Edochie who is the son of a Veteran actor Pet Edochie, defected to APGA this afternoon at Sir Alex Ekwueme Square, venue for the flag off of Sir Victor Umeh campaign for Anambra Central Senatorial District in the January 13th 2018 Election Re-run.



I like his strategy. First of all he registered his presence in Anambra politics as a guber candidate, even when he knew that he might not gather up to 2000 votes at most. Now apga would give him even more attention than he deserves.

But it is still too early to start political prostitution. He should not toe the parts of Ifeanyi Uba and Rochas Okorocha 39 Likes

NOT SUPRISED ....

HE WILL DEFINITELY BE APPOINTED ONE OF THESE PORTFOLIOS

SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE GOV ON ENTERTAINMENT



SENIOR SPECIAL ASSITANT TO THE GOV. ON SPECIAL DUTIES 24 Likes 2 Shares



If he plays ball, he might get the next ticket, or at least some good appointment.



Lalasticlala



Pictures from Sir Victor Umeh flag off campaign rally I was there live, many PDP members and two federal house of rep members decamped to APGA, nka bu nke anyi, Imo, Abia and others we are coming for you guys.LalasticlalaPictures from Sir Victor Umeh flag off campaign rally 9 Likes

Now you have a chance to win anything in Anambra. Just remember to do good when you win. 8 Likes





Now, he's serious in becoming a politician. 1 Like

mtcheeeeew! he can never win governorship election no matter the party he joined. he's not sellable, besides politics is not nollywood movies 3 Likes

Dude ain't joking about his political career!



And mark my words, he's gonna get an appointment.



I just learnt from him... 2 Likes

velai:

If you like his strategy then of course there is no hope for the youths because they are just as rotten as the old elders.



I think APGA will make incursions in the SE come 2019. 3 Likes

Keep jumping upandan, very soon u will be like atiku 1 Like

Dem go soon give am appointment. 1 Like

Nice move 1 Like

He's a liability. Him and his two votes from him and his wife are not needed. 1 Like

this my guy wan answer governor by all me

APGA. 1 Like

He was in APGA ab initio.





Broke ass nigger.



Our next governor!

Not Just Yul, PDP fedral house of rep, currently representing Awka north and South Anayo Nnebe and other PDP members also decamped to APGA

What's the point ?

He still has to wait for another painful 4years till obianos time is up and he still might not win cos ifeanyi uba will contest again

Have, so soon?

Well this is non of my business...

We have seen it coming b4, dis is no news again.

WTF iS DPC

Hmm... I better stay off this thread. My pple no dey here. Dia wahala no kuku concern me. Abeg, I'm off!