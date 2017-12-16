₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War
|Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by sirequity(m): 5:07am
SOME Nigerians has questioned the move behind the recent approval of $1 billion by the National Executive Council, NEC.
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by sirequity(m): 5:09am
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by Damibiz(m): 5:11am
Rubbish,nonsense,incursonibilous plan to thief our money....some cannot even pay worker eg Benue nd Kogi nd the little they hv u want to collect...haba fear God na
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by sirequity(m): 5:12am
Who una dey deceive?
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by alexmaye(m): 5:18am
sirequity:ask me o Dem think say we no know say they need Christmas money
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by princeade86(m): 5:20am
why wasting public fund on d war dat already won.
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by Fxmanager(m): 5:31am
Okay.
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by Nukilia: 6:09am
Nigerians have been scammed by these political crooks. The money spent on this war could have been spent in educating the Almajiris using Western education. Root cause of the problem has not been solved. How did we end up with terrible leaders like this?
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by Omexonomy: 6:21am
With all these huge amount be bandied arround yet they wickedly pay their bmc crew 30,000.
Sarrk has been mising in action hope no problem
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by agwom(m): 6:31am
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by OfficialAwol(m): 6:59am
The money has been stolen with full legal backing.
All we can do is react like reactants.
But I refuse to be a reactant.
Simple question is can those who voted for Buhari still beat their chest and say... "I'm proud of the choice I made"?
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by Mexzy4sho(m): 8:53am
To all those people who voted APC and its crooks, thunder fire all of you
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by BruncleZuma: 9:01am
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by Playz: 9:01am
$1 Billion
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by nototribalist: 9:02am
All military chiefs will never want this Boko Haram to end. Northerners are looting our money heavily.
If you take $1 billion to fight defeated Boko Haram,. How much is Boko Haram using to fight Nigeria army. $500,000,000 dollars??
Nigerians use una brain for once. Haba who swear for una??
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by jolaka1: 9:02am
I knew it... The war can't end with all these funds being pumped into it. Too many people stand to benefit from it not ending
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by slawomir: 9:03am
ok
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by Sirheny007(m): 9:03am
I was amused the very day the Governors (APC governors) endorsed it.
This has a lot to do with APC in 2019.
On a more serious note, so people can be devoid of an iota of conscience? Fear God na!!!
It's like kicking a dying horse.
Do you want to loot and already bankrupt nation dry??
I'm just tired.
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by Johnrake69: 9:03am
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by Flexherbal(m): 9:04am
At the end of the day, they will not be able to account for the money.
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by Henryyy(m): 9:04am
We are dealing with thieves at the helm of government.
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by yeahh(m): 9:04am
The same APC that criticised Jonathan on the 1 billion loan even when the bokoharam issue was very serious see what they are doing now that bokoharam is ' 'technically defeated'
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by Adakintroy: 9:04am
This war will never end now that there is money to be made.
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by GavelSlam: 9:04am
Nothing wrong with requesting more money to finish off the insurgents.
It has already been approved. Move along now.
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by Booby88(m): 9:04am
Buhari is the worst criminal ever
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by Saaruman(m): 9:05am
You can suppress the truth only for a moment but when it finaly gets out, it goes out with the force of Tsunami.
The question Zoo citizens should ask their Vegetable govt is, why budget $1 billion for a technically defeated boko haram?
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by SalamRushdie: 9:05am
Hmmm
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by bola565: 9:05am
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by nwakibie3(m): 9:05am
I am still asking
Is the money supposed to be approved by the state governors or the National Assembly?
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by comshots(m): 9:06am
Lie Mohammed said bokoharam has been defeat.So why do they want to use such huge amount to fight an already won battle? What about the ₦500b defence budget for 2017?
|Re: Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War by foodiie: 9:06am
