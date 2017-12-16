Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adesua Etomi Wellington Glows As She Rocks Denim Jean (3131 Views)

Tosin Etomi With Funmi Wellington: Adesua's Brother & Banky W Brother Pictured / Basketmouth & Wife Slay In London, As She Rocks A Hot Mini Gown (Photo) / Davido’s Daughter Shows Off Swag As She Rocks Her Dad’s Baseball Cap (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Who else is feeling the babe



Gist from Praizeupdates



http://www.praizeupdates.com/adesua-etomi-wellington-glows-as-she-rocks-denim-jean-and-snickers/



Cc lalasticlala fynestboi Just wedded bride Adesuwa Etomi Wellington rocks this slay mama outfitWho else is feeling the babeCc lalasticlala fynestboi

Slay mama toh bad

Okay. 3 Likes

Not a single gram of Bleep shalll b given today 18 Likes

no intercourse to give

Tiny

Susu everybody's eyes are on you o...dnt fall ur hand Just like your hubby did. looking cooler Dan before

Still searching for the glow 5 Likes

Truth is that she is overrated..

She is not that beautiful and why are her legs darker than her face?

By the way, i know this lady will start cheating on bank..

Taking a good look at her masculine exes, its obvious that she is a fan of huge dick, which banky with his tooth pick dick is lacking.. 14 Likes 1 Share

DrinkLimca:

Truth is that she is overrated..

She is not that beautiful and why are her legs darker than her face?

By the way, i know this lady will start cheating on bank..

Taking a good look at her masculine exes, its obvious that she is a fan of huge dick, which banky with his tooth pick dick is lacking.. ..oga, this one you wey you sabi Banky size....I fear you o ..oga, this one you wey you sabi Banky size....I fear you o 5 Likes

safarigirl:

..oga, this one you wey you sabi Banky size....I fear you o Bank is a dwarf with big head..

all dwarfs have kulikuli dick. 1 Like 1 Share

DrinkLimca:

Truth is that she is overrated..

She is not that beautiful and why are her legs darker than her face?

By the way, i know this lady will start cheating on bank..

Taking a good look at her masculine exes, its obvious that she is a fan of huge dick, which banky with his tooth pick dick is lacking.. I hope banky w doesn't see this. I hope banky w doesn't see this. 1 Like

I am more interested in those Adidas sneakers, tbh. 1 Like

Cc lalasticlala

DrinkLimca:

Truth is that she is overrated..

She is not that beautiful and why are her legs darker than her face?

By the way, i know this lady will start cheating on bank..

Taking a good look at her masculine exes, its obvious that she is a fan of huge dick, which banky with his tooth pick dick is lacking..

You really need to "DrinkLimca"... Haba! cool off mahnn!



1. she's beautiful, stop hating

2.her legs aren't dark, it's just the makeup on her face + d camera

3. you don already dey help am cheat d cheat... ah ahnn... D girl offend you before? You really need to "DrinkLimca"... Haba! cool off mahnn!1. she's beautiful, stop hating2.her legs aren't dark, it's just the makeup on her face + d camera3. you don already dey help am cheat d cheat... ah ahnn... D girl offend you before? 4 Likes 1 Share

pzphoto:

Just wedded bride Adesuwa Etomi Wellington rocks this slay mama outfit



Who else is feeling the babe



Gist from Praizeupdates



http://www.praizeupdates.com/adesua-etomi-wellington-glows-as-she-rocks-denim-jean-and-snickers/



Cc lalasticlala fynestboi

Has Bankole sown the seed yet.....



Farmers go to the farm to be fruitful... Has Bankole sown the seed yet.....Farmers go to the farm to be fruitful...

OK

SHE kinda reminds me of Melanie Martinez

Ok

festwiz:

I am more interested in those Adidas sneakers, tbh.

Contact your nearest Adidas store in Nigeria..... Contact your nearest Adidas store in Nigeria.....

This OP need help oo.



Which one be 'slay mama outfit" again?

DrinkLimca:

Truth is that she is overrated..

She is not that beautiful and why are her legs darker than her face?

By the way, i know this lady will start cheating on bank..

Taking a good look at her masculine exes, its obvious that she is a fan of huge dick, which banky with his tooth pick dick is lacking.. Bad belle Bad belle 2 Likes

Different things dey worry different people......





Yoruba says "ironu oo papo



her shoe game is on point those Adidas Superstarsher shoe game is on point

pretty, talented and intelligent woman.



she is a definition of "full package"



She will be on the set of our upcoming movie



if everything goes as planned.



more happiness fall on you Etomi.

How the fvck is this news?

like if ur Bae is finer dan dis babe.. share if she's finer dan ur bae. Still click like again if u hv bleep babes more "glowing" dan her.



Your sister fine reach am DrinkLimca:

Truth is that she is overrated..

She is not that beautiful and why are her legs darker than her face?

By the way, i know this lady will start cheating on bank..

Taking a good look at her masculine exes, its obvious that she is a fan of huge dick, which banky with his tooth pick dick is lacking.. Bleach bleach but you can hate for Africa thoughYour sister fine reach am

RobinRay:

those Adidas Superstars

her shoe game is on point

Adidas at the World Cup





1990: Adidas

1998:Adidas

2006:Adidas

2010:Adidas

2014:Adidas.



No contest. Adidas at the World Cup1990: Adidas1998:Adidas2006:Adidas2010:Adidas2014:Adidas.No contest.

Nice shoes ❤