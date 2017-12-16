Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerians React Over Approval Of $1 Billion For Anti-Terrorism War (3225 Views)

SOME Nigerians has questioned the move behind the recent approval of $1 billion by the National Executive Council, NEC.



States governors had approved the withdrawal of the funds from the Excess Crude Account for the ongoing fight against Boko Haram insurgents in the North-east.



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the meeting where the decision was reached.



Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the meeting.‎







Obaseki said the approval was announced by the chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.



“The funds would be spent on the purchase of security equipment, procurement of intelligence and logistics, among others”, Obaseki said.



Already, former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that the approved fund was meant for 2019 election and not for the fight against terrorism.



While describing it as a ruse and alarming, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleged the manipulative plot of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to secure approvals without recourse to due process, and for purposes of fighting the same insurgents it claimed to have since defeated.



“If it would take a billion dollars from a nation’s savings to kill what they long claimed was dead, then we challenge the APC government to come clean and tell Nigerians the whole truth.



“We therefore call on the National Assembly to interrogate this proposed disbursement and subject it to a thorough but rapid interrogation,” a statement from it partly read.



Nigerians on micro-blogging site, twitter, has therefore reacted online.



See some of their reactions below:

Rubbish,nonsense,incursonibilous plan to thief our money....some cannot even pay worker eg Benue nd Kogi nd the little they hv u want to collect...haba fear God na 5 Likes

Who una dey deceive? 1 Like

sirequity:

Who una dey deceive? ask me o Dem think say we no know say they need Christmas money ask me o Dem think say we no know say they need Christmas money

why wasting public fund on d war dat already won. 1 Like

Nigerians have been scammed by these political crooks. The money spent on this war could have been spent in educating the Almajiris using Western education. Root cause of the problem has not been solved. How did we end up with terrible leaders like this? 4 Likes

With all these huge amount be bandied arround yet they wickedly pay their bmc crew 30,000.

Sarrk has been mising in action hope no problem 2 Likes

The money has been stolen with full legal backing.



All we can do is react like reactants.



But I refuse to be a reactant.



Simple question is can those who voted for Buhari still beat their chest and say... "I'm proud of the choice I made"? 8 Likes

To all those people who voted APC and its crooks, thunder fire all of you 6 Likes



$1 Billion 1 Share

All military chiefs will never want this Boko Haram to end. Northerners are looting our money heavily.



If you take $1 billion to fight defeated Boko Haram,. How much is Boko Haram using to fight Nigeria army. $500,000,000 dollars??



Nigerians use una brain for once. Haba who swear for una?? 2 Likes

I knew it... The war can't end with all these funds being pumped into it. Too many people stand to benefit from it not ending 8 Likes 1 Share

This has a lot to do with APC in 2019.



On a more serious note, so people can be devoid of an iota of conscience? Fear God na!!!

It's like kicking a dying horse.

Do you want to loot and already bankrupt nation dry??

I'm just tired. I was amused the very day the Governors (APC governors) endorsed it.This has a lot to do with APC in 2019.On a more serious note, so people can be devoid of an iota of conscience? Fear God na!!!It's like kicking a dying horse.Do you want to loot and already bankrupt nation dry??I'm just tired. 1 Like

At the end of the day, they will not be able to account for the money.

We are dealing with thieves at the helm of government. 1 Like

The same APC that criticised Jonathan on the 1 billion loan even when the bokoharam issue was very serious see what they are doing now that bokoharam is ' 'technically defeated' 2 Likes

This war will never end now that there is money to be made.

Nothing wrong with requesting more money to finish off the insurgents.



It has already been approved. Move along now. 2 Likes

Buhari is the worst criminal ever 1 Like

You can suppress the truth only for a moment but when it finaly gets out, it goes out with the force of Tsunami.



The question Zoo citizens should ask their Vegetable govt is, why budget $1 billion for a technically defeated boko haram? 1 Like

I am still asking



Is the money supposed to be approved by the state governors or the National Assembly? 1 Like

Lie Mohammed said bokoharam has been defeat.So why do they want to use such huge amount to fight an already won battle? What about the ₦500b defence budget for 2017?