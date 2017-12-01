₦airaland Forum

"I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Blogsphere: 3:59pm
A Nigerian lady identified as ‘Dr Atinuke’, has narrated how one of her male friends, Ladi, took her to his crib, took care of her and didn’t touch her after she got extremely drunk.

Atinuke took to Twitter to reveal the story, she wrote;

I once went to a club with a guy i met through my cousin, i took 4 glasses of Long Island, i was wasted. Dude took to me to his house, removed my clothes & put me under shower. wakeup next morning in his boxer & shirt.

HE DID NOT TOUCH ME.

I will forever respect Ladi

ALL MEN ARE NOT RAPIST

Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Oyindidi(f): 4:01pm
And you no shame to post am online

Sorry zykod, I don take your FTCtongue

Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Zykod: 4:01pm
shut up, you noise making attention seeker

Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Zykod: 4:01pm
Oyindidi:
And you no shame to post am online


See me see trouble oh. Reply my mail naw
Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Oyindidi(f): 4:03pm
Zykod:



See me see trouble oh. Reply my mail naw
You send me mail?
Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Zykod: 4:03pm
Oyindidi:
And you no shame to post am online

Sorry zykod, I don take your FTCtongue


cheesy

Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by mazimee(m): 4:03pm
If she was not aware when he washed her and changed her dress, What makes her think she was not fingered or even bleeped?

I am not saying there are no nice guys around , all I want to point out is that she is not in the right concious state to make these claims.

Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Loyalblak007(f): 4:04pm
Are you so sure tongue

Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Olalan(m): 4:06pm
Yes all men aren't rapist, but she put herself in vulnerable position when she couldn't control her drinking to the extent of getting drunk.

Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Sharp9: 4:08pm
when is she going back to his house to at least show appreciation in best way womanly possible?

Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Brown14(m): 4:09pm
self control is the greatest attribute a man can have....

. "NOT ALL MEN ARE RAPISTS"! indeed.

Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Randy91(m): 4:09pm
Loyalblak007:
Are you so sure tongue

is DAT Blezzz@dp cheesy cheesy
Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Paulosky1900: 4:10pm
Chai this guy still dey learn,if na me i go bleep the lady soooteeeh she go regain here consciousness,was i the one that force you to get drunk? next time she will be wary of alcholic drunks grin

Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by habsydiamond(m): 4:11pm
Na whose fault if he rape u......u have been told to drink responsibly.....that guy dey like me...even if I see girl scatter everything for ma front I no go shake at all...

Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by pocohantas(f): 4:13pm
There are lots of responsible guys around. It's the ones whose pricks work overtime that are spoiling the image of the good ones. I have a friend like that, highly self-controlled guy. I have also met the one who seems so sinister...like he could snuff life outta me in a second.

She should be careful how she drinks though.
Lest she runs outta luck.

Beht how can you bathe someone without 'touching' her?

Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by adrian3000(m): 4:15pm
where has self respect gone to? must everything be posted online

Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Loyalblak007(f): 4:15pm
sad embarassed lipsrsealed
Randy91:



is DAT Blezzz@dp cheesy cheesy
Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by praxisnetworks: 4:19pm
Oyindidi:
And you no shame to post am online

P
Hey you I have been looking for you.
Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Zykod: 4:20pm
praxisnetworks:

Hey you I have been looking for you.


You've found me. Sup !
Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by KreativGenius: 4:23pm
God help me. It is well One day this will end
Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by SmellingAnus(m): 4:26pm
mazimee:
If she was not aware when he washed her and changed her dress, What makes her think she was not fingered or even bleeped?

I am not saying there is no nice guys, all I want to point out is that is not in a concious state to make this claims.
maybe he fingered her because he was trying to wash her pussy undecided

Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Randy91(m): 4:32pm
Loyalblak007:
sad embarassed lipsrsealed
d blezzz is looking virgin cheesy cheesy

Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by LessNoise(m): 4:36pm
Oyindidi:
And you no shame to post am online

Sorry zykod, I don take your FTCtongue

I'm not understanding she should be ashamed for defending men or the fact that one never took advantage undecided

Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by MatricNumber(m): 4:37pm
pocohantas:
There are lots of responsible guys around.
It's just the ones whose pricks work overtime that are spoiling the image of the good ones. I have a friend like that...highly self-controlled guy. I have also met the one who seems so sinister...like he could snuff life outta me in a second.

She should be careful how she drinks though.
Lest she runs outta luck.
yes o. The bad ones are really spoiling our show
Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Zykod: 4:37pm
LessNoise:


I'm not understanding she should be ashamed for defending men or the fact that one never took advantage undecided


1. How can she prove he didn't do anything?

2. Perhaps she doesn't measure up to his standard. Not a big deal seeing an Unclad female body,is Unclad female body a trophy?

Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by LessNoise(m): 4:47pm
Zykod:



1. How can she prove he didn't do anything?

2. Perhaps she doesn't measure up to his standard. Not a big deal seeing an NA.....KED female body,is Unclad female body a trophy?


(1) Really bro if you had sex you wouldn't know not to talk of the lady collecting the D

(2) If u ff the chick on IG you'd no she's HAWT!!!!! Why is everybody using the word UNCLAD I mean wtf does Tha Mean.....true tho NA...KED women don't fancy my attention anymore buh this particular girl would make u use Vaseline jus checking her pics

Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Zykod: 4:48pm
LessNoise:



(1) Really bro if you had sex you wouldn't know not to talk of the lady collecting the D

(2) If u ff the chick on IG you'd no she's HAWT!!!!! Why is everybody using the word UNCLAD I mean wtf does Tha Mean.....true tho Unclad women don't fancy my attention anymore buh this particular girl would make u use Vaseline jus checking her pics


Bro i wouldn't touch this chick unclad.I swear it !
Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Airforce1(m): 4:50pm
Good to know
Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by LessNoise(m): 4:51pm
Zykod:



Bro i wouldn't touch this chick unclad.I swear it !

Well until you see her in that state and probably when a lil bit of Jacks in ur system lets see if you'd still feel the same way
Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by Zykod: 4:53pm
LessNoise:


Well until you see her in that state and probably when a lil bit of Jacks in ur system lets see if you'd still feel the same way

Crap. I've seen all i need to see. I won't touch this bingo not even for two seconds

Re: "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady by LessNoise(m): 4:56pm
Zykod:


Crap. I've seen all i need to see. I won't touch this bingo not even for two seconds

LMAO wtf u jus called someone's bae bingo you are right tho grin

