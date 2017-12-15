Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ubi Frankling Pictured With Wizkid And DJ Jimmy Jat (6638 Views)

They are all looking good with that beautiful lady at d middle…. Lol





Gist from Praizeupdates



How is dis news? 5 Likes

And wizzy is putting on over size things 9 Likes 2 Shares

who be dat curvy lady .... 2 Likes

Ubi franklin dey nairaland...in fact I dey suspect op. Trying so hard to make him trend. 1 Like

Wizzy, small body, big engine! 2 Likes

negz1:

who be dat curvy lady .... Her name is Curvinatu Onidinla the daughter of Obolanta.



Are you sure you saw wizzy at all? Which kain bata e wear? Her name is Curvinatu Onidinla the daughter of Obolanta.Are you sure you saw wizzy at all? Which kain bata e wear? 14 Likes



It's not the size of the man, but the size of the fight in the man Wizkid small but mighty.It's not the size of the man, but the size of the fight in the man 3 Likes

I no see any Franklin, wizkid or Jimmy na dat babe or waitress I see.

cummando:



Her name is Curvinatu Onidinla the daughter of Obolanta.



Are you sure you saw wizzy at all? Which kain bata e wear? lol Dat guy sef cos money plenty hin no send... see hin pose sef lol Dat guy sef cos money plenty hin no send... see hin pose sef

cummando:

Ubi franklin dey nairaland...in fact I dey suspect op. Trying so hard to make him trend. I tire o. I only hear of Ubi Franklin on Nairaland and nowhere else. I tire o. I only hear of Ubi Franklin on Nairaland and nowhere else. 1 Like

Change title to Star Boy spotted with some fans 3 Likes

Who be the omoge wey dey their middle

Samusu:

How is dis news? I tire for the op and the mods o I tire for the op and the mods o

LesbianBoy:

Who be the omoge wey dey their middle na the one wey wizkid chop last night now na the one wey wizkid chop last night now 1 Like

Who's the lady? Is she a nobody? Why wasn't her name mentioned? 2 Likes

And here I was thinking Ubi Franklin owns instant pick up and dry cleaning services. Yet his dress is unkept looks dirty and un-ironed. How then can I take my clothes for his people to dry clean?



itspzpics:

Who dem epp!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

how this post/pics take epp anybody..nawa for NL these days o

Before nko? Is he supposed to be seen with buratai?.

This year

Wizkid always positioning his mouth like fish wey de struggle to breathe atmospheric air 3 Likes

Wizzy is one blessed dude 1 Like

Crew nice one.