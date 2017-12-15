₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by ewosk: 1:41am
Family of Iraqi beauty queen 'forced to flee country after she took a selfie with Miss Israel'
So much for diplomacy by selfie.
Miss Iraq, Sarah Idan, and her family had to flee their homeland after receiving death threats over a photo she posted online last month.
Why? Because Idan posed with Miss Israel, Adar Gandelsman, at a Miss Universe International Beauty Pageant, the Times of Israel reported.
Idan came under fire for posting the photo to Instagram, captioned, “Peace and Love from Miss Iraq and Miss Israel,” in addition to modeling a bikini.
“The two of those things together caused a mess for her back home where people made threats against her and her family that if she didn’t return home and take down the photos, they would remove her (Miss Iraq) title, that they would kill her,” Gandelsman told Israeli TV, the paper reported.
In another Instagram post, Idan apologized to those who thought the photo was “harmful to the Palestinian cause,” clarifying that it was not a political statement, but instead meant to “express hope and desire for peace between the two countries,” the paper reported.
She added, it “does not signal support for the government of Israel and does not mean I agree or accept its policies in the Arab homeland.”
Iraq does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel, and the two countries are considered enemies, the paper reported.
Despite the backlash, Gandelsman said her friend did not regret her decision to post the image to social media, which she has yet to remove from Instagram, reported the paper.
“She did it to so that people can understand that it’s possible to live together,” she said.
Sauce/Source https://nypost.com/2017/12/15/miss-iraq-forced-to-flee-country-over-selfie-with-miss-israel/
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by 9jaDoc(f): 2:12am
Really?
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by simijimi: 2:37am
Religion of Peace indeed.
171 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by olureignforever: 3:59am
Chai, Islam, religion of Peace.
130 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by cummando(m): 4:14am
This people self.....any small thing,"I kill you".
Miss Iraq just need sweet bear bear she go resemble your regular Osama
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by babyfaceafrica: 4:16am
Hmmmm
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by Fiaburnthem: 5:00am
I wish there are two planet earth in the world, where the Christian will be in one of those two while the other people will have the other even with the jupiter, Mars... Make dem take abeg
65 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by deb303(f): 7:14am
na wa o...Christmas on my mind jare...who will be my Santa?
1 Like
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by DrinkLimca(m): 7:20am
deb303:Go get a job and stop begging on a public forum..
You are not the only Lady with vagina here..
129 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by festwiz(m): 7:25am
I can't say i am surprised 'cause the country has been know to be violent over nothing. It's in their nature.
3 Likes
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by festwiz(m): 7:26am
DrinkLimca:She is probably a dude.
37 Likes
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by agadez007(m): 7:38am
Islamabad is the Capital of Which Country?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by Uyi168(m): 7:56am
U cnt be sane and be a muslim..
52 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by NoSidonLook: 8:02am
This one weak me
Anytime I see news like this Memunat my ex comes to mind
Memunat fine scatter. Her beauty dey give me sound mind.
She gat all the curves in the necessary positions
After our 4 months relationship. I woke one day to find out her dad has married her to one Alfa of no qualification simply because he doesn't want his virgin daughter mingling with a frosh Jesus pikin.
Now Memunat is a mother of 3
Alfa has 3 other wives and 7 children and they all live in room and palour at sango, ota.
Last I saw her the sweet 17 girl I once knew was looking all haggard like a 50 year old roadside beggar
Religion of piss will never know peace
100 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by NoSidonLook: 8:04am
Lalasticlala this matter suppose weak you too
2 Likes
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by cescky(m): 8:06am
Is not those lustful, blood thirsty sect who kill in the name of their sexually insatiable and always hor_ny god
9 Likes
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by Mexzy4sho(m): 8:31am
Look at them. Smh
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by egopersonified(f): 8:39am
why do you guys like reporting half the story. please after this picture was posted, tell us what happened to miss Israel and her family, so we can compare accurately.
1 Like
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by falcon01: 9:39am
she is islamically wrong for even been with a christain!!!!!! she deserves the peaceful treatmebt islamically
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by Marotzke(m): 9:45am
Miss Iraq is an Iraqi christian.
Miss israel is a jew.
Just for record purposes.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by boi21(m): 9:52am
Her name is SARAH IDAN she's probably an iraqi Christian from Iraq's embattled Christian minority in Iraq.
7 Likes
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by boi21(m): 9:55am
Ok
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by nototribalist: 10:00am
Religion of piss again?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by JimloveTM(m): 11:24am
Hmmm. It's a wah something.
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by davodyguy: 11:24am
Hatred and fundamentalism taken too far
Abacha prevented Nigeria from participating in South Africa 96 and Fifa/Caf punished us.
Iran should be sanctioned
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by Deicide: 11:25am
In the quran it is clearly stated that they shouldnt be friends with unbelievers and the one has the guts to take selfi not just with an unbeliever but with their enemy? she better run or na death get her o
2 Likes
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by Playz: 11:25am
#StopTheHate
2 Likes
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by lobell: 11:25am
Yes, it is.
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by SIaye: 11:25am
DrinkLimca:
I can see a guy on her dp not a girl....
3 Likes
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by HughJazz(m): 11:25am
Islam is such a peaceful religion. so peaceful that they'll have to kill for it.
12 Likes
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by DevdanSanguine(m): 11:26am
I bet bums supporting shiites won't know the difference between Sunnis and shiites now because it doesn't suit their narrative. I thought shiites were supposed to be the "good" Muslims according to you re tards?
1 Like
|Re: Miss Iraq Forced To Flee Over Selfie With Miss Israel by quiverfull(m): 11:26am
Islam is the most intolerant religion. There's always violence and division anywhere you find it.
Quote me.
7 Likes 1 Share
