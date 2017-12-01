₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by actiondrilling: 5:03pm
Nollywood Actor Yul Edochie the Governorship Candidate of DPC in the last gubernatorial election in Anambra State and a Nollywood Star joins APGA.
Edochie who is the son of a Veteran actor Pet Edochie, defected to APGA this afternoon at Sir Alex Ekwueme Square, venue for the flag off of Sir Victor Umeh campaign for Anambra Central Senatorial District in the January 13th 2018 Election Re-run.
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by velai(m): 5:04pm
I like his strategy. First of all he registered his presence in Anambra politics as a guber candidate, even when he knew that he might not gather up to 2000 votes at most. Now apga would give him even more attention than he deserves.
But it is still too early to start political prostitution. He should not toe the parts of Ifeanyi Uba and Rochas Okorocha
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by bedspread: 5:04pm
NOT SUPRISED ....
HE WILL DEFINITELY BE APPOINTED ONE OF THESE PORTFOLIOS
SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE GOV ON ENTERTAINMENT
SENIOR SPECIAL ASSITANT TO THE GOV. ON SPECIAL DUTIES
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by TherWasACountry: 6:22pm
If he plays ball, he might get the next ticket, or at least some good appointment.
Nice one.
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by Anambra1stSon(m): 6:54pm
I was there live, many PDP members and two federal house of rep members decamped to APGA, nka bu nke anyi, Imo, Abia and others we are coming for you guys.
Lalasticlala
Pictures from Sir Victor Umeh flag off campaign rally
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by Milllz: 7:03pm
Now you have a chance to win anything in Anambra. Just remember to do good when you win.
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by hucienda: 7:04pm
Now, he's serious in becoming a politician.
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by ruggedised: 7:04pm
mtcheeeeew! he can never win governorship election no matter the party he joined. he's not sellable, besides politics is not nollywood movies
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by OfficialAwol(m): 7:11pm
Dude ain't joking about his political career!
And mark my words, he's gonna get an appointment.
I just learnt from him...
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by TheKingdom: 7:11pm
velai:
If you like his strategy then of course there is no hope for the youths because they are just as rotten as the old elders.
The ZOO is a cancer and only referendum and revolution can change it...
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by Grundig: 7:14pm
I think APGA will make incursions in the SE come 2019.
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by ayourbamie: 7:15pm
Keep jumping upandan, very soon u will be like atiku
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 7:16pm
Dem go soon give am appointment.
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by Keneking: 7:34pm
Nice move
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by Nutase(f): 7:42pm
He's a liability. Him and his two votes from him and his wife are not needed.
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 7:47pm
this my guy wan answer governor by all me
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by Obdk: 7:54pm
APGA.
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by DoyenExchange: 8:10pm
He was in APGA ab initio.
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by DonVikings: 8:17pm
He wants to cling onto Obiano, so he can recoup the little change he lost during campaigns.
Broke ass nigger.
Sai Obiano! The slayer of Ipob miscreants.
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by Kokolet11: 8:19pm
with his 147 votes
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by Les(m): 8:34pm
Our next governor!
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by Anambra1stSon(m): 9:22pm
Not Just Yul, PDP fedral house of rep, currently representing Awka north and South Anayo Nnebe and other PDP members also decamped to APGA
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by blackbeau1(f): 9:42pm
What's the point ?
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by Ericaikince(m): 9:42pm
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 9:43pm
He still has to wait for another painful 4years till obianos time is up and he still might not win cos ifeanyi uba will contest again
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by Built2last: 9:43pm
Have, so soon?
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by Amirullaha(m): 9:46pm
Well this is non of my business...
Pls If u see any groundnut seller, wearing a red top, pls call this NO. 07065617317. She gave me tear tear 50 naira...
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 9:46pm
We have seen it coming b4, dis is no news again.
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 9:47pm
WTF iS DPC
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by Follysho707: 9:47pm
Hmm... I better stay off this thread. My pple no dey here. Dia wahala no kuku concern me. Abeg, I'm off!
|Re: Yul Edochie Dumps DPC For APGA (Photos) by Radiant1020(f): 9:48pm
Hope he hasn't dumped acting sha
