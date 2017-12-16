₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah's White Wedding Photos by 360metrosports: 7:06pm
Actor/Mr Nigeria 2010 Kenneth Okolie is getting married to the love of his life Jessica Nwakah today. We shared their beautiful love story and pre-wedding pictures here.
This post will be updated all through the day with videos and photos from Kenneth Okolie & Jessica Nwakah white wedding in Lagos.
Here is your first look.
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by 360metrosports: 7:06pm
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 7:12pm
Congrats to them
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by NwaChibuzor: 7:13pm
I will be very happy if yoruba couples can learn to look this good during their weddings.
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by KushyKush: 7:23pm
Fat and shapeless? Nah..
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by safarigirl(f): 7:31pm
KushyKush:lol...azzin, very fat. Even Toolz was not this fat at her wedding. Let us hope it is not cholesterol fat, maybe she's just big-boned
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by safarigirl(f): 7:34pm
NwaChibuzor:oh please!
Yomi casual and his wife looked perfect on their wedding day.
These ones don't even look half as good. For one thing, Yomi's wife is better looking by a mile even as she has a child
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by MicheyJ1: 7:51pm
The nigga dressed sharp. Even the groomsmen too
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by MicheyJ1: 7:52pm
But the bride no fine.
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by Houseofglam7(f): 7:56pm
D bride com resemble Bisola for d 3rd picture
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by tstx(m): 8:11pm
Hippopotamus comes to mind. #SayNoToObesity. The guy looks dope though
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by SonyObsessed: 8:42pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by labenja(m): 10:11pm
I'm just trying to picture the bride without make up
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by dapsoneh: 10:11pm
E don donate belle for am
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by oshe111(m): 10:11pm
The white gown is UGLY
This bride must be RICH to have gotten this DUDE
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by Ihatepork: 10:12pm
NwaChibuzor:
I-pig drone machine spotted
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by Michaelpresh(m): 10:13pm
SexyCelin you've been offline for a while now hope you're well??
.
.
.
#Michaelcares
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by HARDLABOR: 10:13pm
All dis yeye mods be pushing yeye threads to FP dis 9te
We no go sleep again
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by kramer: 10:13pm
HPS3:
oshe111:
safarigirl:
Lord have mercy!! You people should free this woman dammit! we can't all look like Genevieve for Christ sake
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by Dreamwaker(m): 10:13pm
My nigga. God bless your marriage
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by HPS3(m): 10:14pm
Fat ugly bitçh
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by PenlsCaP: 10:14pm
Ihatepork:
Issa skul thing.
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by dayleke(m): 10:15pm
Green-White-Green for the groom's men.... Epic
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by Toniapsalm121: 10:16pm
Me like d groom and the guys..love love love...can't wait to get married
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by money121(m): 10:17pm
Congrat
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by safarigirl(f): 10:19pm
kramer:this one is McDonald's fat, it is not natural
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by oshe111(m): 10:22pm
kramer:Touché.....
But I still stand by my words(SHE MUST BE RICH)
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by oshe111(m): 10:23pm
Michaelpresh:U wana crazygod her ba
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by bleckzy(f): 10:24pm
and here I am trying to lose weight for a mumu boy that is not even as fine as dis one mtcheeeeeww
|Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by Ugoeze2016: 10:25pm
Congratulations
Is she pregnant already or just her shape?
