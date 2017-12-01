Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly (3042 Views)

Why are we enemies and prisoners of our own self? For God sake you can't treat somebody with disdane just because of his or her dressing. What is this? This is not a banana republic for God sake. If the law is; police cannot request to see someone's property (laptop or phone) then spell it out and prosecute the goddamn offenders so that it will serve as deterant to any other person(s) who would wish to flaunt the law in near future.



Imagine what this animals did to this young man for refusing to submit his phone. He was left bloodied and injured, on Thursday, after he was hit with a gun for refusing a phone check in Benin, Edo State. I don't recognize this country anymore. Even a ZOO is looking better than staying in Nigeria.



Narrating what happened, an eyewitness wrote:



"This happened on Thursday, between 10am and 10.46am on Giwa Amu road in GRA, Benin. These policemen wearing black T shirts (pictured), stopped a taxi driver for driving one way.



According to the driver, he said as soon has he stopped, he apologized to the officers and then he said they asked all the passengers to get out of the car and they asked one of the passengers where he works and also asked him to hand his phone over to them, but he refused.



He was then accused of being a cultist and that was why he didn't want to hand his phone over. At this point they tried to force him into another car. He again refused and he was hit with a gun, which led to massive bleeding.



Alot of us tried to know what station they were from or get a badge number or name but all to no avail. I was lucky to have taken this pix and also able to capture at least 2 of the officers while the other one tried as much as he could to avoid those who had phones with them. A good Samaritan ended up taking the guy for treatment."



The barbaric effrontery of these SARS people has to be checked else people might start targeting them slaughter. 2 Likes

Why is he crying

biacan:

Why is he crying



He will be laughing.

biacan:

Why is he crying

Really that was the only thing you saw thee crying you Wey go cry if u see rat waka pass Really that was the only thing you saw thee crying you Wey go cry if u see rat waka pass 4 Likes

A country without leaders.

LessNoise:





Really that was the only thing you saw thee crying you Wey go cry if u see rat waka pass



My dear, people that will always take everything like a joke My dear, people that will always take everything like a joke 3 Likes





Mehn see as we almost forget say SARS dey Nigeria; thank you Benin guy for chopping this beating to refresh our memory.



#EndSARS Mehn see as we almost forget say SARS dey Nigeria; thank you Benin guy for chopping this beating to refresh our memory.#EndSARS 1 Like

It should be noted that Whenever handshake passes the wrist, it is no more handshake but combat.







This issue of Sars has turned into a menace

morereb10:

when be say e no be thief when be say e no be thief

Excuse from the presidency would be "Buhari is not aware" 1 Like

Another big vote to end SARS....I know to them his hair makes him looks like a yahoo boy

From today, any time I encounter this monsters called SARS ,I will just hand over my phone to them and start asking for forgiveness.

@first pic..Is d dude crying or stammering? D face though.. .End SARS OOO





The Day SARS would end is when a Governor's Son would be shot..





Pathetic Country!







All you cowards do is hid behind your keyboard and rant as if una get liver. is pathetic to be a Nigerian. tufiakwa





pathetic tribal warriors see coward and fear fear people commenting #endsars, during the organised protest, how many of you fools came out to protestAll you cowards do is hid behind your keyboard and rant as if una get liver. is pathetic to be a Nigerian. tufiakwapathetic tribal warriors

The day SARS will try their madness with me ehn.....na that day buhari himself will come in search of me to beg me....because I go wipe away all the whole stupid SARS wey dey diz nija with the juju wey dey MI village.....I dey pray make dem cross their boundary them go know say person wicked no b small.

this guys are more heartless than the robbers they are meant to catch

I support and stand with #EndSARS now#, they are animals, some of them can't spell their names but because they are handling gun and it intoxicates them. Nonsense mcheew

SARS has come to stay in Naija no amount of propaganda will endSARS

As if they want to employ u No job in Nigeria and they will ask u where do u workAs if they want to employ u 1 Like

amahthelma:

The day SARS will try their madness with me ehn.....na that day buhari himself will come in search of me to beg me....because I go wipe away all the whole stupid SARS wey dey diz nija with the juju wey dey MI village.....I dey pray make dem cross their boundary them go know say person wicked no b small. help use wipe them away Jare. help use wipe them away Jare.

Okay now