₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,665 members, 3,972,285 topics. Date: Saturday, 16 December 2017 at 09:25 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media (6443 Views)
Dr Sid And Simi Esiri’s Marriage In Crisis, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram / Tekno And His Girlfriend Lola Rae Unfollow Each Other On Instagram / #BBNaija: "Efe Did Not Unfollow Anyone On Instagram" (See Tweets) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by Blogsphere: 2:34am
Source - INOUT9JA.COM
Superstar singer, Davido, seems to be having a rough time with his babymamas after his shopping photos with a yet to be identified lady went viral.
His first baby mama, Sophia Momodu who moved out of his Atlanta home with their daughter, Imade, after he went to spend time with his 2nd baby mama, Mandy and their daughter, Hailey, wrote on Snapchat ‘Thank God, man no be God’.
The singer’s second babymama, Mandy, who unfollowed Davido on Instagram after photos of his shopping session with a lady surfaced, posted a message about cutting negative vibes in 2018.
Source : http://www.inout9ja.com/2017/12/davidos-babymamas-unfollow-him-on.html
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by 9jaDoc(f): 2:35am
Really?
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by Nogodye(m): 2:40am
She forget so soon that "what goes around comes around"
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by jullary(m): 2:45am
Nogodye:abi ooo
9 Likes
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by Baawaa(m): 2:48am
Like husband like wife
1 Like
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by Laitesmart(m): 3:13am
My money, My body na your own... but definitely not his heart
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by MasterKim: 3:22am
U don mean it op.
u mean davido baby mama unfollowed him on intagram?!
U mean the baby mama gan gan?
Asin d woman dat born for him?
Gist me more abeg, d guy below me is owning me 2 bleeps ND I ready to dash am out.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by olureignforever: 3:51am
Must everything be news. What's our business with whether they follow themselves or not.
16 Likes
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by Threebear(m): 5:14am
Battle of oloshos
May the one with the sweetest toto win.
6 Likes
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by iamdrfresh: 5:42am
maybe someone needs to explain what baby mama is to them... If Annie wasn't so calm with 2face, she prolly wouldn't have been considered even tho she was d best candidate..
They should just take it in good faith!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by Fxmanager(m): 5:48am
Okay.
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by deb303(f): 7:10am
Lolx...so they were thinking there were the last bus stop...hahaha...more baby mamas loading jare...can a leopard change its skin?
1 Like
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by DrinkLimca(m): 7:17am
all this expensive hoes self.. What do they want from davido? Its obvious that he takes care of his daughters.. These hoes should go get men in their life..
1 Like
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by okk4sure(m): 8:26am
And so wht.......
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by tstx(m): 8:27am
and it made front page
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by agarawu23(m): 8:27am
Who cares?
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by Playz: 8:27am
That's life for you, people come and people go... Babymomma's are not exempted.. Okay?
1 Share
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by XYZo: 8:27am
Look at all these baby mamas feeling like wifeys
Looks like they no longer know their role, were u married to him? U jealous coz he got another lady. If they all continue like that, they won't even live long.
Even a wife that marries a musician of such genre and calibre always have it at the back of their mind that they have married an adulterous man and possibly cool with it , let alone a baby mama shiioor
Better don't kii yourself before your time, as if you don't know what you are into from day1 . Rubbishhhhhh
2 Likes
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by njokuuche77(m): 8:27am
You can't always eat your cake and have it.
The truth is, even with all these drama ladies will never learn.
How many times will something happen before you learn? It shouldn't even happen at all, learn from others mistakes.
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by Skillfull1: 8:28am
Baby Mama Forever...OBO must always follow her...whether he likes it or not...cos of his kid.
All Baking Hand Guide (Download)..Check my profile
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by twentyk(m): 8:28am
We thank God for yesterday..... He remain how man piking go chop today....
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by SuccesYear: 8:28am
Then....
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by nototribalist: 8:28am
And so what
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by Alao046(m): 8:28am
Buhari self
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by lovelylad(m): 8:28am
olureignforever:I tire o
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by FRANKOSKI(m): 8:28am
AND SO
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by Feranchek(m): 8:28am
Choi!
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by BruncleZuma: 8:28am
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by comshots(m): 8:29am
A babymama doesn't deserve a committed relationship because she is not an official wife.
|Re: Davido’s Baby Mamas Unfollow Him On Social Media by yeyerolling: 8:29am
Bloggers dese days are dumbass. How is this a big deal. Davido still pays salary of 350k to Sophie. Nonsense
Nollywood's Yvonne Nelson Flaunts Sexy Body In N*de Outfit / A Married Zim Woman Stuck To Nigerian Man After Illicit S*x / Woman Takes Unclad Picture Of Herself All Over Newyork
Viewing this topic: lekside071, amywonda, Gratia(f), dadoctore(m), Youngtekkey(m), jaytows, Dramadiddy(m), Ariskny, Tensionstar(m), zeelo2014, sholaypompon(m), acupikin, BreezyCB(m), David4best(m), XtephenXL, rinzylee(m), girlhaley(f), Adewabdul, saccie1162, hennytan09, Afflalo(m), finetouch(m), FloraEC(f), Chem1st, Smarte724(m), nodimples, Esomchi44(m), Brinxs(m), barbienazom(f), Djdamian(m), lative(m), Dontrapatolli(m), sleekyonyx(f), Zeebae, Prechixzy, iamhorny(m), pabu(m), freestylebony(m), oka4ugoo, adakaibeyamma, damselalayo(f), ollyboi123(m) and 69 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6