one of her male friends, Ladi, took her to his crib, took care of her and didn’t touch her after she got extremely drunk.
Atinuke took to Twitter to reveal the story, she wrote;
I once went to a club with a guy i met through my cousin, i took 4 glasses of Long Island, i was wasted. Dude took to me to his house, removed my clothes & put me under shower. wakeup next morning in his boxer & shirt.
6 Likes
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Oyindidi(f): 4:01pm
And you no shame to post am online
Sorry zykod, I don take your FTC
111 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Zykod: 4:01pm
shut up, you noise making attention seeker
23 Likes
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Zykod: 4:01pm
Oyindidi:
See me see trouble oh. Reply my mail naw
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Oyindidi(f): 4:03pm
Zykod:You send me mail?
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Zykod: 4:03pm
Oyindidi:
1 Like
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by mazimee(m): 4:03pm
If she was not aware when he washed her and changed her dress, What makes her think she was not fingered or even bleeped?
I am not saying there are no nice guys around , all I want to point out is that she is not in the right concious state to make these claims.
131 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Loyalblak007(f): 4:04pm
Are you so sure
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Olalan(m): 4:06pm
Yes all men aren't rapist, but she put herself in vulnerable position when she couldn't control her drinking to the extent of getting drunk.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Sharp9: 4:08pm
when is she going back to his house to at least show appreciation in best way womanly possible?
118 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Brown14(m): 4:09pm
self control is the greatest attribute a man can have....
. "NOT ALL MEN ARE RAPISTS"! indeed.
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Randy91(m): 4:09pm
Loyalblak007:
is DAT Blezzz@dp
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Paulosky1900: 4:10pm
Chai this guy still dey learn,if na me i go bleep the lady soooteeeh she go regain here consciousness,was i the one that force you to get drunk? next time she will be wary of alcholic drunks
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by habsydiamond(m): 4:11pm
Na whose fault if he rape u......u have been told to drink responsibly.....that guy dey like me...even if I see girl scatter everything for ma front I no go shake at all...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by pocohantas(f): 4:13pm
There are lots of responsible guys around. It's the ones whose pricks work overtime that are spoiling the image of the good ones. I have a friend like that, highly self-controlled guy. I have also met the one who seems so sinister...like he could snuff life outta me in a second.
She should be careful how she drinks though.
Lest she runs outta luck.
Beht how can you bathe someone without 'touching' her?
35 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by adrian3000(m): 4:15pm
where has self respect gone to? must everything be posted online
2 Likes
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Loyalblak007(f): 4:15pm
Randy91:
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by praxisnetworks: 4:19pm
Oyindidi:Hey you I have been looking for you.
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Zykod: 4:20pm
praxisnetworks:
You've found me. Sup !
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by KreativGenius: 4:23pm
God help me. It is well One day this will end
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by SmellingAnus(m): 4:26pm
mazimee:maybe he fingered her because he was trying to wash her pussy
2 Likes
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Randy91(m): 4:32pm
Loyalblak007:d blezzz is looking virgin
3 Likes
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by LessNoise(m): 4:36pm
Oyindidi:
I'm not understanding she should be ashamed for defending men or the fact that one never took advantage
2 Likes
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by MatricNumber(m): 4:37pm
pocohantas:yes o. The bad ones are really spoiling our show
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Zykod: 4:37pm
LessNoise:
1. How can she prove he didn't do anything?
2. Perhaps she doesn't measure up to his standard. Not a big deal seeing an Unclad female body,is Unclad female body a trophy?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by LessNoise(m): 4:47pm
Zykod:
(1) Really bro if you had sex you wouldn't know not to talk of the lady collecting the D
(2) If u ff the chick on IG you'd no she's HAWT!!!!! Why is everybody using the word UNCLAD I mean wtf does Tha Mean.....true tho NA...KED women don't fancy my attention anymore buh this particular girl would make u use Vaseline jus checking her pics
1 Like
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Zykod: 4:48pm
LessNoise:
Bro i wouldn't touch this chick unclad.I swear it !
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Airforce1(m): 4:50pm
Good to know
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by LessNoise(m): 4:51pm
Zykod:
Well until you see her in that state and probably when a lil bit of Jacks in ur system lets see if you'd still feel the same way
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Zykod: 4:53pm
LessNoise:
Crap. I've seen all i need to see. I won't touch this bingo not even for two seconds
4 Likes
|Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by LessNoise(m): 4:56pm
Zykod:
LMAO wtf u jus called someone's bae bingo you are right tho
1 Like
