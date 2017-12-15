Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo Graduates With PhD In Christian Theology From National Open University (1552 Views)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday bagged a PhD in Christian Theology after 163 minutes of robust defense of his voluminous thesis before a 6 – man panel at the National Open University of Nigeria(NOUN), Abeokuta Study Centre, Ogun State.



The panelists are Prof. Deji Ayegboyin (Major Supervisor), Dr. Mustapha Raheem Adejoro,( Head of Department, Religious Studies,NOUN), Prof. Nebath Tanglang(School of Postgraduate Studies, NOUN), Dr. Samaila Mande(Dean, Postgraduate School,NOUN), Prof. Godwin Akper (Internal Supervisor and Dean, Faculty of Arts,NOUN) and Prof. Cletus Gotan(External Supervisor).



Asked by Dr. Samaila Mande, who chaired the panel, to justify in a nutshell why he should be awarded a PhD degree of the institution, Obasanjo said he had put in “enough study” and “intellectual rigours” to produce his work based on diligent guide and supervision from his teachers and supervisors.



And speaking on behalf of the Panel at the end of the final defence, Dr. Mande said the Obasanjo has satisfied the requirements and thus qualified for the award of Doctor of Philosophy degree in Christian Theology of NOUN.



Mande said it was a thing joy to him as the ex – President happened to be one of the pioneer students to bag PhD in Christian Theology under his management, expressing the confidence that the feat would be well celebrated during the NOUN convocations.





Obasanjo’s PhD Thesis is titled: “Resolving the Unfinished Agenda in Liberation Theology: Leadership, Poverty and Underdevelopment in North Eastern Nigeria.”





Congrats

Drill ko, Dig ni......

Satan himself.... 3 Likes

The old man may be trying to open a church someday. 2 Likes





But while this was happening this afternoon, something else was going down on nairaland.

chai...baba has now joined the tithe badgang.....baba church go dey full.... 1 Like

At 80, you’ve shown that If you will it, you can do it.



We know you could have easily purchased the degree like the others, but you chose to earn it.



Congrats Baba!!! 10 Likes 2 Shares

Obasanjo is far better than past and present leaders,especially from the military none have equaled him.



Buhari have never written a book neither has he delivered any intellectual speech in his life that will benefit mankind.



Buhari is a certified Dullard who knows nothing other than cow herder. 2 Likes

Congrat Ebora Owu Living Faith Church. 1 Like 1 Share

Congrats Baba. You are source of encouragement to all. You have shown that one can always attain any height in life with hard work irrespective of age. You have laid good example that every one should emulate. 4 Likes 2 Shares





Baba is more educated than Tinubu Ok...Baba is more educated than Tinubu

Upnext, church

If you need project topics, guides, research work. Check my signature

Learning never ends.

Congrats Baba! 1 Share

Congrats Baba 1 Like

Funny.

But I love Baba Iyabo spirit oo..

PHD after presidency. 2 Likes





Satan himself issorait Who is baba trying to fool now .... God/Man?Satan himself issorait

Dr. Obasanjo, well merited. 1 Like

None of our polithiefians deserve to be conferred with anything religious. Those people are worse than Satan.

dis crinmal

Keneking:

Ok...



Baba is more educated than Tinubu And Tinubu is more educated than everyone in your generation.

Yeye. And Tinubu is more educated than everyone in your generation.Yeye. 2 Likes

Am going back to school

Congratulations to a wonderful leader!

What is he doing up to?

Djjd

krikoli man

laidelaitan:

congrats to him congrats to him

Baba Iyabo was become pastor?

After a 2-hour drill, Obasanjo finally bags a PhD in Christian Theology





Satan Hisself!

In that wise therefore,

I hope that he be led in the spirit to return all the monies he looted from 1999 - 2007 back to the Federal government. Satan Hisself!In that wise therefore,I hope that he be led in the spirit to return all the monies he looted from 1999 - 2007 back to the Federal government.

drill ko, dig ni. Who wan fail am?