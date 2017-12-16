₦airaland Forum

Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by 360metrosports: 7:06pm
Actor/Mr Nigeria 2010 Kenneth Okolie is getting married to the love of his life Jessica Nwakah today. We shared their beautiful love story and pre-wedding pictures here.

This post will be updated all through the day with videos and photos from Kenneth Okolie & Jessica Nwakah white wedding in Lagos.

Here is your first look.

http://www.metronaija.com/photos-mr-nigeria-2010-kenneth-okolie-jessica-nwakahs-white-wedding/

Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by 360metrosports: 7:06pm
More at http://www.metronaija.com/photos-mr-nigeria-2010-kenneth-okolie-jessica-nwakahs-white-wedding/

Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 7:12pm
Congrats to them

Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by NwaChibuzor: 7:13pm
I will be very happy if yoruba couples can learn to look this good during their weddings.

Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by KushyKush: 7:23pm
Fat and shapeless? Nah..

Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by safarigirl(f): 7:31pm
KushyKush:
Fat and shapeless? Nah..
lol...azzin, very fat. Even Toolz was not this fat at her wedding. Let us hope it is not cholesterol fat, maybe she's just big-boned

Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by safarigirl(f): 7:34pm
NwaChibuzor:
I will be very happy if yoruba couples can learn to look this good during their weddings.
oh please!

Yomi casual and his wife looked perfect on their wedding day.

These ones don't even look half as good. For one thing, Yomi's wife is better looking by a mile even as she has a child

Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by MicheyJ1: 7:51pm
The nigga dressed sharp. Even the groomsmen too

Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by MicheyJ1: 7:52pm
But the bride no fine.

Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by Houseofglam7(f): 7:56pm
D bride com resemble Bisola for d 3rd picture

Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by tstx(m): 8:11pm
Hippopotamus comes to mind. #SayNoToObesity. The guy looks dope though

Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by SonyObsessed: 8:42pm
Lalasticlala
Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by labenja(m): 10:11pm
I'm just trying to picture the bride without make up lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by dapsoneh: 10:11pm
E don donate belle for am

Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by oshe111(m): 10:11pm
The white gown is UGLY


This bride must be RICH to have gotten this DUDE

Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by Ihatepork: 10:12pm
NwaChibuzor:
I will be very happy if yoruba couples can learn to look this good during their weddings.

I-pig drone machine spotted grin grin cheesy

Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by Michaelpresh(m): 10:13pm
Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by HARDLABOR: 10:13pm
Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by kramer: 10:13pm
HPS3:
Fat ugly bitçh undecided
oshe111:
The white gown is UGLY



This bride must be RICH to have gotten this DUDE
safarigirl:
lol...azzin, very fat. Even Toolz was not this fat at her wedding. Let us hope it is not cholesterol fat, maybe she's just big-boned

Lord have mercy!! You people should free this woman dammit! we can't all look like Genevieve for Christ sake

Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by Dreamwaker(m): 10:13pm
My nigga. God bless your marriage
Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by HPS3(m): 10:14pm
Fat ugly bitçh undecided
Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by PenlsCaP: 10:14pm
Ihatepork:


I-pig drone machine spotted grin grin cheesy



Issa skul thing. grin

Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by dayleke(m): 10:15pm
Green-White-Green for the groom's men.... Epic
Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by Toniapsalm121: 10:16pm
Me like d groom and the guys..love love love...can't wait to get married
Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by money121(m): 10:17pm
Congrat
Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by safarigirl(f): 10:19pm
kramer:


Lord have mercy!! You people should free this woman dammit! we can't all look like Genevieve for Christ sake
this one is McDonald's fat, it is not natural grin
Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by oshe111(m): 10:22pm
kramer:


Lord have mercy!! You people should free this woman dammit! we can't all look like Genevieve for Christ sake
Touché.....

But I still stand by my words(SHE MUST BE RICH)

Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by oshe111(m): 10:23pm
U wana crazygod her bagrin

Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by bleckzy(f): 10:24pm
and here I am trying to lose weight for a mumu boy that is not even as fine as dis one mtcheeeeeww
Re: Kenneth Okolie And Jessica Nwakah’s White Wedding Photos by Ugoeze2016: 10:25pm
Congratulations

Is she pregnant already or just her shape?

(0) (1) (Reply)

