Superstar singer, Davido, seems to be having a rough time with his babymamas after his shopping photos with a yet to be identified lady went viral.



His first baby mama, Sophia Momodu who moved out of his Atlanta home with their daughter, Imade, after he went to spend time with his 2nd baby mama, Mandy and their daughter, Hailey, wrote on Snapchat ‘Thank God, man no be God’.



The singer’s second babymama, Mandy, who unfollowed Davido on Instagram after photos of his shopping session with a lady surfaced, posted a message about cutting negative vibes in 2018.



Really?

She forget so soon that "what goes around comes around" 21 Likes 3 Shares

Nogodye:

She forget so soon that "what goes around comes around" abi ooo abi ooo 9 Likes

Like husband like wife 1 Like

My money, My body na your own... but definitely not his heart 11 Likes 1 Share

U don mean it op.

u mean davido baby mama unfollowed him on intagram?!

U mean the baby mama gan gan?

Asin d woman dat born for him?

Gist me more abeg, d guy below me is owning me 2 bleeps ND I ready to dash am out. 10 Likes 1 Share

Must everything be news. What's our business with whether they follow themselves or not. 16 Likes



May the one with the sweetest toto win. Battle of oloshosMay the one with the sweetest toto win. 6 Likes

maybe someone needs to explain what baby mama is to them... If Annie wasn't so calm with 2face, she prolly wouldn't have been considered even tho she was d best candidate..

They should just take it in good faith!!! 5 Likes

Okay.

Lolx...so they were thinking there were the last bus stop...hahaha...more baby mamas loading jare...can a leopard change its skin? 1 Like

all this expensive hoes self.. What do they want from davido? Its obvious that he takes care of his daughters.. These hoes should go get men in their life.. 1 Like

And so wht.......

and it made front page

Who cares?

That's life for you, people come and people go... Babymomma's are not exempted.. Okay? 1 Share





Looks like they no longer know their role, were u married to him? U jealous coz he got another lady. If they all continue like that, they won't even live long.



Even a wife that marries a musician of such genre and calibre always have it at the back of their mind that they have married an adulterous man and possibly cool with it , let alone a baby mama shiioor





Better don't kii yourself before your time, as if you don't know what you are into from day1 . Rubbishhhhhh Look at all these baby mamas feeling like wifeysBetter don't kii yourself before your time, as if you don't know what you are into from day1 . Rubbishhhhhh 2 Likes

You can't always eat your cake and have it.

The truth is, even with all these drama ladies will never learn.

How many times will something happen before you learn? It shouldn't even happen at all, learn from others mistakes.

Baby Mama Forever...OBO must always follow her...whether he likes it or not...cos of his kid.







All Baking Hand Guide (Download)..Check my profile

We thank God for yesterday..... He remain how man piking go chop today....

Then....

And so what

Buhari self

olureignforever:

Must everything be news. What's our business with whether they follow themselves or not. I tire o I tire o

AND SO

Choi!

A babymama doesn't deserve a committed relationship because she is not an official wife.