Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, of the Adoration Ministry, has declared that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is the new blessing for Nigeria.



He said Abubakar has what it takes to “put smile on Nigerians suffering different marginalization,” if given the opportunity to rule the country in 2019.





Speaking in Enugu, the fiery preacher said the Waziri of Adamawa was advocating a “new order, a new paradigm shift in the government.”



Mbaka said, “Every political relationship is open for negotiations, without pre-set outcomes. Atiku do not fear negotiations, as democrat and businessman that is what reasonable human beings that love his people do. This is even more important if a stubborn resistance against negotiations can lead to unsavoury outcomes, which the present governments have demonstrated!



“For the Nigerian State to have a soul, the constituent parts need to renegotiate and rework the union. It is what will reduce to the barest minimum the feelings of injustice and poverty among Nigerians. It is what will make Nigerians believe that they chose this union willingly, ending effectively the theory of Lugardian contraption.



“It is a perfect antidote for peace. The times call for new ideas For creative solutions, for restructuring, for people to be happy, for people to have means of living, for people to love Nigeria again!





“Atiku is the only person that have contested and is still contesting for Nigerian presidency that love the youths more and have created more jobs for the youths to prove that more than most state government!



“Imagine what he will do when he have the power and resources to do more! Let’s pray that the blessing and protection of God to be with him to put smile in Nigerians suffering different marginalization!”



mbaka of all people endorsing Atiku

?

same man that was shouting Buhari last elections?



kuku kill me



he should just focus on collecting tithe and offering and stop talking on political matters



maybe we should just change his name to Mbeke!







btw... lets to a mini 2019 election





click like for Buhari

Why the sudden switch? He was among those who supported Buhari. I could still remember that time

I laugh in swagali, money don change hand.

I didn't bother reading thru.



This man called Father Mbaka is a disgrace unto himself. He's made himself a political prostitute. With the kind of prophecies and revelation he makes, you begin to wonder what kind of God he serves. First he said Jonathan is the man God has ordained for Nigeria. When poo hit the fan, he changed his dance steps and went on the side of Buhari. He didn't do that peacefully. While at it he hurled insults at Jonathan and even accused his wife of trying to assassinate him. What rubbish.



All in a bid not to lose Presidential favours.



Now he's dancing to the tune of Atiku so that when he wins he won't lose out of favours. Why doesn't he just afford himself a little respect. He's a Catholic priest for Chrissakes. And one thing peculiar about them is they don't meddle in Political affairs. This man is just a black sheep.



Makes me very unproud of being a Catholic.

Again? This man sef

Some people, sha

Get your PVC now!!!!



Buhari Must Go! 17 Likes

Funny man..

Lol...mbaka

nah una sabi...One thing i know ia dat ATIKUCHUKWU NNAMDI is wasting his time.We dnt want a THIEF to ruin our economy

boliswitpassprik:





I am a great supporter of Atiku, but using the name of Fr. Ejike Mbaka for propaganda is very bad. Just as I cannot use the name of Usman Bauchi or TB Joshua for propaganda, no body should try this again.



Mbaka is my Spiritual leader and no one should bring him to a disrepute.



Mbaka Adoration is from Friday night till dawn. So, where and when did he say this? Thursday night or Friday Morning? Nononoooooooo!



Please Please Please leave Mbaka out. The Southeast is already there for Atiku no doubt about it!



Signed by a member of Trumpism.



Father Mbaka should stop disgracing priest hood abeg. Can't he respect himself for once!

Fake pastor

Pigs are very funny animals honestly.

ATIKUAIR:

Fr. MBAKA during his adoration, decries the hunger in the land, how poor people are experiencing the worst struggle for survival since after civil war! People are selling their properties now to survive, most governments are owing workers salaries for more than 6 months! Chai! How are they to survive with their family? He went further to explain how he likes how Atiku advocates a new order, a new paradigm shift in the government, More importantly, Atiku acknowledges the supremacy of negotiations in human relations, He understands that the Nigerian State needs to be a solvent, not several different soluble.



According to him, "Every political relationship is open for negotiations, without pre-set outcomes. Atiku do not fear negotiations, as democrat and businessman, that is what reasonable human beings that love his people do, This is even more important if a stubborn resistance against negotiations can lead to unsavoury outcomes, which the present government have demonstrated!



For the Nigerian State to have a soul, the constituent parts need to renegotiate and rework the union. It is what will reduce to the barest minimum the feelings of injustice and poverty among Nigerians. It is what will make Nigerians believe that they chose this union willingly, ending effectively the theory of Lugardian contraption.



It is a perfect antidote for peace.

The times call for new ideas

For creative solutions, for restructuring, for people to be happy, for people to have means of living, for people to love Nigeria again! Atiku is the only person that have contested and is still contesting for Nigerian presidency that love the youths more and have created more jobs for the youths to prove that more than most state government! Imagine what he will do when he have the power and resources to do more! Let's pray that the blessing and protection of God to be with him to put smile in Nigerians suffering different marginalization! He concluded.



Why do u like to lie like this.....u just brought out your sentimental political interest and stamp d name of Fr mbaka on it. A house built on a wrong foundation will collapse......am surprised dat some people drink this zobo

Source..In meantime, let me book this space in case Rocket Man decides to send some rocket to US





We know you all.



Anyways, since Atiku is the new blessing, . .I guess Buhari is the old blessing... Not again...I remembered 2015... how he implied that this present government administration will be okay...

DonVikings:

Several ipob/nnamdidiot cownu zombies have abandoned their old handles and created new ones to suck on Atiku's cøck.



We know you all.



That one no be news na.

Lies, all lies.

Ipob dreams.



Big lie yam like this and no source or palm oil to chop am

Serve again! 1 Like 1 Share

Lol.



I reserve my comment

FAKE NEWS!



FATHER MBAKA NEVER MADE THIS COMMENT!



IS THIS HOW YOU WANT TO DO PUBLICITY FOR ATIKU AFTER COLLECTING HIS MONEY?



IF AM ATIKU,I WILL SACK YOU. 8 Likes 1 Share

HeyCorleone:

I didn't bother reading thru.



That guy x something else.

I doubt if Father Mbaka made those comments.This definitely is a disgusting piece for propaganda.

If indeed he made these remarks, then he's more of a politician than a priest

.

the oracle has spoken, i can now support ATIKULATION peacefully, BUHARI pls take heart.

I thankGod for All my Ex girlfriends in my life





That's all I can say

Trumpism:







I am a great supporter of Atiku, but using the name of Fr. Ejike Mbaka for propaganda is very bad. Just as I cannot use the name of Usman Bauchi or TB Joshua for propaganda, no body should try this again.



Mbaka is my Spiritual leader and no one should bring him to a disrepute.



Mbaka Adoration is from Friday night till dawn. So, where and when did he say this? Thursday night or Friday Morning? Nononoooooooo!



Please Please Please leave Mbaka out. The Southeast is already there for Atiku no doubt about it!



Signed by a member of Trumpism.



pls say you are for atiku and not south east,as for me am for nobody.

No election





No election pls say you are for atiku and not south east,as for me am for nobody.No election 1 Like