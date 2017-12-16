₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by 360metrosports: 7:20pm
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other dignitaries at the funeral prayer for late former SGF, Alh. Gidado Idris, at National Mosque, Abuja.
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by Johnpaul01: 7:23pm
R.I.P to the dead man.
ATIKU! ATIKU!! ATIKU!!!, mistake sorry
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by NwaChibuzor: 7:24pm
This Atiku is trying to gather enough popularity for 2019. He has been everywhere of late. he is wasting his time.
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by LessNoise(m): 7:27pm
The best we have to offer Buhari and atiku....smh....Rip
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by dokiOloye(m): 7:37pm
Junk journalism as usual.
Why not give a brief history/biography of the said Gidado Idris?
State of origin,date of birth,education with dates,when he joined the civil service,career progression,date of appointment as SGF and date his tenure ended,notable happenings/achievements in office,life after office,family life,etc.
Read any foreign news and u will know what we're fed here as news is just chaff and propaganda.
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by AlvanT(m): 7:39pm
Ain't no way we country's gon be moving forward if we still have this stretch marks ridden pot bellied greedy modafuckers in Aso Rock, our country's still gon remain in shambles. We need some fresh blood, personality and ideas. My saying don't matter so hell they can turn this damn country upside down like they like f#ck people. But it's non of my buisness anyway.
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by Johnpaul01: 7:40pm
NwaChibuzor:Just the same way you wasted four years of your life in university
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by MicheyJ1: 7:42pm
It is time to ATIKULATE!!!
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by MicheyJ1: 7:43pm
Johnpaul01:Well said brotherly.
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by MicheyJ1: 7:44pm
I hope Atiku would also go for Buhari's burial ceremony when he becomes the president.
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by Topccy007(m): 7:50pm
Ok
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by policy12: 10:00pm
Even the rich died..
If only they knew life is no respecter of anyone
If only they knew life is a mirage
If only they knew life is a snare
If only they ile Aiye kin se awa ma yi lo
If only they knew Unclad we all shall go one day
They would have thread gently and not owns it all
They would have be more of servant than been serve
They would have make all the wealth go round
They would have be part of our tears
They would have share our gory
So they can tell our story
They would have not live in fear
They would have been message instead of the misery
So the rich too died!!!!
So one day we all will be room mate
So one day the poor and the rich will share toilet
So one day both the rich and the poor will go down 6 feet
So one day all this glamour will won't be an amour
So one day all this shiny skin will jus be dust
So one day all this labour wont be habour
So one day the best of all won't be put to rest
So one do you 'know whom I am' wont work
So why all the noise and voiceless voice of been rich
When we all shall return to the unknown
When we all shall answer to the beckoning
When we all shall return Unclad and empty
When we all shall be equal across the river side
When we all shall see beyond the yonder
Then it will be too late to realised..
Life is vanity,
Life is of emptiness
Life is a mirage
Life is a vacuum
Life is chasing the wind
Life is but a vapour
Life is a dream nothing is real
Life is a truthful lies
Life is Nothing of nothingness
I look and realised, we live a mirage life on a stage without messages... Vanity!!! Emptiness!!!!!!!
Hmmm So the Rich also died?
R.I.P to the dead...@Shopen
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by onatisi(m): 10:03pm
kai this life sha
so gidado idris too is dead !!!
all is vanity upon vanity
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by dakeskese(m): 10:04pm
RIP to him
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by fortunechy(m): 10:05pm
na so e go reach everybody one day
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by Chivasex: 10:05pm
dokiOloye:
Very true, so that people possibly hearing of him for the first time can appreciate your report.
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by money121(m): 10:07pm
Ojelu
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by dieBYfire: 10:12pm
PRESIDENT ATIKU please pray for the family and give them kind and encouraging words of wisdom as a soon to be elected president !
Show them love ...
Nice one The man of the people
President of The Fedral Republic of Nigeria 2019-2023
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by Politiculator: 10:19pm
Atiku in Sports minister's language (Tarok Language) means "Place of Death" and it happens Atiku is at a place of death (funeral)!
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by Maj196(m): 10:22pm
MrsNwaAmaikpe:So NwaAmaikpe don finally get wife for here... Nawa
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by castrokins(m): 10:28pm
How Many People Dem Wan Bury?
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by deafeyez: 10:29pm
NwaChibuzor:
He who fails to plan has planned to fail. The man is seriously planning against 2019 n u r here talking ur own.
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by bakila: 10:37pm
AlvanT:There is Google, Bing etc in your time.
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by Marotzke(m): 10:53pm
Gidado idris, one of the powerful men of yester years.
When the positition of secretary to the government of the federation SGF was still combined with the office of head of service, HOS. SGF/HOS.
His predessesor, Aminu Saleh described the position as "commander in chief of the civilian forces of the federation.
After the sacking of Aminu Saleh as secretary to the government of the federation by General Sani Abacha, Gidado Idris, then permanent Secretary , ministry of petroleum resources was appointed in his place.
A seasoned technocrat and administrator, he maintained a tight grip on the civil service and government functions during the heady days of Abacha.
A member of the old school civil servants of northern origin.
Power mongers but no money lovers .
They will head powerful posts where their influence is far reaching, but you can't trace vast wealths to them.
They can make other people billonaires ,but they will not personally benefit.
People like Shehu Shagari, Adamu Ciroma, Shettima Ali Monguno,Ibrahim Damcida, Zarma Gwogaram , Aliyu Mohammed( Wazirin Jemaa) etc.
For Igbos wondering where the wealth and origin of the arrogance exhibited by Emeka Offor,look no further.
Idris was Emeka's godfather and protector.
The only man who could call Emeka offor to order, even in his extreme madness.
He never greeted Idris standing, even as a billonaire.
He never looked Gidado Idris in the face.
The foundation of his (Emeka's) wealth was when His company was appointed sole clearing agent for NNPC cargoes by Idris then permanent secretary ministry of petroleum.
Emeka offor was born in katsina to a policeman father, and speaks fluent Hausa.
It was from that lucrative beat ,that Atiku got to know Emeka, and was introduced to all notable Igbo Importers, clearing agents and business men who ship cargoes on the high seas.
More later.
Re: Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) by ola753(f): 11:06pm
R.I.P
