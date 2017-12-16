WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY



Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte: "We must be realistic. In the last nine games we won seven games, drew one and lost one - and the distance, the gap, improved for Manchester City.

"Time is moving on. They are continuing to win. Manchester City is building a strong team to lead in Europe and the world.

"To have these 15 wins in a row, also you must be lucky, because in many games they won at the last minute or five minutes to go."







Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino:



"Chelsea is a team where they don't need to dominate you too much to be dangerous.

"In counter-attacks they have players that can create their own actions. They can run 30 or 40 metres... It is a side where they are comfortable sometimes when they are deep.

"But it is a good opportunity for us because also we maybe have more space than normal."