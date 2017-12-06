Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Odunlade Adekola Releases Pre-birthday Photos . (3478 Views)

Nollywood actor and king of memes, Odunlade Adekola took to his instagram page to share some pre-birthday photos as to celebrate his birthday in advance.



The actor who would be a year older December 31st shares the photo below..





Happy birthday in advance

Happy Birthday King of memes 1 Like









∆ Photos no longer hold tangible meaning today!!. Which one is pre-birthday pics again?



Happy Birthday in Advance!!! ∆ 3 Likes

This man be making me watch CH 157 anyhow 2 Likes

OrestesDante:











∆ ∆ why u dey frown face like bad weather?? why u dey frown face like bad weather?? 1 Share

meme master

roarik:

meme master memes king memes king

31 years by December

Omo ologo



Omo Luabi

I like this guy..dont really know him though..but his memes pictures are of great joy to me..

happy birthday in advance 2 Likes 1 Share

You mean he released more memes ...?

forcing his meme on us.. not buying the birthday excuse

to him. Always a humble, funny man. Hard to watch his movies without smiling. Happy pre-birthdayto him. Always a humble, funny man. Hard to watch his movies without smiling.





NEW MEME LOADING...















When You are seating on OGA's Official Chair in ... And He walks in



5 Likes 1 Share





He is a gud actor though. Which one is pre- birthday pics again?He is a gud actor though.

in Addy sunday dagboru....

31 years by December[/quote]



U need to go back to school...

It's hard to decipher when this guy is acting or serious. Lol. Happy birthday to you.

Happy birthday.



Seems 2017 is his year. God bless him in 2018 too.

The most handsome actor in Africa

31 years by December[/quote]



U need to go back to kinda....school.

happy for him. happy birthday in advance.

which one be pre-birthday pictures again





API BIRTHDAY IN ADVANCE

Another memes loading

Toniapsalm121:

31 years by December



U need to go back to school... no you instead need to re-start ur primary 5...they didn't say he will be 31...the OP said he will be a year older be 31st...



Olodo no you instead need to re-start ur primary 5...they didn't say he will be 31...the OP said he will be a year older be 31st...Olodo

Oh my gosh isn't diz kola my ex......well happy birthday to you dear....been ignoring your calls cause I hate trouble....well will be coming over for your birthday party....can't wait to see you dear and you know the next move(a secret)