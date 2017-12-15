₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,412 members, 3,971,410 topics. Date: Friday, 15 December 2017 at 06:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment (8620 Views)
President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) / Budget Padding: Gbajabiamila Distances Self, Calls For Calm / Does That Mean Buhari’s Cows Do Use Condoms? PICTURES. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by stephanie11: 4:16pm
@POLITICSNGR
The Akwa Ibom state government has distanced itself from a comment attributed to an Aide of Governor Udom Emmanuel, Mr Essien Ndueso.
Ndueso stated on his social media page that Under Buhari's administration, 'Cows fare better than human beings'. Below is a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary/Senior Special Assistant (Media) to the Governor, Ekerette Udoh, dissociating the state government from Ndueso's act.
"Our attention has been drawn to the story with the above caption that appeared in The Premium Times dated December 14, 2017, and written by Cletus Ukong. In the said story, Mr. Essien Ndueso who is a Personal Assistant to His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel on Media was quoted to have posted on his Facebook Wall, that today “we are in an administration that cows fare better than human beings”- an ill-conceived and obtuse comment on the recent visit by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari(GCON) to his farm in Daura, Katsina State.
We wish to use this opportunity to state categorically that the comment expressed by Mr. Essien Ndueso does not represent in any form, shape, manner or appearance the views of the Government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State. The comments attributed to Mr. Nduesotherefore, are his PERSONAL opinion. Even though the nation is going through tough and challenging economic times, we believe and trust the resilience of Nigerians, our ingenuity and innate capacity to reinvent the wheels, and together, in spite of our political differences, we remain inexorably tied to our common destiny which requires all hands on the deck to move our dear nation forward. We hereby, totally and unreservedly disassociate ourselves from the referenced comment.
The Governor and indeed the entire Government of Akwa Ibom State hold President Buhari who indeed is the Father of the Nation in the highest of esteem, and the two Leaders enjoy close and cordial relationship that goes beyond political labels and afflictions."
https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/15/governor-udom-distances-self-aides-comment-buharis-cows/
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by fergie001(m): 4:18pm
[b][/b]Even though the nation is going through tough and challenging economic times, we believe and trust the resilience of Nigerians
I do not understand the above,
You trust Nigerians to be used to hunger and poverty or suicide or what?
When will you guys stop trusting our resilience to challenging times,and start making statements like "we know we have reduced poverty to a single digit and we are ready to do more."
Person go enter Nigeria if you do not know anyone or have special grace,na suffer from start to finish.
Rubbish,you people should continue......
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by richidinho(m): 4:42pm
Useless governor, even if I support you
6 Likes
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by dukie25: 4:43pm
Even though the nation is going through tough and challenging economic times, we believe and trust the resilience of Nigerians
Fear fear governor.
Gradually morphing into Samuel Ortom, the spineless governor of Benue.
Fayose would have stood his ground no shaking.
35 Likes
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by unitysheart(m): 5:24pm
Buhari is GCFR, not GCON.
2 Likes
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by Hadone(m): 5:25pm
Mhmm, this Buhari cows is becoming an international issue. No wonder they refused to either die or give birth and Bubu also refused to slaughter or sell any of them. . They neither decrease nor increase since 1983 they're still 150 ONLY in number as if they were already aware that dozens of years to come, Nigerians will put eyez on them
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by jordanobi73(m): 5:25pm
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by free2ryhme: 5:25pm
stephanie11:
the guy no wan any Fulani attacks on him
4 Likes
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by elChapo1: 5:25pm
what a lily-livered governor, learn from fayose AND how he shows support to lere olayinka
16 Likes
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by jaysmallz(m): 5:25pm
Yes... Because the lives of cows matter more than the lives of we nigerians
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by dreamworld: 5:25pm
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by slawomir: 5:25pm
isoright
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by Endtimesmith: 5:26pm
But....na true Na,Cows dey fare better in his farm in Daura.
2 Likes
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by neoclassical: 5:26pm
Even though the nation is going through tough and challenging economic times. Nonsense! what is the difference between what Mr. PA said and the position of the state government as highlighted above. Nigerians are suffering and obviously Cows are faring better. You people should stop this act of cowardice and let the dullard know that we are not smiling. Enough of this nonsense.
