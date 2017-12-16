₦airaland Forum

CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by nawtyme: 6:34pm
The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, on Saturday said former President Olusegun Obasanjo left $65 in Nigeria’s excess crude account.

“When Obasanjo was leaving, he left about $65 billion dollars in the excess crude account, but this money was frittered away and we wonder where the money is,” the Minister of Transport said on the sidelines of the Future Awards in Lagos Saturday.

But is he correct?

In 2004, Mr. Obasanjo (in office from 1999-2007) set up the excess crude account to save oil revenues above the budget benchmark for crude oil price. The account belongs to all the three tiers of government and withdrawals can only be made when all the tiers agree.

Since then, excess crude earnings have been deposited in the account in dollars.

Details of how the three tiers of government shared from the excess crude account under Mr. Obasanjo are not immediately available, but around the time he left office, the account held less than $10 billion.

As at April 25, 2007, barely a month before Mr. Obasanjo left office, the excess crude savings stood at $9.5 billion, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

But upon inauguration which was followed by a global recession, the Yar’Adua administration was compelled to make withdrawals from the account to shore up the economy.

Both Yar’Adua and Jonathan administrations oversaw a series of withdrawals for sharing amongst the three tiers —with Mr. Jonathan leaving it at only $2.07 billion— but at no time in its 13-year history did the excess crude account rise to $65 billion.

Even the foreign reserves stood at about $43 billion when Mr. Obasanjo left office, according to the CBN in the link referenced above.

Similarly, crude oil did not sell at $140 per barrel under Mr. Jonathan. It only got that high under Mr. Yar’Adua before it started crashing in 2008, according to trading data.

Based on the data, the maximum oil sale in a day under President Jonathan was $113.39 on April 29, 2011. Mr. Jonathan was in office from May 2010 to May 2015.

Conclusion:

Mr. Amaechi said Mr. Obasanjo left $65 billion that was later squandered by his successor(s).

PREMIUM TIMES reached out to his spokesperson, David Iyofor, for the source of his principal’s claim, but he did not respond.

The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics does not keep data for the excess crude account, this leaves us with the CBN as the only government body to rely on.

And based on the records of the CBN, we rule the $65 billion figure given by Mr. Amaechi as false.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/252663-fact-check-cbn-data-proves-amaechi-wrong-jonathans-eca-claim.html

1 Like

Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by nawtyme: 6:37pm
Mynd44 come and dispel the falsehood shared by Amaechi
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by Celcius: 6:39pm
Amaechi will soon come and swear in the name of God now that he can't lie. In fact, he has never told a lie.

4 Likes

Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by odogwubiafra: 6:42pm
The monitor lizard of Ubiama jisi ike, asi liar has been contagious from time Imo river.

Continuu.

5 Likes

Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by agabaI23(m): 6:45pm
Amaechi and APC are liars.
Don't blame him though, he needed to do something to keep Buhari gestapos away after that canvasing that GEJ should be left alone which didn't go down well.

He had to beat a retreat when Saraki's case miraculously surfaced.


Amaechi ndo oo..

3 Likes

Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by billante(m): 6:47pm
How can you believe the words of someone that said he doesn't like money while during his interview at channels tv, wards of US dollars was protruding from his breast pockets.
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by Ugoeze2016: 6:48pm
Enough of GEJ and Amechi.... Let's concentrate on Sai Buhari
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by sotall(m): 6:48pm
OK
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by celebrityevent0: 6:48pm
Isiokay..
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by Omeokachie: 6:48pm
Are there still nigerians out there that take Amaechi serious?


A man that stands at the altar of a church, picks up a mic and drop unimaginable lies in the "house of God"!

1 Like

Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by BeijinDossier: 6:48pm
GEJ is a hero
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by BMCSlayer: 6:48pm
.
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:48pm
And who is surprised by this??


Only zombies sad sad

Apc is a conglomeration of liars and thieves
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by sureheaven(m): 6:48pm
Where's the cbn data so we can confirm this yeye news is not fake
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by brunofarad(m): 6:49pm
I dont know exactly why 2 brothers will just wake up and decide to fight themselves publicly.




A land which two brothers fight over , will eventually be inherited by an outsider.
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by tolumizzy(m): 6:49pm
My pop corn pls
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by kings09(m): 6:49pm
Gej don hear am. Buhari n his govt wit lies ehn
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by Newbiee: 6:49pm
OK
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by owem19: 6:49pm
Amaechi nd Apc are dammed liars
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by BruncleZuma: 6:50pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by money121(m): 6:50pm
Awon ojelu
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by Newbiee: 6:50pm
Ok
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by Davuv: 6:50pm
Ok
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by Wcbjx: 6:50pm
cry
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by Stalwert: 6:50pm
Liars are pained Amechi's words really pained them deeply. Amechi's was talking of the Foreign Reserves that Jonathan and his band of robbers pilfered. grin grin grin grin Amechi's words really pepper these thieves.
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:50pm
Celcius:
Amaechi will soon come and swear in the name of God now that he can't lie. In fact, he has never told a lie.

The same idiot who said he doesn't like money

Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by ochallo: 6:51pm
thank God , someone in Nigeria has actually gone to fact check for the first time instead of operating from a sentimental stand.
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by Desyner: 6:51pm
Watching . . .
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by free2ryhme: 6:51pm
nawtyme:

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/252663-fact-check-cbn-data-proves-amaechi-wrong-jonathans-eca-claim.html

They have been lying since inception
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by Dannyset(m): 6:51pm
lolz
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by AceRoyal: 6:51pm
Lies and propaganda as usual
Re: CBN Data Proves Amaechi Lied Against Johnathan On ECA by jiinxed: 6:51pm
T

