Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by Bolustical: 2:32pm
Ogun Set to Start Sale of Mass Produced Ofada Rice
The Ogun State Government mass produced Ofada rice, is to be ready for sale to the public this Christmas season in all the Local Government and Local Council Development Areas of the state.
The MITROS Ofada Rice, which is being grown, milled and bagged in the state, is aimed at ending scarcity and smuggling of commodity as well as make it available to the generality of the resident this Yuletide.
Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who led some members of the state Executive Council on inspection tour of the production factory at Sawonjo, Iju Local Council Development Area in Ogun West Senatorial district of the state yesterday, expressed satisfaction at the volume of production on ground.
He disclosed that two other production factories will be sited in Asero, Abeokuta, in Ogun Central Senatorial District and Ijebu North East in Ogun East Senatorial district.
Urging residents of Sawonjo area to cooperate with the production team, Amosun assured of the good quality of the rice and that it will be affordable and available in large quantity.
https://web.facebook.com/SenatorIbikunleAmosun/?hc_ref=ARRFVOX1-BH1objx_eJDSQjThVcuvabuB2SB668_3d8rGqHoT9LOpeHNN09DxK0QDT4
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by oloripelebe2: 2:34pm
Nice one
The repackaged Ofada rice go don reach anambla tomorrow
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by Bolustical: 2:39pm
Omo Ogun Ise Ya!
Ogun is healthily competing with Lagos,
So must all the SW state do.
We need to integrate for a common cause for our betterment.
I am proud of my state and tribe.
God bless the South West and all Omoluabis and their well-wishers.
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by exguest: 2:48pm
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by Bolustical: 3:03pm
yes
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by CirocBoi(m): 7:01pm
Smelling rice
But sweet
The smell dey pepper my eyes at times
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by sotall(m): 7:02pm
OK
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 7:02pm
I don't like the taste and smell of Ofada rice so I will pass
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by Zico5(m): 7:02pm
I'm sure some ugwu sellers will not be happy with this news. South West has gone beyond chest beating. we lead and others follow, though they will not give in because of pride and jealous.
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by ruggedised: 7:02pm
How de ofoda rice de taste self
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by shervydman(m): 7:02pm
Good development.
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by easyfem: 7:02pm
I wish I'm from south west sha... There gov are making more move than any region ...
Thanks GOD I'm from EDO .... we are still close .... I can claim SW
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by amahthelma(f): 7:02pm
That is lovely sha for the Ogun people known for locals....i don't like all diz local food like seriously I take continental meals ....ofadi or ofada whatever it makes me sick...
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by Ijaya123: 7:03pm
Way to go. West side, the best side.
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by kings09(m): 7:03pm
Ok
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by TheAngry1: 7:03pm
ok
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 7:03pm
That's good news this festival season
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by GavelSlam: 7:03pm
Good job.
South West and APC are leading lights to be emulated.
By the way, Ofada rice is quite delicious.
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by morayho(m): 7:03pm
Why are the bags of rice arranged in form of a pyramid?
More like a Ponzi scheme
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by madgoat(m): 7:04pm
i have nothing to say
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by Efewestern: 7:05pm
easyfem:
hmmm..
Do not moved by what you see online, Ogun is no better than any other state in Nigeria, all na parkaging .
Even Lagos na still overhype, like the way I they hype waffi most times.
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by SOFTENGR: 7:06pm
Good news from Ogun for the first time.
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by dakeskese(m): 7:06pm
...
We need technology... We nonneed rice.
Ofada rice ni... Okada Benin ko
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by 36STATES: 7:07pm
Imported rice for christmas.
Where is the rice field, tractors, harvesters, mills etc?
Nigerian politicians and scam.
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by DrToche: 7:08pm
it is well...Nigerians needs me as the next president... enough of all these scams by the government...what if rain falls on those rice pyramid?
the smart ones will check my signature
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by olagbola55(m): 7:08pm
amahthelma:ole omo igbo
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by Zico5(m): 7:08pm
easyfem:wa gbayi Jo. u are welcome. Developers will be In deep thinking now.
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by blingxx(m): 7:08pm
CirocBoi:
Hypocrite... Your eyeballs will still fall out.. It's your type that won't have a cup of rice at home ... Stop hating it wont help
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by Hushpuppi: 7:09pm
Ok
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by GavelSlam: 7:09pm
Some people are confused.
Re: Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) by Desyner: 7:09pm
What happened to our anambra ugwu leaf sef ?
