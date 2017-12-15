₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by Groovenaija360(m): 2:22pm
The amazing throwback photo of Access bank Ceo, Mr Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe was shared on social media.
Access bank via Facebook page, posted this photo and captioned it #ThrowbackThursday.
Hey guys, let’s have some fun today as we throw it all the way back. Upload an oldie with someone or people on our timeline and tag them.
About Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe?
Lets roll!
Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe (born 15 August 1966 in Lagos) is a Nigerian banker and entrepreneur. He is currently CEO and Group managing director of Access Bank plc, one of Nigeria's top five banking institutions, after succeeding his business partner, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhede in January 2014.[1]
Wigwe has a degree in accountancy from the University of Nigeria, an MA in Banking and Finance from the University College of North Wales (now Bangor), an MSc in Financial Economics from the University of London, and is an Alumnus of the Harvard Business School Executive Management Program.
Herbert Wigwe began his career at Coopers & Lybrand, Lagos as a management consultant, later qualifying as a chartered accountant. After a stint at Capital Bank, he joined GTBank where he spent over a decade working in corporate and institutional banking, rising to become the executive director in charge of institutional banking.
In 2002, Wigwe and his business partner, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, saw a unique opportunity and grasped it, acquiring what was then a small commercial bank, Access Bank – at the time, the 65th largest of the 89 banks in the country.
Access Bank is now one of the top five banks in Nigeria and ranked among the top 500 global banks according to a 2015 report by The Banker magazine and is aiming to be Africa's top bank. It currently serves over 6.5 million account-holders, through 350 branches and with more than 1,500 ATMs in major centres across Nigeria, Sub-Saharan Africa and the UK.
As one of Nigeria's foremost corporate bankers, he has helped develop some of Africa's biggest companies in the construction, telecommunications, energy and oil and gas sectors through a unique model, which involves understanding and providing financial support and expertise. His career in financial services spans more than 25 years including over a decade as Deputy Managing Director.
Check His full biography and more photos at the link below.
>>>> https://groovenaija360.com.ng/amazing-childhood-photo-of-herbert-wigwe-ceo-access-bank-plc/
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by midehi2(f): 2:24pm
Wow
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by iamleumas: 3:17pm
Good brains see small opportunity and turn it into a mega business empire. Dull brains will always want an already made success to clip to. Thinking rightly is the best work one can do for himself to be successful and also having the right people around.

Meanwhile,
Meanwhile,
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by smithsydny(m): 3:18pm
Keep the hustle strong
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by MightyThor(m): 3:18pm
Even then them hold bar, (See the kind cloth him dey wear, correct baffs in those days)
cos if you see people own throw back pick ehn....... (some na pant or karki, never both ooo, some na 100% sailors sef)
they will rather THROW the pic behind their BACK and forget about those years.
Throwback ko, Throwin ni.
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by TheNextAce: 3:18pm
Nice one. He looked cute as a kid
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by rosalieene(f): 3:18pm
Nice
Check my signature
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by RemedyLab: 3:18pm
Health is wealth
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by sajb(m): 3:19pm
Never underestimate anyone...
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by tstx(m): 3:19pm
Dunno him
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by iAudio: 3:19pm
So na this man be CEO of Access bank. Only am too feature for the TV commercial.
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by lovelylad(m): 3:19pm
He is from a rich family
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by propanet(m): 3:20pm
He is from a wealthy background; is not a matter of hustling or hardworking. He is not the most hardworking.
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by DisGuy: 3:20pm
with throwback pics
hhh anybody can get an old pic and claim it's them! >Cynic<
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by Keneking: 3:21pm
Useless Bankers
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by kowema(f): 3:21pm
tstx:
Neither does he know u.
Lol.
Same same
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by Mysselff2: 3:21pm
And so ?
We should fry salad abi ?
#I HATE ACCESS BANK
# WURU WURU BANK
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by dakeskese(m): 3:22pm
This ones dem get money na... See d pix na.
But na one tin to get good background and na anoda tin to get sense.
In his case, he has d two
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by apharm(m): 3:24pm
nobody knew he would b great.
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by kerry57: 3:24pm
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by wtfcoded: 3:24pm
Ezigbo nwa afo igbo.
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by tstx(m): 3:25pm
kowema:and I'm sure he doesn't know you too
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by tstx(m): 3:25pm
kowema:My point exactly
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by ZombiePUNISHER: 3:26pm
The network is currently down in access bank
I have been here for the past one hour
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by wtfcoded: 3:28pm
u can go ahead n fry ur goddamn salad, who cares! It's not a must to comment!!
#where is that my cain sef?
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by stevezuks: 3:37pm
Stone throw
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by Keenysbojan(m): 3:38pm
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by bakynes(m): 3:40pm
Wait a minute, I guess from the name he is Igbo but 1966 was the beginning of the Nigerian -Biafra Civil War how was he born in Lagos?
Anyway a few igbos stayed back.
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by kowema(f): 3:42pm
tstx:
Lol..
But I know him na.
I try pass u
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by Willgates(m): 3:43pm
I saw my childhood picture in my teenage days. I loathed it so much, couldn't stand the sight of it. So I set it on fire. It was that bad. It's clear he was born into affluence mehn...
Re: Childhood Throwback Photo Of Herbert Wigwe, CEO Of Access Bank PLC by nwakibie3(m): 3:46pm
RemedyLab:
no bro
wealth is health.
if u doubt me ask buhari
