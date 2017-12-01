₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 5:14am
A group of soldiers were excited after capturing and killing a huge python while on an official duty. The gallant soldiers were all smiles as they butchered the big sized reptile in order to prepare a meal with it.
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/gallant-soldiers-capture-kill-huge-python-duty-photos.html
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 5:14am
cc; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by cummando(m): 5:16am
Lala
Christmas came early
Roasted snake meat with Goldberg peppered with atarodo surrounded by sliced onions=HEAVEN
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by caspervenice(m): 5:17am
Front page straight
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by princeade86(m): 5:17am
lalasticala, food don ready.
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by Evablizin(f): 5:19am
Lala's family and friends,doing what they know how to do very well.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by Rutley(m): 5:20am
Snake and nairaland
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by Fxmanager(m): 5:29am
following
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by maryjan8(f): 5:32am
She Enjoyment
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by caspervenice(m): 5:34am
Rutley:
12 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by Samusu(m): 5:55am
So they couldn't even do small python dance with it before killing it.
2 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by Keneking: 5:59am
Lalasticlala day don break oh
2 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by Nutase(f): 6:00am
Wow. Nigerians will soon eat away there wide life and be left with nothing. Shameeeeee
2 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by Bari22(m): 6:00am
lalasticla
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by KardinalZik(m): 6:04am
lala's best food is ready.
LALA IS SOMEWHERE SALIVATING RIGHT NOW.
2 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by segebase(m): 6:07am
lala
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by KardinalZik(m): 6:08am
Nutase:
Thank God, it's only the "wide life".
3 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by nelsonebby(m): 6:16am
they should stay safe first.
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by YOUNGELDER1(m): 6:20am
Lalasticlala please shame NLanders for once . Don’t push this to fp !
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by godfatherx: 6:26am
Won ba e wi ni bi WO!
Ma lo Lalasticlala WO!
2 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by admissionrunz: 6:45am
lala my main man
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by OfficialAwol(m): 6:50am
Lala
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by amunkita(m): 7:19am
Abeg make them leave the snake for us nd go kill Boko boiz instead..
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by yesloaded: 9:11am
Nutase:
Laughing in wide life
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by Playz: 9:12am
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by MufasaRebirth: 9:12am
Pythons eating python
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by imhotep: 9:12am
BoneBlogger:they are gallant when facing unarmed pythons
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by Godjone(m): 9:13am
EATING PYTHON WHILE BOKE EATS YOU
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by free2ryhme: 9:13am
Christmas came early for these ones
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by b3llo(m): 9:13am
No wonder our Nigerian Army like python dance because after eating this delicacy na dance remain.
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by Hushpuppi: 9:13am
Soldiers". It's time to strap our boots on. This is a perfect day to die. Wipe the blood out of our eyes. In this life there's no surrender. There's nothing left for us to do. Find the strength to see this through.
God Bless The November Alpha ....
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Simile As They Cook Huge Python After Capturing It On Duty. Photos by peterphd(m): 9:13am
Nutase:
I'm not sure that's Nigerian army. Different camo scheme.
