|Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by Rachelsblog(f): 2:09pm
Few Weeks ago Mr Eazi dropped a new song titled 'pour me water', a week past he complained of low download of the song on Twitter, And fans reacted, Now to Promote it big time, He just built a free Bore hole for a village, with a signpost in it, see below plus reactions!
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/mr-eazi-builds-local-free-water-tap-for.html
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by AnnyDaniel(m): 2:13pm
Eazi, definition of stupidity......
15 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by Mrjo(m): 2:17pm
AnnyDaniel:wetin he do you?
13 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by iamJ(m): 2:19pm
mr easi is talented but he is also stupid, that borehole is useless, if u cant go big rest abeg, wetin be that?
Even get mind promote him sweet song with the useless donation
#No Filter Attitude
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by thesicilian: 2:50pm
You guys should leave him alone. No matter the motive for being philanthropic, at least he's doing something. Check yourselves and ask what you have done for the needy this year.
13 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by FitnessDoctor: 3:16pm
IamJ: mr easi is talented but he is also stupid, that borehole is useless, if u cant go big rest abeg, wetin be that?
Nice point, but what have you given, are you waiting to go big yourself?
7 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by obailala(m): 3:17pm
Nice one... Any mumu criticising should kindly show us their own charity.
3 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by yanshDoctor: 3:18pm
its better than none. but doesn't look like Nigeria. .
but wait oh. is sahara Africa cursed? 90% communities are still backward and living horrible lives.
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by mayskit4luv(m): 3:18pm
Lmao. It sounds stupid for those privileged to have a borehole at home. But what of those that depend solely on the stream. Well it depends on the perspective you're viewing from.
2 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by johnwizey: 3:18pm
Na Ghana the place dey but he try sha
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by Marshallvenom(m): 3:18pm
It is not a small thing
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by yeyeboi(m): 3:19pm
Lol
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by RemedyLab: 3:19pm
At least U don try
2 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by BlueLORD: 3:19pm
,z
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by ghettowriter(m): 3:20pm
Nice one from Mr Eazi. Make I go download the song to encourage his ministry.
2 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by JamesReacher(m): 3:20pm
iamJ:You this stupid boy. What have you done this year than to burn data and talk thrash.
10 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by Kevosky: 3:20pm
huh
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by tstx(m): 3:21pm
If you like build stream for them... We still won't pour you water
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by Jigba(f): 3:21pm
That's nice of him!
I actually like the song
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by Offpoint: 3:21pm
He did well, but that will not stop me from drinking from the borehole and ignored downloading the song.
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by Spaxon(f): 3:22pm
As woman no de put mouth for man talk.....
I have nothing to say......
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by paulbass: 3:22pm
Rachelsblog:
Rachelsblog:
Rachelsblog:.Gud one son
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by kaycee125: 3:23pm
See how too much talk got you into problems
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by kaycee125: 3:23pm
Coconut head
Spaxon:
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by tstx(m): 3:23pm
If you like build stream for them... We still won't pour you water.....
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by Luukasz(m): 3:25pm
Who is Mr Eazi... is it that guy that shouts 4, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4, too sure, too sure, eje eje eje eje eje. Along my street
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by NwaAmaikpe: 3:26pm
Of all things to give a community, he chose a manual borehole tap.
That community has a good stream, so water is not their problem.
He should have given them something more tangible like free WiFi.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by Jacktheripper: 3:26pm
Those children black gan o abi it's the camera ni??
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by Luukasz(m): 3:28pm
obailala:What of the sperm I donated to my wife or is it the food I donated to my stomach or the poo I donated to my toilet
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by Sheyman007(m): 3:28pm
[quote author=Spaxon post=63309256] silly words by a nice creature
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by Lekx1738: 3:28pm
I don't just get why people thinks negative of this guy
|Re: Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song by Mac2016(m): 3:29pm
kaycee125:I like this ur younger bro on smirnoff...
