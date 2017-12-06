₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by skuki123: 2:04pm
Nollyzone.com
Nollywood actor and king of memes, Odunlade Adekola took to his instagram page to share some pre-birthday photos as to celebrate his birthday in advance.
The actor who would be a year older December 31st shares the photo below..
http://news.nollyzone.com/odunlade-adekola-releases-pre-birthday-photos/
1 Like
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by NaijaCelebrity: 2:13pm
Happy birthday in advance
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by Evablizin(f): 2:18pm
Naso
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by Donexy16(m): 2:24pm
Happy Birthday King of memes
1 Like
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by OrestesDante(m): 3:10pm
∆ Photos no longer hold tangible meaning today!!. Which one is pre-birthday pics again?
Happy Birthday in Advance!!! ∆
3 Likes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by LessNoise(m): 3:27pm
This man be making me watch CH 157 anyhow
2 Likes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by doyinisaac(m): 3:30pm
OrestesDante:why u dey frown face like bad weather??
1 Share
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by roarik(f): 4:07pm
meme master
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by roarik(f): 4:08pm
roarik:memes king
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by jieta: 4:17pm
31 years by December
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by RemedyLab: 6:32pm
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by Amarabae(f): 6:32pm
Ok
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by dkam: 6:32pm
Wow
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by money121(m): 6:33pm
Omo ologo
Omo Luabi
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by HumbleGee(m): 6:34pm
I like this guy..dont really know him though..but his memes pictures are of great joy to me..
happy birthday in advance
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by dayleke(m): 6:34pm
You mean he released more memes ...?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by Intellad(m): 6:34pm
forcing his meme on us.. not buying the birthday excuse
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by aflyingbird: 6:34pm
Happy pre-birthday to him. Always a humble, funny man. Hard to watch his movies without smiling.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by Narldon(f): 6:34pm
NEW MEME LOADING...
When You are seating on OGA's Official Chair in ... And He walks in
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by danowena: 6:35pm
Which one is pre- birthday pics again?
He is a gud actor though.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by GoldChick(f): 6:35pm
in Addy sunday dagboru....
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by Toniapsalm121: 6:35pm
31 years by December[/quote]
U need to go back to school...
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by Chamladas: 6:36pm
It's hard to decipher when this guy is acting or serious. Lol. Happy birthday to you.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by DIKEnaWAR: 6:36pm
Happy birthday.
Seems 2017 is his year. God bless him in 2018 too.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by dakeskese(m): 6:37pm
...
The most handsome actor in Africa
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by Toniapsalm121: 6:37pm
31 years by December[/quote]
U need to go back to kinda....school.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by jericco1(m): 6:38pm
happy for him. happy birthday in advance.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by mayorski22(m): 6:38pm
which one be pre-birthday pictures again
API BIRTHDAY IN ADVANCE
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by Timileyin008: 6:39pm
Another memes loading
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by Timileyin008: 6:41pm
Toniapsalm121:no you instead need to re-start ur primary 5...they didn't say he will be 31...the OP said he will be a year older be 31st...
Olodo
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by amahthelma(f): 6:41pm
Oh my gosh isn't diz kola my ex......well happy birthday to you dear....been ignoring your calls cause I hate trouble....well will be coming over for your birthday party....can't wait to see you dear and you know the next move(a secret)
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . by BruncleZuma: 6:42pm
Egbon I was looking for meme material which kind pictures be this nah?
