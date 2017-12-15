

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdSKByhEY9Q





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9qakxLlMZ0



This is surely the best drift show in town. The 2017 Revs and Runway came with so much thrill, energy, adrenaline rush and bond between man and machine.



The event held at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos with several car enthusiasts, super cars, power bikes, super models, drifts, stunts, loud revs and amazing paint jobs/decals.



After the car and bike stunts, the super models took to the runway to exhibit the latest outfits from Nigerian fashion brands.. after which everyone proceeded to Cova Lounge in Victoria Island for the after party.



This is definitely the coolest way to spend your weekend especially if you love cars, bike and/or fashion.



See more photos and videos below..



https://autojosh.com/amazing-photos-videos-revs-runway-car-drift-show/



Lalasticlala

Mynd44

Ishilove

Marpol

Semid4lyfe

Obinoscopy

