|Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by itspzpics(m): 6:47am
The celebrities seems to meet at a video shoot….
They are all looking good with that beautiful lady at d middle…. Lol
Gist from Praizeupdates
http://www.praizeupdates.com/ubi-frankling-pictured-with-wizkid-and-dj-jimmy-jat/
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by itspzpics(m): 6:47am
The baddos
See more photos of wizkid Ubi Frankling with sexy babes at the video shoot here http://www.praizeupdates.com/ubi-frankling-pictured-with-wizkid-and-dj-jimmy-jat/
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by Samusu(m): 6:48am
How is dis news?
5 Likes
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by biacan(f): 6:49am
And wizzy is putting on over size things
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by negz1(m): 6:54am
who be dat curvy lady ....
2 Likes
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by cummando(m): 6:54am
Ubi franklin dey nairaland...in fact I dey suspect op. Trying so hard to make him trend.
1 Like
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by Flexherbal(m): 6:56am
Wizzy, small body, big engine!
2 Likes
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by cummando(m): 6:56am
negz1:Her name is Curvinatu Onidinla the daughter of Obolanta.
Are you sure you saw wizzy at all? Which kain bata e wear?
14 Likes
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by Threebear(m): 6:57am
Wizkid small but mighty.
It's not the size of the man, but the size of the fight in the man
3 Likes
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by Caseless: 6:59am
I no see any Franklin, wizkid or Jimmy na dat babe or waitress I see.
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by negz1(m): 6:59am
cummando:lol Dat guy sef cos money plenty hin no send... see hin pose sef
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by thesicilian: 7:06am
cummando:I tire o. I only hear of Ubi Franklin on Nairaland and nowhere else.
1 Like
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by Bitcoin1000(f): 7:12am
Change title to Star Boy spotted with some fans
3 Likes
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by LesbianBoy(m): 9:56am
Who be the omoge wey dey their middle
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by enemyofprogress: 9:56am
Samusu:I tire for the op and the mods o
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by enemyofprogress: 9:56am
LesbianBoy:na the one wey wizkid chop last night now
1 Like
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by Sijo01(f): 9:57am
Who's the lady? Is she a nobody? Why wasn't her name mentioned?
2 Likes
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by PenlsCaP: 9:57am
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by nawtyme: 9:58am
And here I was thinking Ubi Franklin owns instant pick up and dry cleaning services. Yet his dress is unkept looks dirty and un-ironed. How then can I take my clothes for his people to dry clean?
Rubbish
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by Ifedayoogundipe(f): 9:58am
Available
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by free2ryhme: 9:58am
itspzpics:
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by donblade85555(m): 9:59am
maybe its a video shoot
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by lampopp: 9:59am
Who dem epp!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by Heywhizzy(m): 9:59am
how this post/pics take epp anybody..nawa for NL these days o
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by dreamworld: 9:59am
Before nko? Is he supposed to be seen with buratai?.
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by Abiodun00147(m): 10:00am
This year
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by muller101(m): 10:01am
Wizkid always positioning his mouth like fish wey de struggle to breathe atmospheric air
3 Likes
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by boliswitpassprik(m): 10:02am
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by bsideboii(m): 10:02am
.
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by bsideboii(m): 10:02am
Wizzy is one blessed dude
1 Like
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by joenor(m): 10:04am
Crew nice one.
|Re: Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat by Virgohills(m): 10:05am
