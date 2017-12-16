₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by kirajustice: 6:17pm
Ex-aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode has attacked the governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha over his recent comments that '89% of Nigerians are unhappy' under Buhari.
FFK took to Twitter on Saturday evening to mock Okorocha over his statements. The PDP chieftain wrote;
"89% of Nigerians are unhappy"- Rochas Okorohausa
The pot-bellied glutton and ugly old toad has accepted that APC has failed.
Now he must tell us why he wears diapers,what deity he sacrificed his leg to, who murdered his white business partner and where his father comes from."
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by FreddyKruger: 6:23pm
FFK the way you attack the semi-illiterate statue erecting gofnor of imo is debilitating. The pot bellied handicap will be shedding tears infront of his ipad tab right now
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by HallaDaTruth: 7:03pm
Femi femi femi , how many times did I call you, if you don't take time, Okorocha will build you a statue o , you've been warned
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by extralargehead(m): 7:05pm
FFK abeg no kill our governor he never erect statue finish oooo, even fine houses still dey wey him go demolish, soon he go ban people make they no dey waka inside Owerri again, at least make they they dey enter IMO BLACKMARIA.
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by lovere: 7:09pm
HallaDaTruth:
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by ChangetheChange: 8:29pm
Savage
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by roundman: 8:41pm
Ffk is too childish,why the insults.cant he just make his submission without insults?spoilt child abi na man.
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by PVision2020(m): 9:22pm
Its a pity, only gullible ipob miscreants takes this guy serious, they even cheer him on when he abuses their elders and leaders, something a yoruba man wont tolerate irrespective of religion and political divide. Imagine a mature man spewing trash about like a lunatic.
Over here we yorubas only see him as a spoilt brat riding on the fame of his late dad. Fayose is way better and mature than this nincompoop.
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by michlins: 9:26pm
This idiot just rides on the emotional inbalance of the ipob boys to make noise. Apc has failed Yes!!!
But what connection does it have with his paternity. Am not rich but I limp does that mean I used my leg to do money ritual and still not rich. For Christ sake,who believes in money making ritual in this century. Africa has money rituals,drug dealers, prostitutes, criminals and not forgetting hardworking people yet poverty is still here. I pity anyone that takes this guy serious
In sane community, this guy should be called a psychopath and should check into rehabilitation center ASAP
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by AishaBuhari: 9:29pm
You mean all that name for just one person?
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by Fukafuka: 9:29pm
6 Likes
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by Fukafuka: 9:29pm
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by Fukafuka: 9:30pm
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 9:30pm
Now he must tell us why he wears diapers,what deity he sacrificed his leg to, who murdered his white business partner and where his father comes from.
.........So okorohausa is a bastard
there is so much words in that statement.
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by Ugoeze2016: 9:30pm
Savage
"Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" dead..
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by clevvermind(m): 9:31pm
PVision2020:You just make yourself the first afonja to mention ipob. clap for yourself.
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by Truthbtold1: 9:31pm
Look at somebody's father
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by NaijaMutant(f): 9:31pm
And FFK's intending statue be like
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by raker300: 9:31pm
PVision2020:pained Afonja
Must you mention Ipob in everything?
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:32pm
Goats everywhere like mosquitoes
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by mrvitalis(m): 9:32pm
With people like this I rather stay with apc for 50years
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by phoenix90(m): 9:32pm
Ewooo !!! FFK has finished him
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by sKeetz(m): 9:33pm
See this one, because Roaches okoroacha refused to build him a statue.
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by dunkem21(m): 9:33pm
Childish ..but then these same people called a sitting president Ogogoro man, Retardeen, Jona.daft and his wife Shepopotamus to the admiration and glee of their supporters.. We warned!
You sowed the wind..
..
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by dakeskese(m): 9:35pm
...
Ahhhhh!!!
These questions too much o
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by makky555(f): 9:35pm
Damn!!! Dahwan enter
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by dawete: 9:35pm
PVision2020:
interesting
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by Roon9(m): 9:35pm
How long will these demented bunch of never do well continue to play on our collective intelligence as a people
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by MrIjapa: 9:36pm
Nonsense!
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by Achorise: 9:36pm
Why na ? Guy if na only one leg a deity needs to make one b a billionaire, Please where is the deity? ? He will have more than two legs in this dispensation.
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by samtinx(m): 9:36pm
What a match, FFK-1 vs Okoroausa 0
|Re: Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" by HARDLABOR: 9:36pm
That man must be a nairalander coz it's only in nairaland u will find such savagery
