Didn't she know that the profession she was going to study doesn't allow any dress code other than what is permitted?



This is similar to the case of a religious person whose religion doesn't permit him to see other women's private part but wants to be a doctor, especially the one that delivers babies.



Are we now to say that the vagina of women about to deliver at his hospital should be cut off just to please him? If he can't stand it, he should go find another profession.



Allowing this girl to bring her religious views I to a profession will be disastrous for others. If she is to defend a Christian against a guilty Muslim, she will definitely undermine the case of the Christian just to please the Muslim cos their Prophet said they should never take sides with a non-muslims in a struggle.



Imagine the amount of Christians she will send to loss if she becomes a judge.



Keep your religion away from law.





Look at what their Prophet said to Muslims.





Ibn Kathir v.2 p.213 - No believer shall kill any believer for any non-believer. Nor shall he HELP any non-believer against a believer - People



Sahih Muslim (2167) - "Allah's Messenger said: Do not greet the Jews and the Christians before they greet you and when you meet any one of them on the roads FORCE him to go to the narrowest part of it."



Quran (5:51) - "O you who believe! do not take the Jews and the Christians for friends; they are friends of each other; and whoever amongst you takes them for a friend, then surely he is one of them; surely Allah does not guide the unjust people." 27 Likes 3 Shares