|Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by anowrite: 5:21pm
President of Rotary Club International, Olori Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola, has died as result of gas explosion in Osogbo.
This happened barely 48 hours after a gas cylinder explosion triggered by a phone call, killed three people in Sagamu, Ogun State.
The sad incident happened on Wednesday December 13, 2017. The trained senior nurse who was also the President, Rotary Club International, GRA, Osogbo, was said to have gone to the popular Grace Gas, Osogbo, to refill her cylinder, when she suddenly had a call and brought out her phone from her pocket.
According to an eyewitness, the phone exploded instantly, set the woman and her car on fire, flung the cylinder to a far distance. Some others were also said to have been seriously injured as a result of the explosion.
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by HtwoOw: 6:37pm
Gas cylinder ignited by phone?
It must be village people
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by Keneking: 7:37pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by bellooyin(f): 7:39pm
RIP
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by MrHistorian: 8:07pm
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by 9jvirgin(m): 8:07pm
I actually got these news from someone that was at the scene. Quite sad.
May God Bless her soul. Too many sad news these days. The gods must be angry.
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by nittroboy(m): 8:07pm
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by sajb(m): 8:07pm
May Her soul rest in peace, Amen...
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by 9jvirgin(m): 8:08pm
HtwoOw:
When will you stop this buffoonery?
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by Spaxon(f): 8:08pm
Phone Calls and Gas
SWORN ENEMIES SINCE 1883......
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by johnshagb(m): 8:08pm
Hard to believe RIP
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by Colybaly: 8:08pm
RIP
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by ExAngel007(f): 8:09pm
oh my
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by jamesbridget13(f): 8:09pm
Chai! So sad. Rip
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by Nlearn: 8:09pm
Sorry Dear
RIP
So Sad
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by sajb(m): 8:09pm
May her soul rest in peace, Amen!
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:09pm
This sounds more like African Science
RIP
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by Okoyeeboz: 8:09pm
HtwoOw:
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by addizzle(f): 8:09pm
A friend of mine witnessed it.. .may ur soul rest in peace ma....still using my phone touch ooo in d kitchen... Getting a reachargable tomorrow.. ...
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by muller101(m): 8:09pm
Village people
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by sisisioge: 8:09pm
Oh sheet! She must have been close to where the gas was being passed into her bottle. Chai! It is well o. May God keep us safe.
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by dingbang(m): 8:09pm
People dont adhere to simple safety instructions...
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by apharm(m): 8:09pm
That's a wicked collabo. phone is dangerous even with fuel
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by netbeans1(m): 8:09pm
So bad
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by vastolord4(m): 8:10pm
Such pretty lady.. Rip dear.. Which kin phone be that sef.
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by Izuogu1(m): 8:10pm
I could remember the last time I went To Juhel fillin station to refill my gas cylinder. I had a call and the attendant immediately told me not to pick it at alllllll
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by tallestobj(m): 8:10pm
Phone and gas are sworn enemy.... RIP
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by Olawalesadiq(m): 8:10pm
life.........?
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by bughead: 8:10pm
anowrite:and you call this a pretty lady
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by bennynaza(m): 8:10pm
Death is our doorstep, some try to avoid it, others just can't get out of its way... The fact that we survive at all is a miracle,
Cos every day we live we face a THOUSAND WAYS TO DIE
|Re: Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola Dies Of Phone Triggered Gas Explosion by talk2saintify(m): 8:11pm
HtwoOw:
