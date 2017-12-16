Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi (5146 Views)

Please guys give this pics the best caption…… Let’s have fun





Gist from Praizeupdates



http://www.praizeupdates.com/caption-this-adorable-moment-of-vp-osinbajo-and-gov-akeredolu-with-gov-ajimobi/ The vice president Prof Osinbajo pictured with the gov of osun State Governor Akeredolu and also the governor of Oyo state Governor Abiola Ajimobi in a funny pose.Please guys give this pics the best caption…… Let’s have fun 3 Likes

Akeredolu be like VP warn Ajimobi oo

Ajimobi : don't mind him jare

VP : I hear everything u said



Lol 5 Likes

hmm 1 Like

d vp was acting as if he was mediating between his two wives while d governors were acting as if they are sweet-talking d vp to sleep in their rooms 3 Likes

Okay.

dem governors be like osi we hear say you wan go back church work.

that's their business,not mine

Nigerian bloggers always try to make things hard for their audience, so akeredolu is now the governor of osun state ba?? 4 Likes

Aphrygian:

Nigerian bloggers always try to make things hard for their audience, so akeredolu is now the governor of osun state ba?? ask them o ask them o 1 Like





Ajimobi: "baba kekere how you see that control wey I pass you na? Obo Ati owo is always better ni! Why you think say I save her contact with monsurat majekodunmi? "





Osibanjo: "Hmm... Noni otunba ajimobi..you no see say I no fit shout? Make akeredolu belle dey sweet am for wetin I no sabi? Omo ti bad gan gan!"





Akeredolu: "yes ke baba agba...na because me sef don sample the honey filled obo that's why i dey laugh! Ejor sir! Ma binu" : "baba kekere how you see that control wey I pass you na? Obo Ati owo is always better ni! Why you think say I save her contact with monsurat majekodunmi? ": "Hmm... Noni otunba ajimobi..you no see say I no fit shout? Make akeredolu belle dey sweet am for wetin I no sabi? Omo ti bad gan gan!": "yes ke baba agba...na because me sef don sample the honey filled obo that's why i dey laugh! Ejor sir! Ma binu" 2 Likes 1 Share

AKEREDOLU (the white bear bear man): we hear say that missing 26 billion dollars wey bubu shoki, him don reason you your own share



VP: No comments



AJIMOBI: chai. hehe you too dey form loyalty self. Na we we. No need to dey tighten guard for we side 7 Likes

osun state? let me take a bow, I no fit shout

Mrop:

Cc lalasticlala fynestboi the last time i checked, Gov Akeredolu is the Governor of Ondo state i never knew he is now the Govr of the state of OSUN. the last time i checked, Gov Akeredolu is the Governor of Ondo state i never knew he is now the Govr of the state of OSUN. 1 Like

2 Likes 1 Share

How is it a cute photo? 1 Like



it's even good,the Ondo people will dash Osun Akeredolu because he has been of no use to them than taking pictures, sitting down in Abuja and commissioning billboard displaying washing of hands

Nice one Dear

The Pastor is Meditating while does dat don't understand just laugh

Our next president. 1 Like

Op make Aregbe catch you na u dem send make u comot am for Government House right

akeredolu - my aide just informed me that tinubu is eyeing your position come 2019

osibanjo- hmm na wethin me self dey hear o

ajimobi- didn't I say it 1 Like

Akeredolu: Sir, you are such a blessing. Please can you release some bail out to Onto state?



Ajimobi: Me sef no go mind ohhhhhhh.



Osibanjo: Plsss guys be serious for once. Governance is a serious business. 2 Likes

This govt looks good......on pictures