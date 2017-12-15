₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by laidelaitan: 10:21pm On Dec 15
After a 2-hour drill, Obasanjo finally bags a PhD in Christian Theology
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday bagged a PhD in Christian Theology after 163 minutes of robust defense of his voluminous thesis before a 6 – man panel at the National Open University of Nigeria(NOUN), Abeokuta Study Centre, Ogun State.
The panelists are Prof. Deji Ayegboyin (Major Supervisor), Dr. Mustapha Raheem Adejoro,( Head of Department, Religious Studies,NOUN), Prof. Nebath Tanglang(School of Postgraduate Studies, NOUN), Dr. Samaila Mande(Dean, Postgraduate School,NOUN), Prof. Godwin Akper (Internal Supervisor and Dean, Faculty of Arts,NOUN) and Prof. Cletus Gotan(External Supervisor).
Asked by Dr. Samaila Mande, who chaired the panel, to justify in a nutshell why he should be awarded a PhD degree of the institution, Obasanjo said he had put in “enough study” and “intellectual rigours” to produce his work based on diligent guide and supervision from his teachers and supervisors.
And speaking on behalf of the Panel at the end of the final defence, Dr. Mande said the Obasanjo has satisfied the requirements and thus qualified for the award of Doctor of Philosophy degree in Christian Theology of NOUN.
Mande said it was a thing joy to him as the ex – President happened to be one of the pioneer students to bag PhD in Christian Theology under his management, expressing the confidence that the feat would be well celebrated during the NOUN convocations.
Obasanjo’s PhD Thesis is titled: “Resolving the Unfinished Agenda in Liberation Theology: Leadership, Poverty and Underdevelopment in North Eastern Nigeria.”
https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/12/15/2-hour-drill-obasanjo-finally-bags-phd-christian-theology/
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by goggleit: 10:22pm On Dec 15
Congrats
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by AnnyDaniel(m): 10:23pm On Dec 15
Drill ko, Dig ni......
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by Sunofgod(m): 10:24pm On Dec 15
Satan himself....
3 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by afbstrategies: 10:32pm On Dec 15
The old man may be trying to open a church someday.
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by LordLucifer: 10:38pm On Dec 15
But while this was happening this afternoon, something else was going down on nairaland.
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by Ever8054: 10:49pm On Dec 15
chai...baba has now joined the tithe badgang.....baba church go dey full....
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by Milllz: 11:13pm On Dec 15
At 80, you’ve shown that If you will it, you can do it.
We know you could have easily purchased the degree like the others, but you chose to earn it.
Congrats Baba!!!
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by hatchy: 11:36pm On Dec 15
Obasanjo is far better than past and present leaders,especially from the military none have equaled him.
Buhari have never written a book neither has he delivered any intellectual speech in his life that will benefit mankind.
Buhari is a certified Dullard who knows nothing other than cow herder.
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by EASY39(m): 3:01am
Congrat Ebora Owu Living Faith Church.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by kenoc: 3:14am
Congrats Baba. You are source of encouragement to all. You have shown that one can always attain any height in life with hard work irrespective of age. You have laid good example that every one should emulate.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by Keneking: 6:02am
Ok...
Baba is more educated than Tinubu
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by tstx(m): 9:17am
Upnext, church
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by Hushpuppi: 9:17am
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by Playz: 9:17am
Learning never ends.
Congrats Baba!
1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by ettybaba(m): 9:17am
Congrats Baba
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by pol23: 9:18am
Funny.
But I love Baba Iyabo spirit oo..
PHD after presidency.
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by Berlyn1(f): 9:18am
Who is baba trying to fool now .... God/Man?
Satan himself issorait
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by GavelSlam: 9:18am
Dr. Obasanjo, well merited.
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by exguest: 9:18am
None of our polithiefians deserve to be conferred with anything religious. Those people are worse than Satan.
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by Jesse01(m): 9:18am
dis crinmal
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by ettybaba(m): 9:18am
Keneking:And Tinubu is more educated than everyone in your generation.
Yeye.
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by SeniorZato(m): 9:19am
Am going back to school
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by Nukilia: 9:19am
Congratulations to a wonderful leader!
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by Chuvin22(m): 9:19am
What is he doing up to?
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by stevezuks: 9:19am
Djjd
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by BruncleZuma: 9:20am
krikoli man
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by free2ryhme: 9:21am
laidelaitan:
congrats to him
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by yesloaded: 9:21am
Baba Iyabo was become pastor?
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by Sirheny007(m): 9:22am
After a 2-hour drill, Obasanjo finally bags a PhD in Christian Theology
Satan Hisself!
In that wise therefore,
I hope that he be led in the spirit to return all the monies he looted from 1999 - 2007 back to the Federal government.
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by alegbeleye(m): 9:24am
drill ko, dig ni. Who wan fail am?
|Re: Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University by hayzed55: 9:24am
PHD, NOT FOR JOB
