Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "I Was Drunk, A Man Took Me To His House & Bathed Me Without Touching Me" - Lady (26328 Views)

“I Almost Lost My Life 3 Days Ago But My Boobs Saved Me” - Lady Recounts / A Man I Considered A Friend Wanted To Have Sex With Me - Lady Cries Out (photos) / American Man Caught His Girlfriend In Bed With Another Man,Took Selfie With Them (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Source - INOUT9JA.COM



A Nigerian lady identified as ‘Dr Atinuke’, has narrated how one of her male friends, Ladi, took her to his crib, took care of her and didn’t touch her after she got extremely drunk.



Atinuke took to Twitter to reveal the story, she wrote;



I once went to a club with a guy i met through my cousin, i took 4 glasses of Long Island, i was wasted. Dude took to me to his house, removed my clothes & put me under shower. wakeup next morning in his boxer & shirt.



HE DID NOT TOUCH ME.



I will forever respect Ladi



ALL MEN ARE NOT RAPIST

http://www.inout9ja.com/2017/12/nigerian-lady-narrates-how-guy-took.html A Nigerian lady identified as ‘Dr Atinuke’, has narrated how one of her male friends, Ladi, took her to his crib, took care of her and didn’t touch her after she got extremely drunk.Atinuke took to Twitter to reveal the story, she wrote; 6 Likes





Sorry zykod, I don take your FTC And you no shame to post am onlineSorry zykod, I don take your FTC 111 Likes 2 Shares

shut up, you noise making attention seeker 23 Likes

Oyindidi:

And you no shame to post am online



See me see trouble oh. Reply my mail naw See me see trouble oh. Reply my mail naw

Zykod:







See me see trouble oh. Reply my mail naw You send me mail? You send me mail?

Oyindidi:

And you no shame to post am online



Sorry zykod, I don take your FTC



1 Like

If she was not aware when he washed her and changed her dress, What makes her think she was not fingered or even bleeped?



I am not saying there are no nice guys around , all I want to point out is that she is not in the right concious state to make these claims. 131 Likes 7 Shares

Are you so sure 5 Likes 1 Share

Yes all men aren't rapist, but she put herself in vulnerable position when she couldn't control her drinking to the extent of getting drunk. 9 Likes 1 Share

when is she going back to his house to at least show appreciation in best way womanly possible? 118 Likes 7 Shares

self control is the greatest attribute a man can have....



. "NOT ALL MEN ARE RAPISTS"! indeed. 35 Likes 2 Shares

Loyalblak007:

Are you so sure

is DAT Blezzz@dp is DAT Blezzz@dp

Chai this guy still dey learn,if na me i go bleep the lady soooteeeh she go regain here consciousness,was i the one that force you to get drunk? next time she will be wary of alcholic drunks 3 Likes 2 Shares

Na whose fault if he rape u......u have been told to drink responsibly.....that guy dey like me...even if I see girl scatter everything for ma front I no go shake at all... 1 Like 1 Share

There are lots of responsible guys around. It's the ones whose pricks work overtime that are spoiling the image of the good ones. I have a friend like that, highly self-controlled guy. I have also met the one who seems so sinister...like he could snuff life outta me in a second.



She should be careful how she drinks though.

Lest she runs outta luck.



Beht how can you bathe someone without 'touching' her? 35 Likes 4 Shares

where has self respect gone to? must everything be posted online 2 Likes

Randy91:







is DAT Blezzz@dp

Oyindidi:

And you no shame to post am online



P Hey you I have been looking for you. Hey you I have been looking for you.

praxisnetworks:



Hey you I have been looking for you.



You've found me. Sup ! You've found me. Sup !

God help me. It is well One day this will end

mazimee:

If she was not aware when he washed her and changed her dress, What makes her think she was not fingered or even bleeped?



I am not saying there is no nice guys, all I want to point out is that is not in a concious state to make this claims. maybe he fingered her because he was trying to wash her pussy maybe he fingered her because he was trying to wash her pussy 2 Likes

Loyalblak007:

d blezzz is looking virgin d blezzz is looking virgin 3 Likes

Oyindidi:

And you no shame to post am online



Sorry zykod, I don take your FTC

I'm not understanding she should be ashamed for defending men or the fact that one never took advantage I'm not understanding she should be ashamed for defending men or the fact that one never took advantage 2 Likes

pocohantas:

There are lots of responsible guys around.

It's just the ones whose pricks work overtime that are spoiling the image of the good ones. I have a friend like that...highly self-controlled guy. I have also met the one who seems so sinister...like he could snuff life outta me in a second.



She should be careful how she drinks though.

Lest she runs outta luck. yes o. The bad ones are really spoiling our show yes o. The bad ones are really spoiling our show

LessNoise:





I'm not understanding she should be ashamed for defending men or the fact that one never took advantage



1. How can she prove he didn't do anything?



2. Perhaps she doesn't measure up to his standard. Not a big deal seeing an Unclad female body,is Unclad female body a trophy? 1. How can she prove he didn't do anything?2. Perhaps she doesn't measure up to his standard. Not a big deal seeing an Unclad female body,is Unclad female body a trophy? 8 Likes 1 Share

Zykod:







1. How can she prove he didn't do anything ?



2. Perhaps she doesn't measure up to his standard. Not a big deal seeing an NA.....KED female body,is Unclad female body a trophy?



(1) Really bro if you had sex you wouldn't know not to talk of the lady collecting the D



(2) If u ff the chick on IG you'd no she's HAWT!!!!! Why is everybody using the word UNCLAD I mean wtf does Tha Mean.....true tho NA...KED women don't fancy my attention anymore buh this particular girl would make u use Vaseline jus checking her pics (1) Really bro if you had sex you wouldn't know not to talk of the lady collecting the D(2) If u ff the chick on IG you'd no she's HAWT!!!!! Why is everybody using the word UNCLAD I mean wtf does Tha Mean.....true tho NA...KED women don't fancy my attention anymore buh this particular girl would make u use Vaseline jus checking her pics 1 Like

LessNoise:







(1) Really bro if you had sex you wouldn't know not to talk of the lady collecting the D



(2) If u ff the chick on IG you'd no she's HAWT!!!!! Why is everybody using the word UNCLAD I mean wtf does Tha Mean.....true tho Unclad women don't fancy my attention anymore buh this particular girl would make u use Vaseline jus checking her pics





Bro i wouldn't touch this chick unclad.I swear it ! Bro i wouldn't touch this chick unclad.I swear it !

Good to know

Zykod:







Bro i wouldn't touch this chick unclad.I swear it !

Well until you see her in that state and probably when a lil bit of Jacks in ur system lets see if you'd still feel the same way Well until you see her in that state and probably when a lil bit of Jacks in ur system lets see if you'd still feel the same way

LessNoise:





Well until you see her in that state and probably when a lil bit of Jacks in ur system lets see if you'd still feel the same way

Crap. I've seen all i need to see. I won't touch this bingo not even for two seconds Crap. I've seen all i need to see. I won't touch this bingo not even for two seconds 4 Likes