₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,102 members, 3,970,237 topics. Date: Friday, 15 December 2017 at 07:58 AM

Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos - Car Talk - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos (3247 Views)

Tiger Race Car Spotted In Lagos (Photos And Video) / Imagine If All Dangote Trucks Were Built Like This (Photos And Video) / New BMW 8 Series Revealed - Amazing Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by autojosh: 11:09pm On Dec 14

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdSKByhEY9Q


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9qakxLlMZ0

This is surely the best drift show in town. The 2017 Revs and Runway came with so much thrill, energy, adrenaline rush and bond between man and machine.

The event held at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos with several car enthusiasts, super cars, power bikes, super models, drifts, stunts, loud revs and amazing paint jobs/decals. 

After the car and bike stunts, the super models took to the runway to exhibit the latest outfits from Nigerian fashion brands.. after which everyone proceeded to Cova Lounge in Victoria Island for the after party. 

This is definitely the coolest way to spend your weekend especially if you love cars, bike and/or fashion. 

See more photos and videos below..

https://autojosh.com/amazing-photos-videos-revs-runway-car-drift-show/

Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
Marpol
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
Seun

Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by autojosh: 11:11pm On Dec 14
.

Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by autojosh: 11:12pm On Dec 14
more

1 Share

Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by MasterKim: 11:12pm On Dec 14
Oshey! Let's go dere
Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by autojosh: 11:13pm On Dec 14
more photos

Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by autojosh: 11:18pm On Dec 14
Some more videos


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKAck-u4kPU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTLHHy1uJAA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDxmKv5LE7c

Credits: Instagram - @motiontownshow, @loayezabadne1, @ckknightphoto, @supercarsofnigeria, @luko.pinheiro, @ark_ng,  @armany.aina, @thecarcompanyltd @naijarides @joyfotoz, @jummiekay, @dayotwanni

Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by dkronicle(m): 11:44pm On Dec 14
Beuriful
Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by ghettowriter(m): 11:57pm On Dec 14
Issa pretty cool stuff. I love rides & drifts!
Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by tstx(m): 7:19am
Dope
Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by Bitcoin1000(f): 7:20am
My signature tho
Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by konkonbilo(m): 7:21am
sad
Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by WemaAlat: 7:23am
Get 500naira and a free atm card

check my signature for more details
Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by negz1(m): 7:23am
dope..
Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by DancingSkeleton(m): 7:23am
Pls what's the name of that black car with motul inscription on the windshield , something like this

Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by jegz25(m): 7:23am
Mehn lag is our vegas
Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by Anstalk(f): 7:24am
Bet9ja Predictions: 10 Sure Games You Can Predict Correctly This Weekend


http://anstalk.com/updated-predictions-10-sure-games/
Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by stanliwise(m): 7:24am
I didn't see any police car that wud be chasing after the racers just like in the movies grin
Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by yesloaded: 7:25am
Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by BCISLTD: 7:26am
Culture
Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by chijioke17(m): 7:27am
We are getting there
Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by ifeoluwa122: 7:28am
Wow
Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by oluwafrizzy(m): 7:33am
grin grin


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AO7CAzVOx2k
Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by AishaBuhari: 7:35am
You're not a good cameraman OP angry
Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by atilla(m): 7:36am
DancingSkeleton:
Pls what's the name of that black car with motul inscription on the windshield , something like this

I fink thats a Dodge charger
Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by autojosh: 7:37am
DancingSkeleton:
Pls what's the name of that black car with motul inscription on the windshield , something like this

That's the Dodge Challenger but the one you posted is the Dodge Charger.
Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by VanBommel(m): 7:37am
Wow, when did they do this?
Re: Amazing Photos And Videos From Revs And Runway Car Drift Show In Lagos by HopeRisingmatte(m): 7:38am
I used to do this on my Benz 320. I love drifts and a powerful engine.

(0) (Reply)

Affordable Cars / Nigeria Airforce Recruitment Form For 2015/2016 Is Now Out / 2006 Nissan Pathfinder Direct

Viewing this topic: shogz89, CID, spoton16, MrJorge(m), themano, GraGra247, DaFlash, fmlala, xristos(m), Dhee2, katunj, ufotty2001, debonikiss, baarak66(m), EHI9ICE(m), decasey(m), Osahon7(m), tiger28, ziggyzee, peacockremi(m), Ladex2012, mercylad(m), harddyj, Jalive, ambasi, gleaf, Emmaus12, djakinwande(m), Michealeni, Efebee101, leroi01(m), wrahzaq(m), mayor2013, drake49(m), kkko(m), kinnlive(m), youngbang(m), Steve4545, ekuwe, cedeki(m), tobloj(m), cheeketo(f), komisha, listenersky, Buskete(m), samora22, shervydman(m), gabriella4691(f), Jarus(m), Handsomecole(m), ayhorpharms, owendmayor(m), numtums(m), lilachiever(m), xpizzy(m), semaj23, llorisbhone(m), Hardheolar(f), adebayal(m), MUYEEKFIRST, simigold, Konkoja, eyimofe17, Pussyisfood, Passenger27, nero2face and 81 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.