|Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by itelMobileNG: 3:28pm
Africa’s number one selling phone brand, itel mobile has strengthened its S Series portfolio, which is known for its Super Selfies, with the launch of itel S32.
This latest selfie-centric device is integrated with the latest camera features that meet tastes of modern users, including a highly sensitive dual front camera with wider angle capability, multi-functional fingerprint scanner, and big processing unit.
Key Features of itel S32
8MP + 2MP Dual selfie camera
The S32 has an impressive 8MP + 2MP dual selfie camera setup allowing users to switch between 63-degree portrait selfie mode and 83-degree ultra-wide mode. The two front cameras blend into the pure black glass panel perfectly like two bright eyes. Each of them has a completely different field of view. There is a built-in telephoto sensor that blurs out the background giving pictures taken a more professional look.
An Improved 8.0MP Rear Camera
Adorning the back of the S32 is an improved 8.0MP autofocus rear camera with an F/2.0 aperture and dual LED flash that illuminate every picture shot even in poorly lit conditions.
5.5″ 2.5D Curved HD IPS Display
Built with the most vibrant HD display, the itel S32 provides up to 178 º wide viewing angle, which offers crystal clear views with vivid colours and ensures good readability in bright sunlight. S32 adopts the full lamination technology which integrates both the touch unit and the protective glass and there are no air gaps in between which helps enhances the screen clarity by eliminating the light refractions. You will also get richer colours and better contrasts with the IPS display.
Multi-functional fingerprint scanner
The device is integrated with a rear mounted multi-functional fingerprint scanner that unlocks your phone in just 0.2 seconds while allowing you to answer calls and take pictures as well. The rear mounted fingerprint sensor helps get unlocked or take photo pretty easily, as your finger is always on that spot while holding your phone.
3000mAh large battery
Itel S32 is powered by a 3000mAh battery, allowing users to take pictures, chat, and enjoy any adventure without fear of a sudden shutdown.
Commenting on the new phone, the Marketing Communications Manager of itel, Oke Umurhohwo said the new itel S32 is affordable, sleek and of high quality.
“At itel Mobile we understand the demand of our customers, hence, the reason we are introducing the most affordable dual selfie camera phone in Africa. The itel S32 comes with an innovative 8MP +2MP dual front camera that can accommodate more people in a single selfie.”
“The itel S32 is now available in the Nigerian market for a recommended retail price of 30,000 naira at all partner shops nationwide.”
About itel Mobile
itel Mobile is a 10 years old Hi-Tech innovative brand specializing in mobility solutions. Over the past decade the brand has become a household name in the industry spreading its presence in 46 countries across the globe.
In 2016, itel sold a landmark of 50 million devices, leading among the top 3 mobile brands in Africa. Every itel handset comes with 12 months of reliable after-sales service.
Additional information about itel Mobile is available at www.itel-mobile.com
Source: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/12/itel-mobile-storms-market-latest-selfie-sensation-s32-smartphone/
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by itelMobileNG: 3:32pm
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by stalyf(m): 3:33pm
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by klinro(m): 3:35pm
Got my own last week. I should do and review sef
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by stalyf(m): 3:45pm
klinro:We hope you are enjoying it
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by Massob: 5:09pm
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by Asuokaa: 5:09pm
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by Macgreat(m): 5:09pm
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by crownedprinz(m): 5:10pm
I still consider Itel, Gionee, Infinix and the likes as chinco till tomorrow
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by AnodaIT(m): 5:10pm
This one they are stylishly avoiding to mention the memory, hope it's not 512MB RAM
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by CirocBoi(m): 5:10pm
I can bet with my life that this phone ram is 1gb
1gb or 2gb
Still
Rubbish!!!!
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by donbrowser(m): 5:10pm
Rubbish phone.
My ht50 rocks better
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by cbrezy(m): 5:10pm
booked
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by Aubrey1(m): 5:11pm
which Africa No 1 selling brand? when Tecno and Infinix is there?
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by xynerise(m): 5:11pm
Itel phone na phone?
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by Lovelylad1: 5:11pm
Itel... Already sound like a chinko to me
If they dash me, I'll accept it tho...
My dream phone right now is Nokia maze monster (8gb ram)
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by Teebilion: 5:11pm
no b itel,always having issues,who two front camera help,we need quality,nt designs
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by xynerise(m): 5:11pm
Aubrey1:
Tecno owns Itel....Infinix is their brother company
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by Edopesin(m): 5:12pm
nice price
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by puregrace: 5:12pm
Itel? never again!!!
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by Troublemaker007(m): 5:13pm
crownedprinz:
backwardness phones
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by bizzleAds: 5:13pm
;Ditel ma dey dance shoki..
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by crownedprinz(m): 5:13pm
Troublemaker007:hahah obviously i know the phone you using is among this category...hahahahahahahpwaahaha
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by Sike(m): 5:14pm
PRICE?
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by Ipfreely: 5:14pm
Asuokaa:
airbnb inspired setup spotted.
Keen to see how well this works, especially with our vastly different social and security situations.
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by Reeberry: 5:14pm
crownedprinz:With that your washed camera?
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by psychologist(m): 5:14pm
Same old sh¡t in casing
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by free2ryhme: 5:14pm
itelMobileNG:
and they paid vanguard for the advert wey no sweet
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by callenjor: 5:15pm
i prefer lenovo
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by OnyeOGA(m): 5:15pm
Itel the worst smart phone ever.
Abeg, na backwardness dey worry the phone.
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by Tajbol4splend(m): 5:16pm
Lovelylad1:
|Re: Itel Announce S32 Smartphone With Dual Selfie Camera And Fingerprint Scanner by crownedprinz(m): 5:16pm
Reeberry:I really don't understand your statement oh......
