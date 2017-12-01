₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,413 members, 3,971,411 topics. Date: Friday, 15 December 2017 at 06:46 PM

IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) (5744 Views)

Bisola Signed By Temple Music Record Label, Becomes Its First Lady (Photos) / Henrietta Kosoko: Condolence Register Signed By Sympathisers / Meet Temi Ovwasa, Signed By Olamide To YBNL, The YBNL Princess (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by AnonymousIP: 11:22am
@VIVIANGIST

Shared on Instagram with caption ..

  I’m so glad to Officially announce my first Artiste @officialidowest ( Legbegbe , Omo Shepeteri) Expect Greatness  #WorldstarMovement #STREET

BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/dammy-krane-signs-idowest/





2 Likes 1 Share

Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by debssycharles(f): 11:25am
.
Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by AnonymousIP: 11:25am
Idowest (Mafia) is so cool with his rhymes that's its making a good guy turn to a rascal. He was signed to P4 Music on the 15th June 2017 and ever since, he has been piling up good music for Public consumption.

Idowest is like a ninja that wears all colors at once, thumbs up to the king of Lagos island rap style, he kills Anything killable

His hits songs includes Owanle, Baller Freestyle, Abracadabra featuring C black, DJ Niyor and Abram soul and Eko ft Danagog, Idowest ft Yung6ix and many more.

CHECK SOME OF HIS SONGS HERE : http://www.viviangist.ng/idowest-songs/

He recorded over 70,000+ Downloads on all of his hit songs

2 Likes

Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 11:27am
His new artist looks like an ex-convict.

9 Likes

Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by ceezarhh(m): 11:45am
the artist should always be conscious of his credit card...

31 Likes 1 Share

Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 12:12pm
Lol.... Dammy Krane ke

1 Like

Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by OgaDonald: 4:29pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 5:29pm
Abi he just got himself a new recruit for his credit card frauds undecided

Let me come and be going grin grin

5 Likes

Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 5:30pm
Wetin concern me?

2 Likes

Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by jaysmallz(m): 5:30pm
Even dammy krane Don dey sign artiste

1 Like

Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by Ayomideen(m): 5:30pm
I like dah his shepeteri song sha

1 Like

Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by livinus009(m): 5:30pm
This One Seff dey Sign person... Lol
Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by oloripelebe2: 5:30pm
angry grin


Dammy Krane sef dey sign grin grin grin
Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by credid(m): 5:31pm
I-do-west, when you r not Kim tongue

1 Like

Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by OnyeOGA(m): 5:31pm
grin
Even Dammy train(sorry i mean, Krane) dey sign
No, be later now dem go come dey tell us sey the guy dey collect N20K per month
grin

5 Likes

Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by AfonjaBoston: 5:31pm
How in the world would Dammy Krane whose career is as dead as IPOB dilector and PDP be signing someone else? Is that not recipe for the grave?
Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by Thylord(m): 5:31pm
see as furkk just day hungry me this Friday.
Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 5:32pm
Read waiting u dey sign oo
Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by castrol180(m): 5:32pm
...the boy should rather employ the service of an able lawyer.
Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by AfonjaBoston: 5:32pm
Dirty scruffy naija musician
Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by Am2Gud(m): 5:32pm
Dammy Krane..
How many album e get
Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by amani63: 5:33pm
FortifiedCity:
His new artist looks like an ex-convict.
what do you look like
Ancestral ghost
Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by JefLonDon(m): 5:33pm
Dead Artiste Signing anoda One


Instead of channeling all resources to get back up, you are sharing it with someone like a ganjer man grin grin grin grin



NIgerians and their yeyebrities sef cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

1 Like

Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by damlawrence101: 5:34pm
debssqycharles:
.
receive sense
Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 5:34pm
Dammy might make a better label huncho than an artist ..nice one
Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by lelvin(m): 5:35pm
Hehe
Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by noble71(m): 5:35pm
lipsrsealed
Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by money121(m): 5:36pm
Ok
Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by pointstores(m): 5:37pm
nice
Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by yeyerolling: 5:37pm
lmao. failure dey get label ni
Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by HOTsomething: 5:39pm
Nice


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6R2q6cXlcM
Re: IDOWEST Signed By Dammy Krane (Photos) by oshe111(m): 5:40pm
Even dammy kraze dey sign person




Well if Elrufia can sack illiterates while OUR president is a MENTOR to ILLITERATES as an ILLITERATE Himself den any is POSSIBLE

(0) (1) (Reply)

Lynxx Has Never Been Turned Down By A Lady / Maheeda Shows Off More Of Her Private Parts In Transperent Swim Suit / Check Out What They Are Now Doing To Ladies Caught Wearing Mini Skirts.

Viewing this topic: Zoola91(m), D33VA(f), ceononi, benjaminiyke(m), Matri10(m), Johnpaul01, chukaericnjoku(m), Benwire, freemandgenius(m), Fleshofmankind1, Rawlings120(m), ItsOquakes(m), Jj70, Dienasun(m), Femmysneh(m), maylyton(m), Morikaih, ronpeters(m), eyeforeye, leocollins(m), CoolextPhoenix(m), Fuzoma(m), Dizu(m), iwakacome, nittroboy(m), ahmodu4real(m), Succinct1(m), Freekube(m), Elvixbeatz, Hardeybaryor(m), Aubrey1(m), mars123(m), james3xp(m), Arthurwinner(m), passion247(f), itsIYKE(m) and 58 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.