The Akwa Ibom state government has distanced itself from a comment attributed to an Aide of Governor Udom Emmanuel, Mr Essien Ndueso.



Ndueso stated on his social media page that Under Buhari's administration, 'Cows fare better than human beings'. Below is a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary/Senior Special Assistant (Media) to the Governor, Ekerette Udoh, dissociating the state government from Ndueso's act.



"Our attention has been drawn to the story with the above caption that appeared in The Premium Times dated December 14, 2017, and written by Cletus Ukong. In the said story, Mr. Essien Ndueso who is a Personal Assistant to His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel on Media was quoted to have posted on his Facebook Wall, that today “we are in an administration that cows fare better than human beings”- an ill-conceived and obtuse comment on the recent visit by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari(GCON) to his farm in Daura, Katsina State.



We wish to use this opportunity to state categorically that the comment expressed by Mr. Essien Ndueso does not represent in any form, shape, manner or appearance the views of the Government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State. The comments attributed to Mr. Nduesotherefore, are his PERSONAL opinion. Even though the nation is going through tough and challenging economic times, we believe and trust the resilience of Nigerians, our ingenuity and innate capacity to reinvent the wheels, and together, in spite of our political differences, we remain inexorably tied to our common destiny which requires all hands on the deck to move our dear nation forward. We hereby, totally and unreservedly disassociate ourselves from the referenced comment.



The Governor and indeed the entire Government of Akwa Ibom State hold President Buhari who indeed is the Father of the Nation in the highest of esteem, and the two Leaders enjoy close and cordial relationship that goes beyond political labels and afflictions."



[b][/b]Even though the nation is going through tough and challenging economic times, we believe and trust the resilience of Nigerians



I do not understand the above,

You trust Nigerians to be used to hunger and poverty or suicide or what?

When will you guys stop trusting our resilience to challenging times,and start making statements like "we know we have reduced poverty to a single digit and we are ready to do more."

Person go enter Nigeria if you do not know anyone or have special grace,na suffer from start to finish.

Rubbish,you people should continue...... 20 Likes 2 Shares

Useless governor, even if I support you 6 Likes

Even though the nation is going through tough and challenging economic times, we believe and trust the resilience of Nigerians

Fear fear governor.

Gradually morphing into Samuel Ortom, the spineless governor of Benue.

Fayose would have stood his ground no shaking. Fear fear governor.Gradually morphing into Samuel Ortom, the spineless governor of Benue.Fayose would have stood his ground no shaking. 35 Likes

Buhari is GCFR, not GCON. 2 Likes

Mhmm, this Buhari cows is becoming an international issue. No wonder they refused to either die or give birth and Bubu also refused to slaughter or sell any of them. . They neither decrease nor increase since 1983 they're still 150 ONLY in number as if they were already aware that dozens of years to come, Nigerians will put eyez on them 23 Likes 3 Shares

the guy no wan any Fulani attacks on him the guy no wan any Fulani attacks on him 4 Likes

what a lily-livered governor, learn from fayose AND how he shows support to lere olayinka 16 Likes

Yes... Because the lives of cows matter more than the lives of we nigerians 7 Likes 1 Share

isoright

But....na true Na,Cows dey fare better in his farm in Daura. 2 Likes

Even though the nation is going through tough and challenging economic times. Nonsense! what is the difference between what Mr. PA said and the position of the state government as highlighted above. Nigerians are suffering and obviously Cows are faring better. You people should stop this act of cowardice and let the dullard know that we are not smiling. Enough of this nonsense. 13 Likes







I salute the Governor's aide for speaking the truth and nothing but the truth!





If the statement is true click LIKE, If the statement is False click SHARE I salute the Governor's aide for speaking the truth and nothing but the truth!If the statement is true click, If the statement is False click 29 Likes

He distances himself from such statement because of his 2nd term ambition,..Generally, that is the view of the Akwa-ibom people 8 Likes 1 Share

What do you expect when a herdsman is your president? Not just a herdsman, but terrorist. 3 Likes 1 Share











The aide don get aids be dat, as him work don finish 2 Likes

THE FEAR OF EFCC IS THE BEGINNING OF DISTANCING 1 Like

Southerners can fear sha 1 Like









Guy no get liver like dat Bastard wey dey Ekiti State Guy no get liver like dat Bastard wey dey Ekiti State 3 Likes

under buhari no pdp governor was impeach 1 Like

Dude is afraid of a curruption case littering the net



sai Cow sai Cow

In a state where the only way to survive is by being a SYCOPHANT, and asslicking, such straight talk is considered outrageous.



Even the governor had to openly disclaim it and reaffirm his loyalty to the Fulani overlord. How I wish we had men like Fayose in Akwa Ibom



The young man just lost his job 6 Likes 1 Share

Fear Fear Governors. That is why I still have some respect for Northerners and their governors/ leaders. They say it as it is. 3 Likes 1 Share

I thought PDP is in opposition.. 1 Like

You will hear am for this you have said and done.

Fear fear Governor

unitysheart:

Buhari is GCFR, not GCON. maybe MMM maybe MMM 1 Like