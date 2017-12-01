Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Olu Of Igbokoda, Ondo Attacked By Hoodlums (Graphic Photos) (5869 Views)

See photos below



Source: According to a report shared by an online user,the traditional ruler of Igbokoda of Ondo state, Olu Of Igbokoda,narrowly escaped death after he was attacked by hoodlums.Reports say that some elders who are not happy with his installation as a king have been in loggerhead with him.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/olu-of-igbokoda-narrowly-escapes-death.html?m=1

zoba88:

I thought we yorubas love ourselves to the extent that we don't experience internal crisis, why this rivers of blood and breaking of human skull?

We are quick to jump into other people's affairs accusing them for hating each other why our house is on fire. If you go to Osun state, Ife don't marry Modakeke and vice versa

Heads are rolling just because of ordinary local kingship. Smh.



If we can't solve our differences amicably, then what's the essence of claiming to be sophisticated and accommodating? We can't even accommodate ourselves let alone others.

Spits !!



Lesson: Every tribe has internal crisis, but they always come together to fight their common enemies.



My name is Cyynthialove, I am a Yoruba Christian, I will keep saying the truth for the sake of my soul,even when such truth will hurt me and my people. 22 Likes 2 Shares





I know how fetish yoruba kings can be.

If he hasn't killed anyone before ascending the throne, all those who want him dead will die before him but if he killed innocent souls before becoming king, sorry your death is closer than you think. I know how fetish yoruba kings can be.If he hasn't killed anyone before ascending the throne, all those who want him dead will die before him but if he killed innocent souls before becoming king, sorry your death is closer than you think. 3 Likes

Times have indeed truly changed. Beating up a traditional ruler would have been termed an abomination, punishable by banishment or death. 1 Like

If you are not okay with his installation as king or you feel cheated, why not go to court and seek redress?



Now the perpetrators of this evil act will he on the run. He who contend with peace will know no peace. 1 Like

I don't know why Nigerians will want to waste their lives or the life of others



because of a useless title that does NOT go to the grave with you!



Meanwhile,

Abomination!

Where are his irunmoles?? 1 Like

this is wickedness 1 Like

Chrismas Helmet 1 Like

isoright

His juju strong o.

It is allowed

Traditional ruler without otumokpo is that one a traditional ruler? 1 Like

.Revolution in view...

This is so sad

eiyaa

Them almost end the man ooo, Humm! 1 Like

Seems they want to harvest his skull alive. 3 Likes 1 Share

Oba that cannot disappear , is that one oba sha 1 Like

The python needs to dance there! 2 Likes

I like what you just said but my sister, say no to nepotism!

We are all created by God. I like what you just said but my sister, say no to nepotism!We are all created by God.

I don't know why Nigerians will want to waste their lives or the life of others



because of a useless title that does NOT go to the grave with you!

buta king does not expose his head. And nobody touches the king s head