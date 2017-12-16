Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Gidado Idris Dies & Buried. Atiku Abubakar Attends Burial (Photos) (7393 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/photos-atiku-burial-ceremony-former-sgf-alh-gidado-idris/ Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other dignitaries at the funeral prayer for late former SGF, Alh. Gidado Idris, at National Mosque, Abuja.

This Atiku is trying to gather enough popularity for 2019. He has been everywhere of late. he is wasting his time. 11 Likes

The best we have to offer Buhari and atiku....smh....Rip

Junk journalism as usual.

Why not give a brief history/biography of the said Gidado Idris?

State of origin,date of birth,education with dates,when he joined the civil service,career progression,date of appointment as SGF and date his tenure ended,notable happenings/achievements in office,life after office,family life,etc.

Read any foreign news and u will know what we're fed here as news is just chaff and propaganda. 10 Likes

Ain't no way we country's gon be moving forward if we still have this stretch marks ridden pot bellied greedy modafuckers in Aso Rock, our country's still gon remain in shambles. We need some fresh blood, personality and ideas. My saying don't matter so hell they can turn this damn country upside down like they like f#ck people. But it's non of my buisness anyway.

Just the same way you wasted four years of your life in university

It is time to ATIKULATE!!! 10 Likes

Just the same way you wasted four years of your life in university Well said brotherly. Well said brotherly.

I hope Atiku would also go for Buhari's burial ceremony when he becomes the president. 5 Likes 1 Share

so gidado idris too is dead !!!

RIP to him

na so e go reach everybody one day

Junk journalism as usual.

Why not give a brief history/biography of the said Gidado Idris?

State of origin,date of birth,education with dates,when he joined the civil service,career progression,date of appointment as SGF and date his tenure ended,notable happenings/achievements in office,life after office,family life,etc.

Read any foreign news and u will know what we're fed here as news is just chaff and propaganda.

Very true, so that people possibly hearing of him for the first time can appreciate your report.

PRESIDENT ATIKU please pray for the family and give them kind and encouraging words of wisdom as a soon to be elected president !

Show them love ...

Nice one The man of the people

President of The Fedral Republic of Nigeria 2019-2023 1 Like

Atiku in Sports minister's language (Tarok Language) means "Place of Death" and it happens Atiku is at a place of death (funeral)! 1 Like

So NwaAmaikpe don finally get wife for here... Nawa So NwaAmaikpe don finally get wife for here... Nawa

How Many People Dem Wan Bury?

This Atiku is trying to gather enough popularity for 2019. He has been everywhere of late. he is wasting his time.

He who fails to plan has planned to fail. The man is seriously planning against 2019 n u r here talking ur own. He who fails to plan has planned to fail. The man is seriously planning against 2019 n u r here talking ur own.

Ain't no way we country's gon be moving forward if we still have this stretch marks ridden pot bellied greedy modafuckers in Aso Rock, our country's still gon remain in shambles. We need some fresh blood, personality and ideas. My saying don't matter so hell they can turn this damn country upside down like they like f#ck people. But it's non of my buisness anyway. There is Google, Bing etc in your time. There is Google, Bing etc in your time.

Gidado idris, one of the powerful men of yester years.

When the positition of secretary to the government of the federation SGF was still combined with the office of head of service, HOS. SGF/HOS.

His predessesor, Aminu Saleh described the position as "commander in chief of the civilian forces of the federation.

After the sacking of Aminu Saleh as secretary to the government of the federation by General Sani Abacha, Gidado Idris, then permanent Secretary , ministry of petroleum resources was appointed in his place.

A seasoned technocrat and administrator, he maintained a tight grip on the civil service and government functions during the heady days of Abacha.

A member of the old school civil servants of northern origin.

Power mongers but no money lovers .

They will head powerful posts where their influence is far reaching, but you can't trace vast wealths to them.

They can make other people billonaires ,but they will not personally benefit.

People like Shehu Shagari, Adamu Ciroma, Shettima Ali Monguno,Ibrahim Damcida, Zarma Gwogaram , Aliyu Mohammed( Wazirin Jemaa) etc.

For Igbos wondering where the wealth and origin of the arrogance exhibited by Emeka Offor,look no further.

Idris was Emeka's godfather and protector.

The only man who could call Emeka offor to order, even in his extreme madness.

He never greeted Idris standing, even as a billonaire.

He never looked Gidado Idris in the face.

The foundation of his (Emeka's) wealth was when His company was appointed sole clearing agent for NNPC cargoes by Idris then permanent secretary ministry of petroleum.

Emeka offor was born in katsina to a policeman father, and speaks fluent Hausa.

It was from that lucrative beat ,that Atiku got to know Emeka, and was introduced to all notable Igbo Importers, clearing agents and business men who ship cargoes on the high seas.

More later.