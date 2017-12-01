Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mr Eazi Builds Borehole For A Village To Promote "Pour Me Water" His New Song (9066 Views)

News From Ebiwali-- Few Weeks ago Mr Eazi dropped a new song titled 'pour me water', a week past he complained of low download of the song on Twitter, And fans reacted, Now to Promote it big time, He just built a free Bore hole for a village, with a signpost in it, see below plus reactions!News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/mr-eazi-builds-local-free-water-tap-for.html 1 Like

Eazi, definition of stupidity...... 15 Likes 4 Shares

AnnyDaniel:

Eazi, definition of stupidity...... wetin he do you? wetin he do you? 13 Likes





Even get mind promote him sweet song with the useless donation mr easi is talented but he is also stupid, that borehole is useless, if u cant go big rest abeg, wetin be that?Even get mind promote him sweet song with the useless donation



#No Filter Attitude 3 Likes 1 Share

You guys should leave him alone. No matter the motive for being philanthropic, at least he's doing something. Check yourselves and ask what you have done for the needy this year. 13 Likes

IamJ: mr easi is talented but he is also stupid, that borehole is useless, if u cant go big rest abeg, wetin be that?



Even get mind promote him sweet song with the useless donation angry angry angry angry

Nice point, but what have you given, are you waiting to go big yourself? Nice point, but what have you given, are you waiting to go big yourself? 7 Likes

Nice one... Any mumu criticising should kindly show us their own charity. 3 Likes

its better than none. but doesn't look like Nigeria. .





but wait oh. is sahara Africa cursed? 90% communities are still backward and living horrible lives. 1 Like

Lmao. It sounds stupid for those privileged to have a borehole at home. But what of those that depend solely on the stream. Well it depends on the perspective you're viewing from. 2 Likes

Na Ghana the place dey but he try sha

It is not a small thing 1 Like

Lol

At least U don try 2 Likes

Nice one from Mr Eazi. Make I go download the song to encourage his ministry. 2 Likes

iamJ:





Even get mind promote him sweet song with the useless donation mr easi is talented but he is also stupid, that borehole is useless, if u cant go big rest abeg, wetin be that?Even get mind promote him sweet song with the useless donation



#No Filter Attitude

You this stupid boy. What have you done this year than to burn data and talk thrash. You this stupid boy. What have you done this year than to burn data and talk thrash. 10 Likes

huh

If you like build stream for them... We still won't pour you water 1 Like

That's nice of him!



I actually like the song

He did well, but that will not stop me from drinking from the borehole and ignored downloading the song.

As woman no de put mouth for man talk.....





I have nothing to say...... 1 Like

.Gud one son .Gud one son

See how too much talk got you into problems



Spaxon:

As woman no de put mouth for man talk.....





I have nothing to say...... Coconut head

If you like build stream for them... We still won't pour you water.....

Who is Mr Eazi... is it that guy that shouts 4, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4, too sure, too sure, eje eje eje eje eje. Along my street







Of all things to give a community, he chose a manual borehole tap.



That community has a good stream, so water is not their problem.

He should have given them something more tangible like free WiFi. Of all things to give a community, he chose a manual borehole tap.That community has a good stream, so water is not their problem.He should have given them something more tangible like free WiFi. 4 Likes 1 Share

Those children black gan o abi it's the camera ni??

obailala:

Nice one... Any mumu criticising should kindly show us their own charity. What of the sperm I donated to my wife or is it the food I donated to my stomach or the poo I donated to my toilet What of the sperm I donated to my wife or is it the food I donated to my stomach or the poo I donated to my toilet

[quote author=Spaxon post=63309256] silly words by a nice creature

I don't just get why people thinks negative of this guy