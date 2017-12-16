Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / NUC Ranks Ahmadu Bello University No 1 In Nigeria (See Full List) (16832 Views)

Ahmadu Bello University emerges Highest ranked University in Nigeria (SEE Full List)[size=8pt][/size]



Congratulations To Amadu Bello University, Zaria. The National University Commission has released its rankings for all Universities in Nigeria, both private and government owned, and the rankings show quite curious results.



According to the ranking, out of over hundred ranked university in Nigeria, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria came out top, beating University of Lagos , and Obafemi Awolowo University to second and third place respectively.



At the 4th position is University Ibadan. The only non-federal university in the top ten ranking, National Daily gathered is Covenant University, Ota which also emerged as the best private university in the ranking on the 6th position in the national ranking.



Lagos State University, (LASU), Ojo is the best ranked state university at 16th position. Other Universities at the top include: University of Ilorin at 5th, University of Nigeria, Nsukka at 7th, while University of Benin , University of Abuja and University of

Port Harcourt occupy the 8th, 9th, and 10th position respectively.



Sitting at the bottom of the leader are: Crescent University, Abeokuta at 108th, Rhema University Aba at 109, Wesley University of science and Technology, Ondo State at 110th and lastly Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa ranked 111th.



Meanwhile three universities were unranked. They are: Pan African University Lagos, Adamawa State University Mubi and Plateau State University.

Here is the full list of ranking:



