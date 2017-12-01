₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by morereb10: 5:34pm
The controversy surrounding the Nigeria Bar Association and the Unilorin student who was denied a call to Nigeria Bar has been generating controversy since two days now. Even the President of Nigeria Bar Association have waded into the controversy as promised that everything will be resolved as soon as possible.
The former Aviation Minister Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (SAN) has blamed the student in question Amasa Firdaus, who was denied ‘call to bar’ by officials of the Council of Legal Education (CLE) for failing to remove her veil, otherwise known as hijab.
Fani kayode said Firdaus was only being childish and disingenuous as Nigeria is a secular state and she cannot insist on wearing a religious garb during a secular ceremony. The former minster, while reacting via his Twitter handle said;
”The girl that insisted on wearing her hijab during her call to the Nigerian bar was being childish and disingenuous. ”You cannot insist on wearing religious garb during a secular ceremony and she is not the first Muslim to be called to the Nigerian bar. Nigeria is a secular state.”
See his post below and people's reactions.
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by policy12: 5:37pm
Still on this matter
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by kings09(m): 5:37pm
Christians n traditional worshippers beta get ur robes n cowries ready if dis hijab of a thing is finally allowed by d NBA.
Muslims want fight for fight, they ll get it.
NBA should just be ready to receive choir robes n amadioha uniforms.
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by MrDude: 5:47pm
Spot on FFK!
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by odduduwa: 5:59pm
good reaction Islam must be wiped out by fire by sword
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by Alexgeneration(m): 7:02pm
Useless headslammers
Why join an organization whose code of conduct is against your religion?
Its called hypocrisy
ISLAMABAD
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by BruncleZuma: 9:37pm
Must he?
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by webdesign2018: 9:38pm
s
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by junkiesneverdie: 9:38pm
Legendary...
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by Hardeybohwarley(m): 9:38pm
Pure rodomontade from FFK.
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by credid(m): 9:39pm
Good point
But wait o, "femi fani" no mean "Love me Pvzzi" ?
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by yomalex(m): 9:39pm
hmm
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by Hushpuppi: 9:39pm
This matter has been over flogged let's move on already...
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by smithsydny(m): 9:39pm
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by link2ok22: 9:39pm
Grabs popcorn.
Let the fight begin
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by JesuEruOluwa: 9:39pm
Clown, who doesn't know left from right
.
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by Blaqsmith(m): 9:40pm
Don't blame Firdaus. Blame Islam. Blame religion.
For the religion poisons everything... even the most learned of wigs.
It's so unfortunate that while other nations are progressing, hijab is causing a national reaction in Nigeria.
Btw, FFK is right
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by zonax(m): 9:40pm
He's right. Religion has to be separated from certain things in life
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by Fukafuka: 9:40pm
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by LessNoise(m): 9:40pm
odduduwa:
This statement sef!!!! If violence breaks out how will that be of economic value to you or me
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by phranklyn92(m): 9:40pm
Sincerely, I really don't see why this hijab thing seems to be a problem. If she wants to wear her hijab, let her do so abeg.
Infact am getting tired of this whole religion-induced issues sef
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by Fukafuka: 9:40pm
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by Moloso(m): 9:40pm
but the dude was RIGHT
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by ednut1(m): 9:41pm
With all the pressing issues wey dey na hijab matter pple carry for head chai
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by phranklyn92(m): 9:41pm
Like I give a fvkk
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by Activeman391(m): 9:41pm
The matter has just started
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by alBHAGDADI: 9:42pm
Nice one FFK
Didn't she know that the profession she was going to study doesn't allow any dress code other than what is permitted?
This is similar to the case of a religious person whose religion doesn't permit him to see other women's private part but wants to be a doctor, especially the one that delivers babies.
Are we now to say that the vagina of women about to deliver at his hospital should be cut off just to please him? If he can't stand it, he should go find another profession.
Allowing this girl to bring her religious views I to a profession will be disastrous for others. If she is to defend a Christian against a guilty Muslim, she will definitely undermine the case of the Christian just to please the Muslim cos their Prophet said they should never take sides with a non-muslims in a struggle.
Imagine the amount of Christians she will send to loss if she becomes a judge.
Keep your religion away from law.
Look at what their Prophet said to Muslims.
Ibn Kathir v.2 p.213 - No believer shall kill any believer for any non-believer. Nor shall he HELP any non-believer against a believer - People
Sahih Muslim (2167) - "Allah's Messenger said: Do not greet the Jews and the Christians before they greet you and when you meet any one of them on the roads FORCE him to go to the narrowest part of it."
Quran (5:51) - "O you who believe! do not take the Jews and the Christians for friends; they are friends of each other; and whoever amongst you takes them for a friend, then surely he is one of them; surely Allah does not guide the unjust people."
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 9:42pm
ok
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by Danty37(m): 9:42pm
FFK is right about this.. This is western education and not Islamic law school.. The girl is wrong and therefore accordingly.. moreover nobody is perfect..
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To NBA & UNILORIN Student's Hijab Controversy by checkedout: 9:43pm
kings09:
You get brain at all?
You and who dey fight ?