13 Likes
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by tukdi: 5:27pm
I salute the Governor's aide for speaking the truth and nothing but the truth!
If the statement is true click LIKE, If the statement is False click SHARE
29 Likes
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by omocalabar(m): 5:27pm
He distances himself from such statement because of his 2nd term ambition,..Generally, that is the view of the Akwa-ibom people
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by Kizyte(m): 5:27pm
What do you expect when a herdsman is your president? Not just a herdsman, but terrorist.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by Joemetry(m): 5:28pm
NOLLYWOOD THIS DAYZ NO DE TRY OH..!
LIKE SA NA BEFORE WE FOR DAHN GET SOMETHING LIKE;
*MY TRIP TO LIBYA
*MY SLAVERY EXPERIENCE IN LIBYA PART 1
*MY SLAVERY EXPERIENCE IN LIBYA PART2
*LIBYA AND SLAVERY
*HOW I CONQUERED SLAVERY IN LIBYA SEASON 1
*SLAVE TRADE IN LIBYA SEASON 1
*THE RETURN OF SLAVES PART 1
NA LIE?
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by enemyofprogress: 5:28pm
The aide don get aids be dat, as him work don finish
2 Likes
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by bedspread: 5:28pm
THE FEAR OF EFCC IS THE BEGINNING OF DISTANCING
1 Like
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by SalamRushdie: 5:28pm
Southerners can fear sha
1 Like
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by oloripelebe2: 5:29pm
Guy no get liver like dat Bastard wey dey Ekiti State
3 Likes
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by habibest06(m): 5:29pm
under buhari no pdp governor was impeach
1 Like
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by oshe111(m): 5:29pm
Dude is afraid of a curruption case littering the net
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by OnyeOGA(m): 5:29pm
sai Cow
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by AnodaIT(m): 5:30pm
In a state where the only way to survive is by being a SYCOPHANT, and asslicking, such straight talk is considered outrageous.
Even the governor had to openly disclaim it and reaffirm his loyalty to the Fulani overlord. How I wish we had men like Fayose in Akwa Ibom
The young man just lost his job
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by eagleeye2: 5:30pm
Fear Fear Governors. That is why I still have some respect for Northerners and their governors/ leaders. They say it as it is.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by positivelord: 5:30pm
I thought PDP is in opposition..
1 Like
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by castrol180(m): 5:31pm
You will hear am for this you have said and done.
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by bentlywills(m): 5:33pm
Fear fear Governor
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by bionixs: 5:35pm
unitysheart:maybe MMM
1 Like
|Re: "Under Buhari, Cows Fare Better": Udom Distances Self From Aide's Comment by anonimi: 5:36pm
Hadone:
Barawo bubu has never been a good manager of economic and business things.
Even Ebola Owu knows that, yet he joined
citizenisb:
1 Like
S’East Plots To Dump PDP, Plans Merging APGA With ACN? / Oil Tanker Explosion Destroys Containers, Cars At Apapa Port / Why Channels Forum On Police Academy Was Postponed
Viewing this topic: CherishedIma(f), franzis(m), FrancisDozie, acc2020(m), FaniDan(f), realKosiEric(m), dasparrow, mexcanigeo, gowis, mbjsuki(m), sunnyakah, TarOrfeek, skabber2, sheyiOlu(m), tpapi, maskamdo(m), tmann626(m), ATEAMS(m), davidoooo, iskaya, frinx, elmarad, petbam, omishael(m), Musketeers, mazimee(m), Namzy(m), jacoik(m), Jeffhardy3000, oludayoJr(m), RoyalUc(m), originalomobaba, HenryQuest(m), osazeeblue01, fykes(m), iykomo666(m), tukdi, Handsomecole(m), MicheyJ1, midolian(m), Ijscarface, kolexy(m), JIkaba(m), chrisbaxtian(m), 4kimportX, NDelta4fulani, tolguy(m), arabaribiti(m), Mickop(m), xynerise(m), leksmedia and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24