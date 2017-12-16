₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by RoyalBlak007: 1:04pm
Chelsea welcome back top scorer Alvaro Morata, who missed the win at Huddersfield through a combination of fatigue and a back problem.
Defender David Luiz is continuing his rehabilitation from inflammation on his knee and remains out.
Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has a full squad at his disposal.
Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse could earn recalls after dropping out of the starting line-up in the midweek defeat by Leicester.
Wesley Hoedt, who was not even on the bench on Wednesday despite being available, may also return.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/42290588
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by RoyalBlak007: 1:06pm
WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte: "We must be realistic. In the last nine games we won seven games, drew one and lost one - and the distance, the gap, improved for Manchester City.
"Time is moving on. They are continuing to win. Manchester City is building a strong team to lead in Europe and the world.
"To have these 15 wins in a row, also you must be lucky, because in many games they won at the last minute or five minutes to go."
Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino:
"Chelsea is a team where they don't need to dominate you too much to be dangerous.
"In counter-attacks they have players that can create their own actions. They can run 30 or 40 metres... It is a side where they are comfortable sometimes when they are deep.
"But it is a good opportunity for us because also we maybe have more space than normal."
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by walcut(m): 1:48pm
#KTBFFH hazard brace fall on you
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by Neimar: 2:36pm
chelshit go lose
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by ladeb: 2:36pm
Just see
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by AmoryBlacq: 2:36pm
Another easy 3 points!
If Hazard doesn't score in this match, I will go home naked_ from the viewing centre!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by IHATEPUZZY(m): 2:37pm
Make chelshit sha no cut my 64k Christmas money ticket
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by Pharaoh001(f): 2:38pm
AmoryBlacq:And if you don't ¿ .... Thunder go fire you!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by XwhY(m): 2:38pm
2:0
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by CELEBRITIZ(m): 2:38pm
AmoryBlacq:
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by CELEBRITIZ(m): 2:39pm
Pharaoh001:
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by Emmyviva(m): 2:42pm
Southampton X2 sure bet
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by AmoryBlacq: 2:43pm
Pharaoh001:
I won't have to, because he would score!
but I know what you're interested in, you want to see my "Django Unchained"
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by Malefactor: 2:43pm
My own is that Man city should lose. This match nah bonus.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by Daraph(m): 2:44pm
12 and over 3.5
6.21 odds
Stake N1,000
N1,000 X 6.21 = N6,210
Don't miss this opportunity,go & play am.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by JamesReacher(m): 2:44pm
Southampton rise up!!!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by Banter1: 2:47pm
Chelsea 3-0 Sou
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by ForValour: 2:49pm
STILL CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND...
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by ForValour: 2:51pm
Daraph:LOST
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by nairalandic(m): 2:51pm
chelsea will win oh...
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by highness25(m): 2:54pm
RoyalBlak007:oh garden of Eden, where all the sins in the world came from. he's definitely gonna do it again.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by MyNation(m): 2:54pm
Up blues
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by princeemmma(m): 2:59pm
AmoryBlacq:RODGER THAT
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by Daraph(m): 3:07pm
ForValour:LEGEND OF THE SEEKER NI. :\
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by AmoryBlacq: 3:12pm
Chelsea team: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro
sub: Caballero, Rudiger, Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Fabregas, Batshuayi, Morata
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by rasazee(m): 3:15pm
Chelsea is back to 3-4-3. Pedro-hazard-Willian in front is the best attack we Av.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by ForValour: 3:18pm
Daraph:I can see you like the tube. Anyway, goodluck on that game.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Southampton At 4:00pm by noruwasman(m): 3:36pm
CHELSEA the only that has what it takes to catch up and overtake city
#KTBFFH
