



This latest selfie-centric device is integrated with the latest camera features that meet tastes of modern users, including a highly sensitive dual front camera with wider angle capability, multi-functional fingerprint scanner, and big processing unit.









Key Features of itel S32



8MP + 2MP Dual selfie camera

The S32 has an impressive 8MP + 2MP dual selfie camera setup allowing users to switch between 63-degree portrait selfie mode and 83-degree ultra-wide mode. The two front cameras blend into the pure black glass panel perfectly like two bright eyes. Each of them has a completely different field of view. There is a built-in telephoto sensor that blurs out the background giving pictures taken a more professional look.



An Improved 8.0MP Rear Camera

Adorning the back of the S32 is an improved 8.0MP autofocus rear camera with an F/2.0 aperture and dual LED flash that illuminate every picture shot even in poorly lit conditions.







5.5″ 2.5D Curved HD IPS Display

Built with the most vibrant HD display, the itel S32 provides up to 178 º wide viewing angle, which offers crystal clear views with vivid colours and ensures good readability in bright sunlight. S32 adopts the full lamination technology which integrates both the touch unit and the protective glass and there are no air gaps in between which helps enhances the screen clarity by eliminating the light refractions. You will also get richer colours and better contrasts with the IPS display.



Multi-functional fingerprint scanner

The device is integrated with a rear mounted multi-functional fingerprint scanner that unlocks your phone in just 0.2 seconds while allowing you to answer calls and take pictures as well. The rear mounted fingerprint sensor helps get unlocked or take photo pretty easily, as your finger is always on that spot while holding your phone.



3000mAh large battery

Itel S32 is powered by a 3000mAh battery, allowing users to take pictures, chat, and enjoy any adventure without fear of a sudden shutdown.



Commenting on the new phone, the Marketing Communications Manager of itel, Oke Umurhohwo said the new itel S32 is affordable, sleek and of high quality.



“At itel Mobile we understand the demand of our customers, hence, the reason we are introducing the most affordable dual selfie camera phone in Africa. The itel S32 comes with an innovative 8MP +2MP dual front camera that can accommodate more people in a single selfie.”

“The itel S32 is now available in the Nigerian market for a recommended retail price of 30,000 naira at all partner shops nationwide.”



About itel Mobile

itel Mobile is a 10 years old Hi-Tech innovative brand specializing in mobility solutions. Over the past decade the brand has become a household name in the industry spreading its presence in 46 countries across the globe.

In 2016, itel sold a landmark of 50 million devices, leading among the top 3 mobile brands in Africa. Every itel handset comes with 12 months of reliable after-sales service.



Additional information about itel Mobile is available at





