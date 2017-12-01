₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 11:22am
According to a report shared by an online user,the traditional ruler of Igbokoda of Ondo state, Olu Of Igbokoda,narrowly escaped death after he was attacked by hoodlums.Reports say that some elders who are not happy with his installation as a king have been in loggerhead with him.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/olu-of-igbokoda-narrowly-escapes-death.html?m=1
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by Cyynthialove(f): 11:26am
I thought we yorubas love ourselves to the extent that we don't experience internal crisis, why this rivers of blood and breaking of human skull?
We are quick to jump into other people's affairs accusing them for hating each other why our house is on fire. If you go to Osun state, Ife don't marry Modakeke and vice versa
Heads are rolling just because of ordinary local kingship. Smh.
If we can't solve our differences amicably, then what's the essence of claiming to be sophisticated and accommodating? We can't even accommodate ourselves let alone others.
Spits !!
Lesson: Every tribe has internal crisis, but they always come together to fight their common enemies.
My name is Cyynthialove, I am a Yoruba Christian, I will keep saying the truth for the sake of my soul,even when such truth will hurt me and my people.
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by FortifiedCity: 11:28am
I know how fetish yoruba kings can be.
If he hasn't killed anyone before ascending the throne, all those who want him dead will die before him but if he killed innocent souls before becoming king, sorry your death is closer than you think.
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by Olalan(m): 11:30am
Times have indeed truly changed. Beating up a traditional ruler would have been termed an abomination, punishable by banishment or death.
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by tooth4tooth: 12:25pm
If you are not okay with his installation as king or you feel cheated, why not go to court and seek redress?
Now the perpetrators of this evil act will he on the run. He who contend with peace will know no peace.
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by iamleumas: 1:15pm
I don't know why Nigerians will want to waste their lives or the life of others
because of a useless title that does NOT go to the grave with you!
Meanwhile,
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by BruncleZuma: 1:15pm
Abomination!
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by Abbeyme: 1:16pm
Where are his irunmoles??
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by chuks34(m): 1:17pm
this is wickedness
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by ayoblinks(m): 1:17pm
Chrismas Helmet
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by slawomir: 1:17pm
isoright
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by manitobor(m): 1:19pm
His juju strong o.
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by tstx(m): 1:19pm
It is allowed
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by osuofia2(m): 1:19pm
Traditional ruler without otumokpo is that one a traditional ruler?
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 1:19pm
.Revolution in view...
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by charles2044: 1:20pm
This is so sad
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by ufondunenye(f): 1:20pm
eiyaa
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by joenor(m): 1:20pm
Them almost end the man ooo, Humm!
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 1:21pm
Seems they want to harvest his skull alive.
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by PMWSpirit(m): 1:21pm
Oba that cannot disappear , is that one oba sha
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by Odianose13(m): 1:21pm
The python needs to dance there!
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by OnyeOGA(m): 1:21pm
Cyynthialove:I like what you just said but my sister, say no to nepotism!
We are all created by God.
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by BornAgainMay: 1:22pm
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by Ushiefrank(m): 1:23pm
Abbeyme:
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by ofuonyebi: 1:23pm
I don't know why Nigerians will want to waste their lives or the life of others
because of a useless title that does NOT go to the grave with you!
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by jdluv(f): 1:27pm
buta king does not expose his head. And nobody touches the king s head
|Re: Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) by Arysexy(m): 1:29pm
Skullandinhos claimed they have respect for elders, but see how they wanted to mine the Skull of their Oba.
Shame! Laying on d floor like agama lizards is not sign of respect but EYE SERVICE!
Afonja and skull. See where their machete landed, the neck skull mining things. # head hunters!
