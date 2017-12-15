₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by Letenwam: 9:39am
'The Johnsons' star actress, Seun Osigbesan, took to Instagram to share first birthday photos with her daughter Charlotte Omokorede Morenikeji Osigbesan.
Seun who also penned down a heartfelt post to her daughter wrote;
"Charlotte Omokorede Morenikeji Osigbesan. You have existed in our hearts even before I conceived you. You came at God's perfect time and you came as the perfect gender that we wanted. You have brought nothing but blessings to our lives. Yes you're my replica but in beauty, you will be more beautiful, in greatness, you will be far greater and in wisdom you will be remarkably wiser than I am. Where I failed, you will succeed, you will not make my mistakes. Your life journey will be straight and smooth. In life, you will find it 'Quickly' (salvation, success, greatness, family etc) you will serve God all the days of your life and your days shall be long. The Lord will protect you from evil and great shall be your peace. Happy 1st birthday my princess @officialbabyscience
Hip Hip Hip!Hurray!!!"
https://www.lailasblog.com/johnsons-star-actress-seun-osigbesan-celebrates-daughters-birthday/
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by darkenkach(m): 9:44am
Wait, so Jenifer is Married and baby Science is her child? #BringBackDrip
35 Likes
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by ginajet(f): 9:48am
I love this girl
5 Likes
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by Jesse01(m): 10:04am
dis gal don marry and here I was crushing on her,she even have children self, not one but 2
42 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by LesbianBoy(m): 10:09am
Cute baby science
1 Like
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by NoSidonLook: 10:11am
Oh lawd.
Oh lawd .
You mean this my crush seun is married. She gat a baby face
That year she was disturbing me on instagram. Constantly sliding into my DM.
After I tasted her kpekus twice I nor reason am again
2 Likes
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by raphafire: 10:12am
Waoooo.so Jenny is married in real life?? Mehn this is good
2 Likes
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by Kkbugatti(m): 10:13am
Good for her, hope she won't give her really life husband troubles the way she does to poor Goodluck ?
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by Skimpledawg(m): 10:32am
ginajet:My lady, where have you been
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by Larrey(f): 11:54am
Wow,so she's beautiful like this. Beautiful family
2 Likes
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by zulex880: 12:02pm
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by Teewhy2: 12:03pm
Happy Birthday to Baby science. Baby Science is great and cooperates well in front of camera and will this kind of exposure and good mentoring she will be a world class Artist , presenter and leader.
Jennifer already will two kids is blessed with a good body structure, she looks firm than some ladies without kids
congrats to her.
3 Likes
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by sirusX(m): 12:03pm
Kkbugatti:
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by Ugoeze2016: 12:04pm
Cute baby
Beautiful family
1 Like
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by Dominiquez: 12:04pm
Happy birthday Baby Science.
1 Like
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by ammyluv2002(f): 12:05pm
Happy birthday BabyScience
1 Like
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by Amirullaha(m): 12:06pm
.
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by uzobaby(f): 12:06pm
Hmm mm ...so she's married with two kids and has the body of a teenager? ??nah waoooooo..what is the secret of that body
5 Likes
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by biacan(f): 12:07pm
Kkbugatti:Must you talk........?
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by MrEdimulo82(m): 12:08pm
darkenkach:
You mean u don't know?
1 Like
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by free2ryhme: 12:10pm
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by Airforce1(m): 12:10pm
Charlotte ?
In Nigeria ?
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by free2ryhme: 12:10pm
darkenkach:
1 Like
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by maj59(m): 12:11pm
1 Like
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by salbis(m): 12:11pm
Congratulations to the family.
1 Like
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by homesteady(m): 12:11pm
Are you kidding me?? Jennifer is married with even 2 kids
So the 2 older Johnson Children are actually people's parent! Efe and Jennifer.
1 Like
|Re: Seun Osigbesan Celebrates Birthday Of Daughter, Charlotte Omokorede Osigbesan by closerange: 12:12pm
NoSidonLook:
Ode
1 Like
Viewing this topic: iamlynn(f), dhesire(m), Dondbuzor, Metanoya, SUSSYASH, oNj(m), Papybeads, Emperor119(m), kikiwendy(f), jaykalas, ishmaelemeka2(m), lavenjcrown(m), favringee, yvonnechaka(f), ebuclassic18(m), kaffy4tope(m), GSyntax(m), mexxy1(m), Mesopotamia(m), Neiy, DrSad(m), Rynne, Larrydogged07, igho003(m), latonyn(m), ajagidiagbo1(m), P2gr8t(m), inspirator1(m), kakaG, silasweb(m), Hearthynukeh(f), rhetorical17, Sportsobserver, ewatomi424(f), mrsPT, SB2020, charlydon, Jesse01(m), skimpychick(f), she234, dbblessboy(m), Caulay(m), cpapa, elliotogbebor(m) and 81 guest(s)
