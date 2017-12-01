₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by morereb10: 2:14pm
What is really wrong with this SARS operatives? On a second look into this #EndSARS saga, I need to ask, What is wrong with Nigeria Police and Judiciary in this country? This rubbish has gone on for too long. I even find it had to blame SARS operative because Nigeria cannot just spell out what the law is.
Why are we enemies and prisoners of our own self? For God sake you can't treat somebody with disdane just because of his or her dressing. What is this? This is not a banana republic for God sake. If the law is; police cannot request to see someone's property (laptop or phone) then spell it out and prosecute the goddamn offenders so that it will serve as deterant to any other person(s) who would wish to flaunt the law in near future.
Imagine what this animals did to this young man for refusing to submit his phone. He was left bloodied and injured, on Thursday, after he was hit with a gun for refusing a phone check in Benin, Edo State. I don't recognize this country anymore. Even a ZOO is looking better than staying in Nigeria.
Narrating what happened, an eyewitness wrote:
"This happened on Thursday, between 10am and 10.46am on Giwa Amu road in GRA, Benin. These policemen wearing black T shirts (pictured), stopped a taxi driver for driving one way.
According to the driver, he said as soon has he stopped, he apologized to the officers and then he said they asked all the passengers to get out of the car and they asked one of the passengers where he works and also asked him to hand his phone over to them, but he refused.
He was then accused of being a cultist and that was why he didn't want to hand his phone over. At this point they tried to force him into another car. He again refused and he was hit with a gun, which led to massive bleeding.
Alot of us tried to know what station they were from or get a badge number or name but all to no avail. I was lucky to have taken this pix and also able to capture at least 2 of the officers while the other one tried as much as he could to avoid those who had phones with them. A good Samaritan ended up taking the guy for treatment."
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/12/endsars-sars-brutalizes-young-man-in.html
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by chukxie(m): 2:17pm
The barbaric effrontery of these SARS people has to be checked else people might start targeting them slaughter.
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by collinometricx: 2:17pm
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by biacan(f): 2:23pm
Why is he crying
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by Smily202(m): 2:27pm
biacan:
He will be laughing.
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by LessNoise(m): 2:28pm
biacan:
Really that was the only thing you saw thee crying you Wey go cry if u see rat waka pass
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by hisgrace090: 2:30pm
A country without leaders.
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by morereb10: 2:30pm
LessNoise:
My dear, people that will always take everything like a joke
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by BruncleZuma: 6:38pm
Mehn see as we almost forget say SARS dey Nigeria; thank you Benin guy for chopping this beating to refresh our memory.
#EndSARS
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by brunofarad(m): 6:39pm
It should be noted that Whenever handshake passes the wrist, it is no more handshake but combat.
This issue of Sars has turned into a menace
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by free2ryhme: 6:40pm
morereb10:
when be say e no be thief
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by AnodaIT(m): 6:40pm
Excuse from the presidency would be "Buhari is not aware"
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by RemedyLab: 6:41pm
#SARS is ur friend
NOTE: know your friend by character
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by Factfinder1(f): 6:41pm
Another big vote to end SARS....I know to them his hair makes him looks like a yahoo boy
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by darkenkach(m): 6:41pm
From today, any time I encounter this monsters called SARS ,I will just hand over my phone to them and start asking for forgiveness.
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by addizzle(f): 6:41pm
@first pic..Is d dude crying or stammering? D face though.. .End SARS OOO
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by Narldon(f): 6:41pm
The Day SARS would end is when a Governor's Son would be shot..
Pathetic Country!
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by Colybaly: 6:41pm
Endsars
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by fergusen(m): 6:42pm
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by HighQue007: 6:42pm
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by ruggedised: 6:43pm
see coward and fear fear people commenting #endsars, during the organised protest, how many of you fools came out to protest All you cowards do is hid behind your keyboard and rant as if una get liver. is pathetic to be a Nigerian. tufiakwa
pathetic tribal warriors
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:44pm
Endsars
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by Ugoeze2016: 6:45pm
#endsars NOW
#EndSars NOW
#EndSars NOW
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by amahthelma(f): 6:45pm
The day SARS will try their madness with me ehn.....na that day buhari himself will come in search of me to beg me....because I go wipe away all the whole stupid SARS wey dey diz nija with the juju wey dey MI village.....I dey pray make dem cross their boundary them go know say person wicked no b small.
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by theghost001: 6:45pm
this guys are more heartless than the robbers they are meant to catch
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by prigoz(m): 6:46pm
I support and stand with #EndSARS now#, they are animals, some of them can't spell their names but because they are handling gun and it intoxicates them. Nonsense mcheew
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by able20(m): 6:47pm
SARS has come to stay in Naija no amount of propaganda will endSARS
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by tolumizzy(m): 6:47pm
Bad mann
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by larry4eva: 6:49pm
No job in Nigeria and they will ask u where do u work
As if they want to employ u
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by Massob: 6:50pm
amahthelma:help use wipe them away Jare.
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by money121(m): 6:51pm
|Re: SARS Brutalizes Young Man In Benin, Edo State - Injures Him Badly by dannytoe(m): 6:52pm
