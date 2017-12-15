₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by autojosh: 11:09pm On Dec 14
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdSKByhEY9Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9qakxLlMZ0
This is surely the best drift show in town. The 2017 Revs and Runway came with so much thrill, energy, adrenaline rush and bond between man and machine.
The event held at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos with several car enthusiasts, super cars, power bikes, super models, drifts, stunts, loud revs and amazing paint jobs/decals.
After the car and bike stunts, the super models took to the runway to exhibit the latest outfits from Nigerian fashion brands.. after which everyone proceeded to Cova Lounge in Victoria Island for the after party.
This is definitely the coolest way to spend your weekend especially if you love cars, bike and/or fashion.
See more photos and videos below..
https://autojosh.com/amazing-photos-videos-revs-runway-car-drift-show/
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by autojosh: 11:11pm On Dec 14
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by autojosh: 11:12pm On Dec 14
more
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by MasterKim: 11:12pm On Dec 14
Oshey! Let's go dere
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by autojosh: 11:13pm On Dec 14
more photos
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by autojosh: 11:18pm On Dec 14
Some more videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKAck-u4kPU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTLHHy1uJAA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDxmKv5LE7c
Credits: Instagram - @motiontownshow, @loayezabadne1, @ckknightphoto, @supercarsofnigeria, @luko.pinheiro, @ark_ng, @armany.aina, @thecarcompanyltd @naijarides @joyfotoz, @jummiekay, @dayotwanni
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by dkronicle(m): 11:44pm On Dec 14
Beuriful
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by ghettowriter(m): 11:57pm On Dec 14
Issa pretty cool stuff. I love rides & drifts!
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by tstx(m): 7:19am
Dope
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by Bitcoin1000(f): 7:20am
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by konkonbilo(m): 7:21am
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by WemaAlat: 7:23am
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by negz1(m): 7:23am
dope..
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by DancingSkeleton(m): 7:23am
Pls what's the name of that black car with motul inscription on the windshield , something like this
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by jegz25(m): 7:23am
Mehn lag is our vegas
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by Anstalk(f): 7:24am
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by stanliwise(m): 7:24am
I didn't see any police car that wud be chasing after the racers just like in the movies
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by yesloaded: 7:25am
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by BCISLTD: 7:26am
Culture
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by chijioke17(m): 7:27am
We are getting there
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by ifeoluwa122: 7:28am
Wow
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by oluwafrizzy(m): 7:33am
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by AishaBuhari: 7:35am
You're not a good cameraman OP
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by atilla(m): 7:36am
DancingSkeleton:
I fink thats a Dodge charger
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by autojosh: 7:37am
DancingSkeleton:
That's the Dodge Challenger but the one you posted is the Dodge Charger.
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by VanBommel(m): 7:37am
Wow, when did they do this?
|Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by HopeRisingmatte(m): 7:38am
I used to do this on my Benz 320. I love drifts and a powerful engine.
Affordable Cars / Nigeria Airforce Recruitment Form For 2015/2016 Is Now Out / 2006 Nissan Pathfinder Direct
