₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,982 members, 3,969,805 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 December 2017 at 10:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode (4763 Views)
FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line / El-Rufai To Demolish 40 Churches, 3500 Houses, 16 Schools / Lagos To Demolish 800 Houses For 4th Mainland Bridge (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by Activeman391(m): 5:02pm
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State says the Federal Government has concluded plan to demolish Jibowu and Costain bridges in Lagos.
Ambode disclosed this while addressing participants of the Town Hall Meeting on Security Trust Fund in Alausa, Lagos, on Wednesday.
He said the bridges would be demolished by the government to give way for the new rail project.
The governor said the project would be executed for the good of the residents and it would increase the economy of the state.
“The Jibowu and Costain bridges will give way for the laying of tracks of a Lagos-Ibadan rail project,” he said.
Ambode also said that the demolition would give room for a track that would stretch from the old Fela Shrine to WAEC end.
According to him, the track will be constructed in such a way that no vehicle crosses it.
He said that the traffic would be managed during the project and appealed to people in the state to bear with the situation.
On kidnapping, Ambode said plan had been concluded to procure surveillance aircraft that could effectively gather intelligence in parts of the state and assist significantly in dealing with the menace.
“It is pertinent to note that these criminals have not relented in their pursuit of evil. We must demonstrate that we are prepared to do whatever it takes to make it difficult for them to succeed in their evil plots.
“We will apprehend them and bring them to justice,” he said.
Ambode urged people to install CCTV cameras in their organisations to help expand the reach of law enforcement agents in the event of any security breach.
“As responsible citizens and worthy stakeholders, you also have crucial part to play for the enhancement of security in the state,” he said.
Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Edgal Imohimi, said the introduction of community policing and the increase in police visibility had resulted in 35 per cent decline in crime.
Imohinmi, however, said that despite massive contributions by the state security trust fund, dearth of patrol vehicles remained a challenge.
“Many vehicles attached to the divisions have become rickety and unserviceable due to old age and over usage,” he said.
Imohinmi, however, said the command would not relent in its efforts to consolidate on the achievements recorded so far, but would appreciate if additional critical fighting equipment were provided.
He said this would help to improve on the successes so far recorded in the command’s fight against crime and criminality.
Also, Secretary of the Security Trust Fund, Abdulrazaq Balogun, said there was need for organisations to engage in consistent and sustainable security model.
According to him, this will enhance strategic planning for improved security in the state.
SOURCE
https://m.thenigerianvoice.com/news/261006/why-we-want-to-demolish-jibowu-costain-bridges-gov-ambo.html
1 Like
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by TherWasACountry: 6:23pm
Lagosians' business.
Nice place o, but for me to stay for Lagos? Na. I'll pass
5 Likes
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by Firgemachar: 7:15pm
No other alternatives
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by Keneking: 7:38pm
"According to him, the track will be constructed in such a way that no vehicle crosses it."
- Ambode sef
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by mickeyenglish(m): 7:46pm
Post No Bill
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by baralatie(m): 7:47pm
I dey pity ambode and Lagos economy. you want to tear down two bridges that supports your state economy to be replaced with a rail network. nothing less than 6 years of serious economic loss in terms of time,cost and productivity.
3 Likes
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by baralatie(m): 7:47pm
I dey pity ambode and Lagos economy. you want to tear down two bridges that supports your state economy to be replaced with a rail network. nothing less than 6 years of serious economic loss in terms of time,cost and productivity.
2 Likes
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by Omexonomy: 8:13pm
Somebody should remind the gov that the filth in lagos is becoming some thing else
1 Like
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by bamidelee: 10:15pm
Keneking:they have arrived
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by Ayodejioak(m): 10:17pm
[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by MrHistorian: 10:17pm
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by miqos02(m): 10:18pm
Chai
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by Narldon(f): 10:18pm
Excuse Me, If You see any Groundnut Seller wearing a Red top,
Kindly Call this Number 08009999222
She gave me tear tear 50 naira
4 Likes
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by PMWSpirit(m): 10:19pm
Ambode feel free to do anything, even if you need to demolish lalas and seun compound to construct road. E no move us
Itesiwaju eko lo je wa logun
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by dedugba(m): 10:19pm
Traffic would nearly kill lagosians, as if the traffic we have isnt enough, God abeg make this rail project fail before they demolish this bridge. See the express road at the mile2 axis it has taken 10years and it is still under construction. no MAJOR project is ever complete in Nigeria. So baba God answer me as that bridge especially the costain bridge is my route, I spend 3hrs on the road to work if that bridge is gone it will increase to 5hrs. Ambode follow eko o ni ba je not Itesiwaju eko yours isn't working.
1 Like
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by NwaAmaikpe: 10:19pm
Please he shouldn't destroy them.
It will reduce crime.
Crime is what makes Lagos Eko.
Eko o ni na he.
1 Like
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by Follysho707: 10:20pm
TherWasACountry:
Thanks a lot, bro. We, Lagosians truly appreciate it!
