|Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by ATIKUAIR(f): 9:51am
Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, of the Adoration Ministry, has declared that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is the new blessing for Nigeria.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/12/15/atiku-mbaka-reveals-ex-vp-nigerias-next-president/amp/
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by boliswitpassprik(m): 9:52am
mbaka of all people endorsing Atiku
?
same man that was shouting Buhari last elections?
kuku kill me
he should just focus on collecting tithe and offering and stop talking on political matters
maybe we should just change his name to Mbeke!
btw... lets to a mini 2019 election
click like for Buhari
click share for Atiku!
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by Jigba(f): 9:54am
He was among those who supported Buhari. I could still remember that time
Why the sudden switch?
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by haryorbarmie83(m): 9:54am
I laugh in swagali, money don change hand.
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by HeyCorleone(m): 9:55am
I didn't bother reading thru.
This man called Father Mbaka is a disgrace unto himself. He's made himself a political prostitute. With the kind of prophecies and revelation he makes, you begin to wonder what kind of God he serves. First he said Jonathan is the man God has ordained for Nigeria. When poo hit the fan, he changed his dance steps and went on the side of Buhari. He didn't do that peacefully. While at it he hurled insults at Jonathan and even accused his wife of trying to assassinate him. What rubbish.
All in a bid not to lose Presidential favours.
Now he's dancing to the tune of Atiku so that when he wins he won't lose out of favours. Why doesn't he just afford himself a little respect. He's a Catholic priest for Chrissakes. And one thing peculiar about them is they don't meddle in Political affairs. This man is just a black sheep.
Makes me very unproud of being a Catholic.
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by chuksp09(m): 10:01am
Again? This man sef
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by Oblitz(m): 10:04am
Some people, sha
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by Mrnakeina(m): 10:08am
Get your PVC now!!!!
Buhari Must Go!
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by bounty007(m): 10:15am
Funny man..
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by olagbola55(m): 10:17am
Lol...mbaka
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by ipobarecriminals: 10:19am
nah una sabi...One thing i know ia dat ATIKUCHUKWU NNAMDI is wasting his time.We dnt want a THIEF to ruin our economy
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by Trumpism: 10:30am
boliswitpassprik:
I am a great supporter of Atiku, but using the name of Fr. Ejike Mbaka for propaganda is very bad. Just as I cannot use the name of Usman Bauchi or TB Joshua for propaganda, no body should try this again.
Mbaka is my Spiritual leader and no one should bring him to a disrepute.
Mbaka Adoration is from Friday night till dawn. So, where and when did he say this? Thursday night or Friday Morning? Nononoooooooo!
Please Please Please leave Mbaka out. The Southeast is already there for Atiku no doubt about it!
Signed by a member of Trumpism.
If you join Trumpism, we will allow you to use our page to post any political cause you want whether APC or PDP as we are non political organisation!
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by izaray(f): 10:31am
Father Mbaka should stop disgracing priest hood abeg. Can't he respect himself for once!
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by comshots(m): 10:32am
Fake pastor
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by DonVikings: 10:34am
Pigs are very funny animals honestly.
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by AWONEYAN(m): 10:35am
ATIKUAIR:
Why do u like to lie like this.....u just brought out your sentimental political interest and stamp d name of Fr mbaka on it. A house built on a wrong foundation will collapse......am surprised dat some people drink this zobo
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by Keneking: 10:36am
Source..In meantime, let me book this space in case Rocket Man decides to send some rocket to US
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by DonVikings: 10:38am
Several ipob/nnamdidiot cownu zombies have abandoned their old handles and created new ones to suck on Atiku's cøck.
We know you all.
Every single supporter of Atichukwu was/is an ipob terrorist.
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by Richy4(m): 10:40am
Not again...I remembered 2015... how he implied that this present government administration will be okay...
Anyways, since Atiku is the new blessing, . .I guess Buhari is the old blessing...
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by python1: 10:41am
DonVikings:That one no be news na.
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by wakaman: 10:42am
Lies, all lies.
Ipob dreams.
Big lie yam like this and no source or palm oil to chop am
Serve again!
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by Ezionye(f): 10:45am
Lol.
I reserve my comment
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by Okoroawusa: 10:52am
FAKE NEWS!
FATHER MBAKA NEVER MADE THIS COMMENT!
IS THIS HOW YOU WANT TO DO PUBLICITY FOR ATIKU AFTER COLLECTING HIS MONEY?
IF AM ATIKU,I WILL SACK YOU.
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by nijabazaar: 10:58am
HeyCorleone:
That guy x something else.
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by JANK23H(m): 11:00am
I doubt if Father Mbaka made those comments.This definitely is a disgusting piece for propaganda.
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by chuckdee4(m): 11:18am
If indeed he made these remarks, then he's more of a politician than a priest
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by ruggedised: 11:53am
.
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by iluvdonjazzy: 12:10pm
the oracle has spoken, i can now support ATIKULATION peacefully, BUHARI pls take heart.
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by BornAgainMay: 12:25pm
I thankGod for All my Ex girlfriends in my life
That's all I can say
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by chiagozien(m): 12:25pm
Trumpism:pls say you are for atiku and not south east,as for me am for nobody.
No election
|Re: Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" by navyseal2220: 12:28pm
Confused Afonjas already attacking Fr. Mbaka because he is now supporting Atiku. When he was supporting Buhari you were praising him. Confused lots...all they know is amala, amala, amala.
