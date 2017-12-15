Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / ADVICE: I've Gotten 2 Admissions, Which One Should I Choose? (4754 Views)

The Way This Lady Celebrated Her Graduation Has Gotten Twitter Users Upset / JAMB 'set To Release LASU Admissions Merit List' / I Need To Withdraw, My WAEC Is Gotten Via Cheating- 300L Student Write Unilorin

Please guys i have been admitted to pharmacy in ANSU but i am already doing med/sug through JUPEB, as it stands i don't want to leave either of them. My plan is to combine the two of them cause from my understanding Jupeb has same course outline with year one (i may be wrong though), i know it could be very stressfull. I dont know the degree [of stress] honestly this could be very costly paying both jupeb and pharmacy school fees. I also heard that i can pay acceptance fee then write to the VC to delay my admission to 2018 towards the end of my jupeb program, i don't really know what to do i want to complete this jupeb program and also i can't let pharmacy go just like that.



Please i need experience advice. thank u guys!

I think you should study medicine...

yeah! bro absolutely but to get into second year via jupeb i must make a summa cum laude grade i.e GPA of 5.0 i know i can do it but what if... just what if?

stop that what if mentality... Bend down and read sister... You can do it... Forget flexing for now.

thanks bro for the advice.

please help me call the mods to push this to fp.







thanks bro for the advice.

please help me call the mods to push this to fp.

thanks bro for the advice.







mynd44 please assist this young lady in choosing her career wisely by pushing to front page..

Thanks



mynd44 please assist this young lady in choosing her career wisely by pushing to front page..

Thanks

You got admission for pharmacy is different from Jupeb med/surg.



you'll end up getting yourself worked up if you don't focus on one thing. Your productivity might be lesser if you do both at the same time, you might end up performing lower than you expect because you are trying to measure up in both areas.



My Advice



Do Pharmacy.

You got admission for pharmacy is different from Jupeb med/surg.



you'll end up getting yourself worked up if you don't focus on one thing. Your productivity might be lesser if you do both at the same time, you might end up performing lower than you expect because you are trying to measure up in both areas.



My Advice



yeah bros i have considered it too but do u know anything about puting an admission on hold?

Primenet, buchidinho, ayuzee, kasson, kennboiy, mcmooney, folfy please come over here

yeah bros i have considered it too but do u know anything about puting an admission on hold?

Yes, you pay acceptance fee n apply for deferment. all school has its process.

wow! wow! if this is true, am doing it ASAP its best right?

It better u go for pharmacy.

Cos from experience, direct entry can be tricky that's if at the end of it all u don't make requirement for ur choice institution. Since you are skeptic abt your chances and ability to prevail, it wud be better to put your mind in a sure process ( pharmacy from 100l). Studying professional courses is about confidence in one's resolve and determination to see it thru. Cos wen it gets to 300l it boils down to people with the brain or people with strong will to excel.

Just go for pharmacy.. If you can defer your admission till next year you can continue with ur JUPEB program.





From the second sentence above and from your "what If analogy", I am suggesting you go for the Pharmacy Option.





Finally, you want to pursue Pharmacy and Medicine same time? Must you study the two? Do you want to be a Pharmaceutical doctor?

If you are absolutely sure you will make the GP of 5.0 which is the requirement for Med/Sug then proceed with your current programme. But if your GP is currently below the 5.0 (Meaning you are hoping to get it to 5.0) kindly proceed with Pharmacy. From the second sentence above and from your "what If analogy", I am suggesting you go for the Pharmacy Option. Finally, you want to pursue Pharmacy and Medicine same time? Must you study the two? Do you want to be a Pharmaceutical doctor? Abeg, specialize in one and master it. Be the best in one and rest will be a story.

mynd44 u no go see better thing push to front page now



this forum should be about helping one another especially with advice do the needful

You can defy your admission till when you ready for it

Opportunity comes but ones , pick the one your heart chooses. Nigerian education is not worth the stress.



Just pick one you feel you can do, do your best and leave the rest to God

Go for the more direct admission at hand which is the pharmacy you got.



Med and Surgery is obviously a better option but depending on DE admission via that Jupeb program you doing will be very tricky, You might end up getting the same pharmacy sef if you dont get the cutoff for Medsurg.



The final decision rests with you tho. Follow your mind and am sure you will achieve regardlessly of which you choose

Please guys i have been admitted to pharmacy in ANSU but i am already doing med/sug through JUPEB, as it stands i don't want to leave either of them. My plan is to combine the two of them cause from my understanding Jupeb has same course outline with year one (i may be wrong though), i know it could be very stressfull. I dont know the degree [of stress] honestly this could be very costly paying both jupeb and pharmacy school fees. I also heard that i can pay acceptance fee then write to the VC to delay my admission to 2018 towards the end of my jupeb program, i don't really know what to do i want to complete this jupeb program and also i can't let pharmacy go just like that.



Please i need experience advice. thank u guys!



mynd44, lalasticlala, thegoodjoe, mrphysics help please!!!



I can't believe this post.You don't want to leave jupeb?A jupeb that you have not known the outcome .Something that you'll still have to reapply for a admission that is not secured.My advice is that you should go and do pharmacy.

a bird in hand is better than ten in the bush, thousands of people don't get admitted yearly and that means another rigorous process of jamb registration, post utme and even reading same material in preparation for the said exam and trust me I know how boring it can get, I've applied to different universities to study pharmacy but was never selected among the admitted few, so be wise in your decision cause no school would keep space for you until you decide to take it. and just so you know only 21 universities in Nigeria offers pharmacy and I'm not even sure if it's all of them that are accredited, ANSU particularly doesn't offer pharmacy.

Simple, Go for pharmacy

Take up the pharmacy... If u really desire medicine and surgery, do enough jacking in 100l and make A's all through, then u can do a change of course to medicine and surgery with ur good grade and strong connection

If you can delay the pharmacy, okay.

Take up the jupeb medicine.

Bad as e bad, if u no get d medicine, dem go still give u pharmacy....

But try ur best get the medicine ohh. Jupeb no d easy

ASK KOTE MEHN

Stick with your medicine and surgery, it's a very professional course

My dear you can't serve two master at same time... Make a wise choice now and know what you want for yourself, this dancing to JEPUG or what's it call n the other school, comm'n you should know what you need. if Pham is what you love doing then! but if the med n surg is what you prefer to the Pham.. so? take one n leave the other. or go on with the one you have been with n move on abeg.



Go meet an academic advisor. Na nairaland u wan make decision on your career?