|CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by nawtyme: 6:34pm
The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, on Saturday said former President Olusegun Obasanjo left $65 in Nigeria’s excess crude account.https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/252663-fact-check-cbn-data-proves-amaechi-wrong-jonathans-eca-claim.html
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by nawtyme: 6:37pm
Mynd44 come and dispel the falsehood shared by Amaechi
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by Celcius: 6:39pm
Amaechi will soon come and swear in the name of God now that he can't lie. In fact, he has never told a lie.
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by odogwubiafra: 6:42pm
The monitor lizard of Ubiama jisi ike, asi liar has been contagious from time Imo river.
Continuu.
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by agabaI23(m): 6:45pm
Amaechi and APC are liars.
Don't blame him though, he needed to do something to keep Buhari gestapos away after that canvasing that GEJ should be left alone which didn't go down well.
He had to beat a retreat when Saraki's case miraculously surfaced.
Amaechi ndo oo..
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by billante(m): 6:47pm
How can you believe the words of someone that said he doesn't like money while during his interview at channels tv, wards of US dollars was protruding from his breast pockets.
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by Ugoeze2016: 6:48pm
Enough of GEJ and Amechi.... Let's concentrate on Sai Buhari
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by sotall(m): 6:48pm
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by celebrityevent0: 6:48pm
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by Omeokachie: 6:48pm
Are there still nigerians out there that take Amaechi serious?
A man that stands at the altar of a church, picks up a mic and drop unimaginable lies in the "house of God"!
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by BeijinDossier: 6:48pm
GEJ is a hero
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by BMCSlayer: 6:48pm
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:48pm
And who is surprised by this??
Only zombies
Apc is a conglomeration of liars and thieves
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by sureheaven(m): 6:48pm
Where's the cbn data so we can confirm this yeye news is not fake
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by brunofarad(m): 6:49pm
I dont know exactly why 2 brothers will just wake up and decide to fight themselves publicly.
A land which two brothers fight over , will eventually be inherited by an outsider.
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by tolumizzy(m): 6:49pm
My pop corn pls
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by kings09(m): 6:49pm
Gej don hear am. Buhari n his govt wit lies ehn
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by Newbiee: 6:49pm
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by owem19: 6:49pm
Amaechi nd Apc are dammed liars
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by BruncleZuma: 6:50pm
Awon ojelu
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by Newbiee: 6:50pm
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by Davuv: 6:50pm
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by Wcbjx: 6:50pm
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by Stalwert: 6:50pm
Liars are pained Amechi's words really pained them deeply. Amechi's was talking of the Foreign Reserves that Jonathan and his band of robbers pilfered. Amechi's words really pepper these thieves.
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:50pm
Celcius:
The same idiot who said he doesn't like money
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by ochallo: 6:51pm
thank God , someone in Nigeria has actually gone to fact check for the first time instead of operating from a sentimental stand.
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by Desyner: 6:51pm
Watching . . .
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by free2ryhme: 6:51pm
nawtyme:
They have been lying since inception
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by Dannyset(m): 6:51pm
lolz
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by AceRoyal: 6:51pm
Lies and propaganda as usual
|Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by jiinxed: 6:51pm
