|Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by Mrop(m): 4:01am
The vice president Prof Osinbajo pictured with the gov of osun State Governor Akeredolu and also the governor of Oyo state Governor Abiola Ajimobi in a funny pose.
Please guys give this pics the best caption…… Let’s have fun
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by Mrop(m): 4:01am
Akeredolu be like VP warn Ajimobi oo
Ajimobi : don't mind him jare
VP : I hear everything u said
Lol
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by agwom(m): 4:37am
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by maisauki: 4:43am
d vp was acting as if he was mediating between his two wives while d governors were acting as if they are sweet-talking d vp to sleep in their rooms
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by Fxmanager(m): 5:18am
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by pahen1991: 5:54am
dem governors be like osi we hear say you wan go back church work.
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by Histrings08(m): 6:03am
that's their business,not mine
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by Aphrygian: 6:48am
Nigerian bloggers always try to make things hard for their audience, so akeredolu is now the governor of osun state ba??
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by olagbola55(m): 8:04am
Aphrygian:ask them o
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by funlord(m): 8:13am
Ajimobi: "baba kekere how you see that control wey I pass you na? Obo Ati owo is always better ni! Why you think say I save her contact with monsurat majekodunmi? "
Osibanjo: "Hmm... Noni otunba ajimobi..you no see say I no fit shout? Make akeredolu belle dey sweet am for wetin I no sabi? Omo ti bad gan gan!"
Akeredolu: "yes ke baba agba...na because me sef don sample the honey filled obo that's why i dey laugh! Ejor sir! Ma binu"
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by NoSidonLook: 8:15am
AKEREDOLU (the white bear bear man): we hear say that missing 26 billion dollars wey bubu shoki, him don reason you your own share
VP: No comments
AJIMOBI: chai. hehe you too dey form loyalty self. Na we we. No need to dey tighten guard for we side
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by lilmax(m): 8:39am
osun state? let me take a bow, I no fit shout
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by iluvdonjazzy: 8:39am
Mrop:the last time i checked, Gov Akeredolu is the Governor of Ondo state i never knew he is now the Govr of the state of OSUN.
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by twentyk(m): 8:39am
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by BornAgainMay: 8:40am
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by Playz: 8:40am
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by stevezuks: 8:40am
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by stevezuks: 8:41am
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by deco22(m): 8:41am
How is it a cute photo?
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by Skillfull1: 8:41am
Discussion- when will i receive my own alert.
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by AburoBuhari: 8:43am
it's even good,the Ondo people will dash Osun Akeredolu because he has been of no use to them than taking pictures, sitting down in Abuja and commissioning billboard displaying washing of hands
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by jolaka1: 8:44am
Nice one Dear
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by Jasperro(m): 8:44am
The Pastor is Meditating while does dat don't understand just laugh
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by Toosure70: 8:49am
Our next president.
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by SuccesYear: 8:49am
Op make Aregbe catch you na u dem send make u comot am for Government House right
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by johnabba(m): 8:50am
akeredolu - my aide just informed me that tinubu is eyeing your position come 2019
osibanjo- hmm na wethin me self dey hear o
ajimobi- didn't I say it
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by agabusta: 8:50am
Akeredolu: Sir, you are such a blessing. Please can you release some bail out to Onto state?
Ajimobi: Me sef no go mind ohhhhhhh.
Osibanjo: Plsss guys be serious for once. Governance is a serious business.
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by slawomir: 8:51am
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by Bede2u(m): 8:52am
This govt looks good......on pictures
|Re: Cute Photo Of Osinbajo, Akeredolu And Ajimobi by admax(m): 8:53am
Ajimobi: Bro, have you heard that Tinubu is planning to be the V.P to Buhari from 2019?
Akerodolu: That's true o, what are you going to do now?
Osinbajo: *thinking* So that's how this my political career go end, just like that?
