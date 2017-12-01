Idowest (Mafia) is so cool with his rhymes that's its making a good guy turn to a rascal. He was signed to P4 Music on the 15th June 2017 and ever since, he has been piling up good music for Public consumption.



Idowest is like a ninja that wears all colors at once, thumbs up to the king of Lagos island rap style, he kills Anything killable



His hits songs includes Owanle, Baller Freestyle, Abracadabra featuring C black, DJ Niyor and Abram soul and Eko ft Danagog, Idowest ft Yung6ix and many more.



CHECK SOME OF HIS SONGS HERE : http://www.viviangist.ng/idowest-songs/



He recorded over 70,000+ Downloads on all of his hit songs



