IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by AnonymousIP: 11:22am
I’m so glad to Officially announce my first Artiste @officialidowest ( Legbegbe , Omo Shepeteri) Expect Greatness #WorldstarMovement #STREET
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by debssycharles(f): 11:25am
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by AnonymousIP: 11:25am
Idowest (Mafia) is so cool with his rhymes that's its making a good guy turn to a rascal. He was signed to P4 Music on the 15th June 2017 and ever since, he has been piling up good music for Public consumption.
Idowest is like a ninja that wears all colors at once, thumbs up to the king of Lagos island rap style, he kills Anything killable
His hits songs includes Owanle, Baller Freestyle, Abracadabra featuring C black, DJ Niyor and Abram soul and Eko ft Danagog, Idowest ft Yung6ix and many more.
CHECK SOME OF HIS SONGS HERE
He recorded over 70,000+ Downloads on all of his hit songs
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 11:27am
His new artist looks like an ex-convict.
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by ceezarhh(m): 11:45am
the artist should always be conscious of his credit card...
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 12:12pm
Lol.... Dammy Krane ke
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by OgaDonald: 4:29pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 5:29pm
Abi he just got himself a new recruit for his credit card frauds
Let me come and be going
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 5:30pm
Wetin concern me?
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by jaysmallz(m): 5:30pm
Even dammy krane Don dey sign artiste
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by Ayomideen(m): 5:30pm
I like dah his shepeteri song sha
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by livinus009(m): 5:30pm
This One Seff dey Sign person... Lol
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by oloripelebe2: 5:30pm
Dammy Krane sef dey sign
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by credid(m): 5:31pm
I-do-west, when you r not Kim
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by OnyeOGA(m): 5:31pm
Even Dammy train(sorry i mean, Krane) dey sign
No, be later now dem go come dey tell us sey the guy dey collect N20K per month
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by AfonjaBoston: 5:31pm
How in the world would Dammy Krane whose career is as dead as IPOB dilector and PDP be signing someone else? Is that not recipe for the grave?
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by Thylord(m): 5:31pm
see as furkk just day hungry me this Friday.
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 5:32pm
Read waiting u dey sign oo
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by castrol180(m): 5:32pm
...the boy should rather employ the service of an able lawyer.
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by AfonjaBoston: 5:32pm
Dirty scruffy naija musician
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by Am2Gud(m): 5:32pm
Dammy Krane..
How many album e get
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by amani63: 5:33pm
FortifiedCity:what do you look like
Ancestral ghost
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by JefLonDon(m): 5:33pm
Dead Artiste Signing anoda One
Instead of channeling all resources to get back up, you are sharing it with someone like a ganjer man
NIgerians and their yeyebrities sef
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by damlawrence101: 5:34pm
debssqycharles:receive sense
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 5:34pm
Dammy might make a better label huncho than an artist ..nice one
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by lelvin(m): 5:35pm
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by noble71(m): 5:35pm
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by pointstores(m): 5:37pm
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by yeyerolling: 5:37pm
lmao. failure dey get label ni
|Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by HOTsomething: 5:39pm
Even dammy kraze dey sign person
Well if Elrufia can sack illiterates while OUR president is a MENTOR to ILLITERATES as an ILLITERATE Himself den any is POSSIBLE
