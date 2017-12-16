Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fani-kayode Attacks Rochas Okorocha: "Ugly Old Toad, Pot Bellied-Glutton" (11581 Views)

Ex-aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode has attacked the governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha over his recent comments that '89% of Nigerians are unhappy' under Buhari.



FFK took to Twitter on Saturday evening to mock Okorocha over his statements. The PDP chieftain wrote;



"89% of Nigerians are unhappy"- Rochas Okorohausa



The pot-bellied glutton and ugly old toad has accepted that APC has failed.



Now he must tell us why he wears diapers,what deity he sacrificed his leg to, who murdered his white business partner and where his father comes from."



FFK the way you attack the semi-illiterate statue erecting gofnor of imo is debilitating. The pot bellied handicap will be shedding tears infront of his ipad tab right now 51 Likes 1 Share

Femi femi femi , how many times did I call you, if you don't take time, Okorocha will build you a statue o , you've been warned 34 Likes

FFK abeg no kill our governor he never erect statue finish oooo, even fine houses still dey wey him go demolish, soon he go ban people make they no dey waka inside Owerri again, at least make they they dey enter IMO BLACKMARIA. 12 Likes 1 Share

Ffk is too childish,why the insults.cant he just make his submission without insults?spoilt child abi na man. 36 Likes 2 Shares

Its a pity, only gullible ipob miscreants takes this guy serious, they even cheer him on when he abuses their elders and leaders, something a yoruba man wont tolerate irrespective of religion and political divide. Imagine a mature man spewing trash about like a lunatic.

Over here we yorubas only see him as a spoilt brat riding on the fame of his late dad. Fayose is way better and mature than this nincompoop. 39 Likes 1 Share

This idiot just rides on the emotional inbalance of the ipob boys to make noise. Apc has failed Yes!!!





But what connection does it have with his paternity. Am not rich but I limp does that mean I used my leg to do money ritual and still not rich. For Christ sake,who believes in money making ritual in this century. Africa has money rituals,drug dealers, prostitutes, criminals and not forgetting hardworking people yet poverty is still here. I pity anyone that takes this guy serious







In sane community, this guy should be called a psychopath and should check into rehabilitation center ASAP 23 Likes 1 Share

You mean all that name for just one person? 8 Likes 1 Share

Now he must tell us why he wears diapers,what deity he sacrificed his leg to, who murdered his white business partner and where his father comes from.





.........So okorohausa is a bastard







Its a pity, only gullible ipob miscreants takes this guy serious, they even cheer him on when he abuses their elders and leaders, something a yoruba man wont tolerate irrespective of religion and political divide. Imagine a mature man spewing trash about like a lunatic.

Over here we yorubas only see him as a spoilt brat riding on the fame of his late dad. Fayose is way better and mature than this nincompoop. You just make yourself the first afonja to mention ipob. clap for yourself. You just make yourself the first afonja to mention ipob. clap for yourself. 14 Likes

And FFK's intending statue be like 5 Likes 1 Share

Its a pity, only gullible ipob miscreants takes this guy serious, they even cheer him on when he abuses their elders and leaders, something a yoruba man wont tolerate irrespective of religion and political divide. Imagine a mature man spewing trash about like a lunatic.

Over here we yorubas only see him as a spoilt brat riding on the fame of his late dad. Fayose is way better and mature than this nincompoop. pained Afonja



Must you mention Ipob in everything? pained AfonjaMust you mention Ipob in everything? 25 Likes 2 Shares

With people like this I rather stay with apc for 50years

Ewooo !!! FFK has finished him 10 Likes

See this one, because Roaches okoroacha refused to build him a statue. 14 Likes 2 Shares

..but then these same people called a sitting president Ogogoro man, Retardeen, Jona.daft and his wife Shepopotamus to the admiration and glee of their supporters.. We warned!





You sowed the wind..



.. Childish..but then these same people called a sitting president Ogogoro man, Retardeen, Jona.daft and his wife Shepopotamus to the admiration and glee of their supporters.. We warned!You sowed the wind.... 12 Likes 1 Share

Its a pity, only gullible ipob miscreants takes this guy serious, they even cheer him on when he abuses their elders and leaders, something a yoruba man wont tolerate irrespective of religion and political divide. Imagine a mature man spewing trash about like a lunatic.

Over here we yorubas only see him as a spoilt brat riding on the fame of his late dad. Fayose is way better and mature than this nincompoop.

How long will these demented bunch of never do well continue to play on our collective intelligence as a people 1 Like

Why na ? Guy if na only one leg a deity needs to make one b a billionaire, Please where is the deity? ? He will have more than two legs in this dispensation.

What a match, FFK-1 vs Okoroausa 0 What a match, FFK-1 vs Okoroausa 0 2 Likes