5 Likes
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by Caliph69: 10:20pm
You never manage traffic on that road now. Nah when the bridges gives way for the project you’ll manage the traffic. Maybe he forgot that road is a very busy one. Well, what do I know. So long as Lagos go better. After all I cannot come and go and kill myself.
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by engrjacuzzi: 10:20pm
kudos to Nigerian Railway Corporation. I think Hon. Ameachi is doing well in the transportation sector. what a good development from Lagos State government as well.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by engrjacuzzi: 10:20pm
kudos to Nigerian Railway Corporation. I think Hon. Ameachi is doing well in the transportation sector. what a good development from Lagos State government as well. .....
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:20pm
TherWasACountry:
It's a nice place but highly over populated
Dirty and tribal Politics will not allow other states to compete with Lagos and grow as well
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by macuwon(m): 10:21pm
This is scary. Imagine the traffic.
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by FisifunKododada: 10:22pm
Onye developers will soon come and be making noise here...just wait...in fact see them above
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by yeyerolling: 10:23pm
Naso
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by Follysho707: 10:24pm
baralatie:
"Life is measured in terms of loss NOT, gain... not the wine drunk forth BUT, the wine poured forth". It's more a strategic business move.
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by Nonywendy(m): 10:25pm
APC have come again oo
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by pol23: 10:25pm
Traffic is all I read in this short passage...
The traffic we faced during the construction of Ajah flyover no be small oo..
Now talking about that multiple flyover in custain...I no won think am.
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by mightyhazel: 10:25pm
NwaAmaikpe:nwampki supu
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by hall21: 10:27pm
You should not demolish any bridge.... the train should not enter lagos..
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by oloripelebe2: 10:27pm
We d developers won't take this
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by Omoikarekimire(m): 10:30pm
Omexonomy:
My guy Don't think they don't know they are planning to hit it in a very big way that will bring stupendous profit to their pockets
|Re: Why We Want To Demolish Jibowu, Costain Bridges - Gov. Ambode by Sagay212: 10:34pm
Continue to demolish everything like a cursed he goat. Almost all roads in Lagos have huge pot holes and the scammer gov is not paying any attention. He is busy destroying people's means of livelihood claiming to be building a senseless mega city. Agberos are harassing people up and down shouting 'owo da' at every bus stop but the con man governor will rather ban danfo drivers and okadas and leave agberos to continue to harass and steal from people. The same idiot.ts that will sell land to you in 2010 and give you C of O, collect tenement rate every month will suddenly wake up in 2017 and remember the land they sold to you had some stupid plan for express or rail way. They"'ll destroy your property and give you useless money far from what you spent building and buying the land. They'll use their govt power to oppress you. But at the end of the day, some useless never do well, whose brain don't function fine will come here and start shouting ' itesiwaju eko' . The useless APC govt is inflicting serious hardship on Nigerians from left, right and centre and some people are praising them. I am waiting for some airheads to come and tell me to go back to the east because that's the usual reply from the mumus who praise useless Nigerian politicians for inflicting pains on them.
1 Like
Gov Fashola Leading The Chart! / Would Soldiers Be Killing Northerners Is They Had The Oil? / Would You Say Nigeria Is Drifting?
Viewing this topic: Graciouscharis, dolphinife, Vycko(f), henryphyol(m), edaolaropin, knowsir, MEK14, Zukoslim(m), beejay247, ngng, uzot(m), kayceeD2(m), macbel, Sharmeenator(m), Maycher(m), cdieli(m), ellischi, haywhy111, freshest9677, tunnath, lightdream, eduevolutionnow(m), okway2, olhawhaley, gregory789, deji68, abimbolabolaw(m), tee10, nelszx, lahm232, Cuntslayer, spygadgets(m), PenAndPaper, Rupect, Ije004, hoodmenconcept(m), arrestdarrester, delxmaverick(m), frankscof(m), obax321, Osinachyi(m), Jamesewan12, leksmedia, sesandavid(m), Frankdamaxx(m), olalekandwl(m), Apus, donfranklin(m), Akby(m), tenderlaw(m), kinglahrin7G, Adex097, mzhazel(f), Atimeset, Follysho707, poj(m), Bigfellas(m), obicentlis, gratefulalways, sparklebabe(f), bamitek(m), ABcima, jd3trice(m), GreenUzzy(m), Demela(m), hikmojj(m), djakinwande(m), smallJagaban, highburygonner, Tdavidson(m), psalmson001, kitchen(m), plerry, Blackfyre9(m), Alao046(m), nedu2000(m), jarkbauer, wale43(m), GLOBALINF(m), Iolo(m), Ezehrobinson(m), mumdemmy, Glomoni, RedDistrict, mach7(m), Kentcto1, Tjshizzle, xidik, tomickdesigns(f), Occurstaem(m), softheart4love(m), bart10, noblehse(m), kola639, SaintMog(m), NoMoney, walearoy(m), scopedon(m), mediagenius, Consultdenoni(m), mypreppal and 123 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18