1 Amadu Bello University, Zaria.

2 University of Lagos, Lagos

3 Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife

4 University of Ibadan

5 University of Ilorin Ilorin

6 Covenant University Ota

7 University of Nigeria Nsukka

8 University of Benin Ugbowo

9 University of Abuja Abuja

10 University of Port Harcourt Port Harcourt

11 Federal University of Technology,

Minna

12 Federal University of Technology,

Owerri Owerri

13 University of Agriculture , Abeokuta Abeokuta …

14 Federal University, Oye-Ekiti Oye …

15 Usmanu Danfodio University

Sokoto

16 Lagos State University Ojo

17 Federal University of Technology,

Akure Akure

18 Babcock University Ilishan-Remo …

19 Bayero University Kano Kano

20 American University of Nigeria

Yola

21 Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso …

22 Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti

23 University of Jos Jos

24 Landmark University Omu-Aran

25 Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka …

26 University of Uyo Uyo

27 Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi

28 Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umuahia

29 Enugu State University of Science and Technology Enugu

30 Rivers State University of Science and Technology Port Harcourt

31 Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko …

32 Benue State University Makurdi

33 Redeemer’s University Mowe

34 Kwara State University Malete

35 Veritas University Abuja

36 Osun State University Oshogbo …

37 University of Agriculture, Makurdi Makurdi

38 Nasarawa State University Keffi

39 African University of Science and Technology Abuja

40 Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti Ado-Ekiti

41 University of Calabar Calabar

42 Kogi State University Anyigba

43 Tai Solarin University of

Education Ijebu-Ode …

44 Federal University, Dutsin-Ma Dutsin-Ma

45 Ebonyi State University Abakaliki

46 Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ndufu-Alike

47 University of Maiduguri Maiduguri

48 Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University

Katsina

49 Nile University of Nigeria Abuja

50 Bowen University Iwo

51 Al-Hikmah University Ilorin …

52 Delta State University, Abraka Abraka

53 Niger Delta University Wilberforce Island Yenagoa

54 Abia State University Uturu

55 Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma

56 Modibbo Adama University of Technology Yola

57 Federal University, Otuoke Otuoke

58 Imo State University Owerri

59 Olabisi Onabanjo University Ago Iwoye …

60 Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun

61 Kaduna State University Kaduna

62 Federal University, Lokoja Lokoja

63 Akwa Ibom State University Uyo

64 Benson Idahosa University Benin City

65 Paul University Awka

66 Federal University, Dutse Dutse

67 Ajayi Crowther University Oyo Town

68 Lead City University Ibadan

69 Bingham University Auta Balifi

70 Baze University Abuja

71 Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai

72 Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Uli

73 Joseph Ayo Babalola University Ikeji-Arakeji

74 Madonna University Okija …

75 Crawford University Faith City …

76 Cross River University of Technology Calabar …

77 Caritas University Enugu

78 Ondo State University of Science and Technology Okitipupa

79 Bells University of Technology Ota

80 Igbinedion University Okada Okada …

81 Elizade University Ilara-Mokin

82 Achievers University, Owo Owo

83 Caleb University Imota

84 Kano University of Science and Technology Wudil

85 Federal University, Lafia Lafia

86 Sokoto State University Sokoto

87 Fountain University Oshogbo

88 Adeleke University Ede

89 Federal University, Kashere Kashere

90 Federal University, Wukari Wukari

91 University of Mkar Mkar

92 Oduduwa University Ile Ife

93 Godfrey Okoye University Ugwuomu-Nike

94 Taraba State University Jalingo

95 Obong University Obong Ntak

96 Yobe State University Damaturu

97 Renaissance University Enugu

98 Salem University Lokoja

99 Wellspring University Benin City

100 Al-Qalam University, Katsina Katsina

101 Novena University Ogume

102 Western Delta University Oghara

103 Gombe State University Gombe

104 Kwararafa University Wukari Wukari

105 Bauchi State University Gadau …

106 Kebbi State University of Science and Technology Aliero

107 Tansian University Umunya …

108 Crescent University, Abeokuta Abeokuta

109 Rhema University Aba

110 Wesley University of Science and Technology Ondo City

111 Samuel Adegboyega University Ogwa

A university can be ranked best but doesn't mean it's better. A university can be ranked low yet it has all the goodies of a university. 13 Likes 1 Share

asuustrike2009:

A university can be ranked best but doesn't mean it's better. A university can be ranked low yet it has all the goodies of a university. Yeah Yeah 1 Like 1 Share

One loafer would just wake up one morning and make a 4icu rank based on web popularity and term it best universities in Naija. Lol they even substituted University of Ibadan for ABU. 16 Likes 1 Share

How can you rank Federal University, Oye-Ekiti Oye above Federal University of Technology,

Akure Akure......... like seriously are you kidding. 20 Likes

Abusites Naturally Ahead.... 21 Likes 1 Share

Who dash them



They are leading UI UNN Joke of the century 16 Likes

Wiseandtrue:

Who dash them



They are leading UI UNN Joke of the century

Actually, I can't confirm the authenticity of the report. But I give you 3 years, maximum, and we'd be back at the top where we belong Actually, I can't confirm the authenticity of the report. But I give you 3 years, maximum, and we'd be back at the top where we belong 1 Like

barackodam:





Actually, I can't confirm the authenticity of the report. But I give you 3 years, maximum, and we'd be back at the top where we belong By we, you mean? By we, you mean? 1 Like 1 Share

Wiseandtrue:



By we, you mean?

Ahmadu Bello University Ahmadu Bello University 10 Likes 2 Shares

barackodam:





Ahmadu Bello University Oh okay.



But for now you are not there yet. FG should correct that rating! Oh okay.But for now you are not there yet. FG should correct that rating! 2 Likes

Wiseandtrue:



Oh okay.



But for now you are not there yet. FG should correct that rating!



Hehehehehehehehe, that rating should be ignored jare. No authenticity whatsoever.



I can't believe Unilorin is that bad to be at 5th, and Convenant, that good to be at 6th. What about Landmark? 24?? Babcock and AUN above landmark? Na wash jare Hehehehehehehehe, that rating should be ignored jare. No authenticity whatsoever.I can't believe Unilorin is that bad to be at 5th, and Convenant, that good to be at 6th. What about Landmark? 24?? Babcock and AUN above landmark? Na wash jare 2 Likes

ABU can only be number one in the North! 10 Likes

asuustrike2009:

A university can be ranked best but doesn't mean it's better. A university can be ranked low yet it has all the goodies of a university. give insights please give insights please 1 Like

Endaud:

How can you rank Federal University, Oye-Ekiti Oye above Federal University of Technology,

Akure Akure......... like seriously are you kidding. I wonder ooo I wonder ooo 1 Like

Smarty98:

give insights please



There was a time FUNAAB was officially named the best uni in Nigeria that teaches most. Yet, they were lingering outside top ten in all the rankings that were released There was a time FUNAAB was officially named the best uni in Nigeria that teaches most. Yet, they were lingering outside top ten in all the rankings that were released

Sameway boko haram and fulani herdsmen are the first and second deadliest terrorist group in nigeria....



All north....una dey try..... 3 Likes

The great ABU



An ABU student is naturally ahead of you. Whether you like it or not



Modified



You can kill sardauna but you can't kill his legacy, the same souls are now pained that ABU is the best university in Nigeria. Continue believing north is backward in everything while we keep developing our region, One day you people will cry with your own eyes 14 Likes 2 Shares

Everything is politics in the zoo 5 Likes

LUGBE:

Everything is politics in the zoo

what you said is interesting what you said is interesting

okay

the title should read



Top 10 Ranking of Federal universities. 2 Likes

Nuc do notes no universities how many times would they say this

...

Aboki school don go top. I no surprise 1 Like 1 Share

where dem rank Unizik sef

K

Hail Varsity of Nigeria, My Alma mater





Hail her and rejoice for the sake of truth

NUC chairman graduated from Ahmadu Bello University 1 Like