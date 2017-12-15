₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,756 members, 3,972,649 topics. Date: Saturday, 16 December 2017 at 12:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta (1456 Views)
Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni / Big Sheff And His Mother, Salawa Abeni, Step Out Together As Fans React / Salawa Abeni Celebrates Her 55th Birthday (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by olukaydee(m): 12:05pm
The Lagos State Government on Friday disclosed that over 100 artistes cutting across all genres would be performing at this year’s One Lagos Fiesta, its flagship yuletide revue scheduled to hold from December 24 till early hours of January 1, 2018.Addressing journalists at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa, Ikeja, Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Aramide Giwanson, said the eight days non-stop Fiesta, which would hold in five different designated centres in Lagos simultaneously for eight days non-stop would consolidate on the success achieved last year.
She said this year’s edition would feature several A-list artistes, while several upcoming artists, dance group and cultural performances will combine to perform and thrill over 10 million Lagosians on daily basis for eight days.
Read more.
http://www.kayzmusic.com.ng/2017/12/olamide-davido-ksa-ayuba-salawa-abeni.html?m=1
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by Ayanshola337(m): 12:44pm
I must be dere o
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by Tyrabarbara(f): 12:47pm
hi guys. check my dp.
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by obojememe: 12:47pm
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by foodiie: 12:47pm
nice....hygienically processed ijebu garri, yam flour delivered at your door step. check my profile for details, ( Lagos).
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by princesavo(m): 12:47pm
2nd to comment
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by awoo47: 12:47pm
wizkid Nko?
oh! I forgot it's a local concert
he only performs on international stage with no more than a multitude of 50ppl only
#frogvoice rules
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by Toyade888(m): 12:48pm
Hmmn i hope dey invite speed Darlington
Hottest Nigerian mumucian
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by dhebz2pon(m): 12:48pm
nice 1
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by morereb10: 12:48pm
thats nice
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by simbol(f): 12:48pm
At least it will cool down Lagosian stress a little
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by shiffynaani(m): 12:48pm
Warof Wizzy
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by Tweetysparkles(f): 12:48pm
let them list the venue and time for us.. atleast when economy is bad, we should be able o entertain ourselves , if food no dey make we dance away our sorrow odun Ayo la ma se ooo ( we will celebrate a happy new year)
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by osazeeblue01: 12:49pm
30 Billion for your account Ooooo .... Hehehe
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by gadafi101(m): 12:49pm
This Will be da bomb
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by enemmo(f): 12:49pm
Please somebody should tell Governor Ambode to work on the refuse dumps.
We don't want an epidemic.
Of what use is One Lagos fiesta, London Oshodi, American Yaba, when the state is filthy?
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by money121(m): 12:50pm
Ok
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by johnstar(m): 12:50pm
Oh
Y dm go include dat frog voice self
We nor go hear weytn him dey talk self :
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by enemyofprogress: 12:50pm
I must be there with my oyinda1599
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by phetto(m): 12:51pm
Tyrabarbara:For wat
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by donblade85555(m): 12:52pm
baddo must surely perform
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by johnstar(m): 12:52pm
Tyrabarbara:Scam
Or
See olosho
See mumu nairlanders self dm too like woman
See likes me wey i don tay for here ow man likes i get bcus say i nor b woman abi?
I must open female account too
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by Tyrabarbara(f): 12:52pm
phetto:
to feel good.
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by konny1(m): 12:53pm
Tyrabarbara:
What happen to your dp?
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by enemyofprogress: 12:53pm
Tyrabarbara:are those things on your chest breasts or water melons? Dem no dey heavy you?
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by Lexusgs430: 12:53pm
Tyrabarbara:
What are we meant to look for ?
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by Lexusgs430: 12:54pm
enemmo:
I wonder.......
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by dawno2008(m): 12:55pm
Tyrabarbara:
What are selling
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by Ugoeze2016: 12:56pm
Not a bad combo
|Re: Olamide, Davido, KSA, Ayuba, Salawa Abeni, 95 Others For One Lagos Fiesta by yesloaded: 12:58pm
(0) (Reply)
Jay-z Launches New Facebook Game 'empire' / Song / Our Lady Of Lourdes Loan Finance Firm==apply For Urgent Loan
Viewing this topic: Uwaomapaul(m), diggz, SteveTyla(m), OHIsIManuEL(m), ollyfessy(m), FagsamPHP(m), bodmas119(m), johnstar(m), chisiudeh, Ausken(m), Enechiakuma, Josh1501626(m), Arcay(m), noscarn91(m), MFjones(m), heywhy55(m), Papasmal(m), peggycious(f), ssogundele, basit322(m), aybabz101, MrMcJay(m), slawali, Lexusgs430, darlingtonNYIG(m), dawno2008(m), Kog45(m), alwaysvik, morereb10, ennysexy, twisteddaNy(m), beloved24, gabbidonb(m), solelymade, ItsOquakes(m), Adebiopon, Ugoeze2016, SweetJoystick(m), kunty, saintfaculty(m), Mccullum, jimyjames(m), deco22(m), Gbemishile1(m), Ralph2211, horlanrewhajhu, odofinerujeje(m), ENDTIMEgist(m), handsomeyinka(m), Saint83(m), Mobuoy19, highrise07, Misteradiz, Lag1stson, babtundey01, doyinisaac(m), Seunsherif(m), goryorhal(m), NNature(m), Ikehugwueze(m), Akeem30, Eb9ce(m), mhizmeme, rgurl(f), yesloaded, Automotive1(m), babatunx(m), FastShipping, OrestesDante(m), ykblazzers(m), Micheezy7(m), Benstone, jamesben91(m), claudine888(f), joezzmann(m), Gidoka(m), christok1, foodiie and 138 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20