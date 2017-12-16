Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Ogun To Start Sale Of Mass Ofada Rice (Photos) (13933 Views)

Quelea Quelea Bird Attack On My Ofada Rice Farm In 2017 / Start Sale Of Garri Business / Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Ogun State Government mass produced Ofada rice, is to be ready for sale to the public this Christmas season in all the Local Government and Local Council Development Areas of the state.



The MITROS Ofada Rice, which is being grown, milled and bagged in the state, is aimed at ending scarcity and smuggling of commodity as well as make it available to the generality of the resident this Yuletide.



Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who led some members of the state Executive Council on inspection tour of the production factory at Sawonjo, Iju Local Council Development Area in Ogun West Senatorial district of the state yesterday, expressed satisfaction at the volume of production on ground.



He disclosed that two other production factories will be sited in Asero, Abeokuta, in Ogun Central Senatorial District and Ijebu North East in Ogun East Senatorial district.



Urging residents of Sawonjo area to cooperate with the production team, Amosun assured of the good quality of the rice and that it will be affordable and available in large quantity.



https://web.facebook.com/SenatorIbikunleAmosun/?hc_ref=ARRFVOX1-BH1objx_eJDSQjThVcuvabuB2SB668_3d8rGqHoT9LOpeHNN09DxK0QDT4 Ogun Set to Start Sale of Mass Produced Ofada RiceThe Ogun State Government mass produced Ofada rice, is to be ready for sale to the public this Christmas season in all the Local Government and Local Council Development Areas of the state.The MITROS Ofada Rice, which is being grown, milled and bagged in the state, is aimed at ending scarcity and smuggling of commodity as well as make it available to the generality of the resident this Yuletide.Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who led some members of the state Executive Council on inspection tour of the production factory at Sawonjo, Iju Local Council Development Area in Ogun West Senatorial district of the state yesterday, expressed satisfaction at the volume of production on ground.He disclosed that two other production factories will be sited in Asero, Abeokuta, in Ogun Central Senatorial District and Ijebu North East in Ogun East Senatorial district.Urging residents of Sawonjo area to cooperate with the production team, Amosun assured of the good quality of the rice and that it will be affordable and available in large quantity. 10 Likes 3 Shares







The repackaged Ofada rice go don reach anambla tomorrow Nice oneThe repackaged Ofada rice go don reach anambla tomorrow 24 Likes 1 Share

Omo Ogun Ise Ya!



Ogun is healthily competing with Lagos,



So must all the SW state do.



We need to integrate for a common cause for our betterment.



I am proud of my state and tribe.



God bless the South West and all Omoluabis and their well-wishers. 117 Likes 6 Shares

yes 2 Likes 1 Share

Smelling rice











But sweet











The smell dey pepper my eyes at times 10 Likes

OK

I don't like the taste and smell of Ofada rice so I will pass 5 Likes

I'm sure some ugwu sellers will not be happy with this news. South West has gone beyond chest beating. we lead and others follow, though they will not give in because of pride and jealous. 43 Likes 1 Share

How de ofoda rice de taste self

Good development. 4 Likes

I wish I'm from south west sha... There gov are making more move than any region ...



Thanks GOD I'm from EDO .... we are still close .... I can claim SW 69 Likes 10 Shares

That is lovely sha for the Ogun people known for locals....i don't like all diz local food like seriously I take continental meals ....ofadi or ofada whatever it makes me sick... 1 Like

Way to go. West side, the best side. 16 Likes 1 Share

Ok

ok

That's good news this festival season 8 Likes 1 Share

Good job.



South West and APC are leading lights to be emulated.



By the way, Ofada rice is quite delicious. 16 Likes 2 Shares



More like a Ponzi scheme Why are the bags of rice arranged in form of a pyramid?More like a Ponzi scheme 18 Likes

i have nothing to say i have nothing to say 1 Like

easyfem:

I wish I'm from south west sha... There gov are making more move than any region ...



Thanks GOD I'm from EDO .... we are still close .... I can claim SW

hmmm..



Do not moved by what you see online, Ogun is no better than any other state in Nigeria, all na parkaging .



Even Lagos na still overhype, like the way I they hype waffi most times. hmmm..Do not moved by what you see online, Ogun is no better than any other state in Nigeria, all na parkaging .Even Lagos na still overhype, like the way I they hype waffi most times. 7 Likes

Good news from Ogun for the first time. 5 Likes 1 Share

...



We need technology... We nonneed rice.

Ofada rice ni... Okada Benin ko

Imported rice for christmas.

Where is the rice field, tractors, harvesters, mills etc?

Nigerian politicians and scam. 6 Likes

it is well...Nigerians needs me as the next president... enough of all these scams by the government...what if rain falls on those rice pyramid?





the smart ones will check my signature 1 Like 1 Share

amahthelma:

That is lovely sha for the Ogun people known for locals....i don't like all diz local food like seriously I take continental meals ....ofadi or ofada whatever it makes me sick... ole omo igbo ole omo igbo 18 Likes 1 Share

easyfem:

I wish I'm from south west sha... There gov are making more move than any region ...



Thanks GOD I'm from EDO .... we are still close .... I can claim SW wa gbayi Jo. u are welcome. Developers will be In deep thinking now. wa gbayi Jo. u are welcome. Developers will be In deep thinking now. 22 Likes 1 Share

CirocBoi:

Smelling rice











But sweet











The smell dey pepper my eyes at times



Hypocrite... Your eyeballs will still fall out.. It's your type that won't have a cup of rice at home ... Stop hating it wont help Hypocrite... Your eyeballs will still fall out.. It's your type that won't have a cup of rice at home... Stop hating it wont help 14 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Some people are confused.

1 Like