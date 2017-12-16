₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,918 members, 3,973,316 topics. Date: Saturday, 16 December 2017 at 09:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 (443 Views)
Your Regrets About The Opposite Sex / Nigerian Lady's Comment On A Dead Man's Photo. Regrets Not Having Sex With Him / Ghanaian Lady Regrets Not Sleeping With Dead Friend (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by Airforce1(m): 7:56pm
It's almost the end of 2017 so today I took a quick assessments of my activities for this year and realised I made little mistakes and regretted .
1. I didn't blow this year despite dropping out of school ..
Wasted academically.
2. I didn't help that Nairalander who ask for 20k to settle his school fee .
It's not my fault because the comments on that thread that he's a scammer made me not to help him ..
I'm sorry dude, I regretted my action.
3. Not going to church upto 5 times this year.
Saturday night life makes me feel tired to wake up early on Sunday morning to go church..
But won't happen 2018.
4. Changing girls like I change boxers.
It takes the grace of God to stop female advnaces but 2018 I will be a change man,
5. Partying , alcohol and drugs .
I started life on the street too early , learnt so many shiits and grew up with them .
I've spent so much money on alcohol this year but next year I will minimize this lifestyle and live responsibly.
6. Pay less attention to stupid people.
They only good at spewing thrash but their life is so messed up in real life.
7. Start paying tithe..
8. Make more money .
God in heaven , thank you for your mercies this year.
Thanks for good health and wisdom .
My lord , you said in your word that we should ask and it shall be given so today I ask you my creator that I want to finish 2018 a billionaire please make this happen in Jesus name I pray, Amen.
Too loaded to be empty
Too late to fail, Amen.
7 Likes
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by Amarabae(f): 8:02pm
You are a school dropout?
Return back to school in 2018 .
Its important
3 Likes
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by kaycee125: 8:03pm
It's too late to fail Amen
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by kaycee125: 8:08pm
My regrets in 2017
1 investing in agriculture, I lost a fortune
2 not dating anyone, time is not on my side
3 I spent tidy sum on the fast life but that's not a worry
4 Life is a singular race, I regret trusting anyone
5 I regret becoming active on Nairaland
6 I regret being nice to anyone.
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by DaddyKross: 8:13pm
No regrets....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by Rolex67(f): 8:15pm
Why did you drop out na? I thought you were supposed to be in 300L or so? School doesn't waste time, before you say jack, you are out.
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by Airforce1(m): 8:16pm
Amarabae:
Stop stalking me biko
Na wa o
1 Like
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by Airforce1(m): 8:17pm
Rolex67:
You're right
1 Like
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by Rolex67(f): 8:20pm
Airforce1:Try and go back, before you know it, you are done.
1 Like
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by BiafranBushBoy: 8:22pm
My regrets this year...
Typing...
1 Like
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by charleff512(m): 8:27pm
My Only Regret Was Trusting People,thinking Everyone Was Like Me,I Ended Up Loosing.In 2018 By God's Grace I Will Pursue,overtake And Recover All. Airforce1,may God Grant Your Heart Desires.
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by Blackhawk03: 8:30pm
Funny enough, I've checked well but found no regret whatsoever. I didn't make the best of decisions but I didn't do anything against my own will. Phewwww! What a year!
NP: No regrets by Dappy
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by emotions1: 8:31pm
Our life are just like empty pages.
It depends on us to either fill it with meaningful things or leave it empty.
Be remorseful and make amends it heals.
#LifeOfanIntrovert.
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by obaataaokpaewu: 8:36pm
6,7,8 should be New year resolutions and not 2017 regrets. Take note
1 Like
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by stillseth: 8:38pm
if I have any regret this year...Na all the reckless spending on frivolous things....that will change next year..
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by ayoblinks(m): 8:41pm
Airforce1:How about a collabo
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by JayKayMaybachz(m): 8:42pm
Mtcheeeew
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by Neyoor(m): 8:53pm
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by Oyindidi(f): 8:53pm
It's too late to fail
Amen!!!! No regrets
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by ruggedised: 8:56pm
my only regret is not travelling to Indonesia because of nysc, but God gave me a better option, I will update you guys at the right time
first time airforce1 will create a meaningful thread
1 Like
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by Donaldduke2019(m): 8:58pm
Well my only regret is not hitting my expected mark
Book is sweet
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by Jupxter: 9:01pm
parks here.
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by Airforce1(m): 9:03pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
You guys should come and tell us your 2017 regrets.
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by Jupxter: 9:04pm
Airforce1:
i suggest yu edit the topic to tell us your regrets of 2017 so it hits FP quickly,what do you think franstillwaters?
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by Airforce1(m): 9:07pm
Jupxter:
You are right
Done!
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by Jupxter: 9:09pm
My regret for 2017.... Hmm, lemme think, I thank God for life ! I rather see one reason to be thankful this year, it's life ! A new season has begun, the race to the top continues, we'll get there, no horde from hell shall stand against us. Persistence and preservance is the key to coming out as an overcomer ! Halleluyah ! Matching towards retirement, full force
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by Mynd44: 9:14pm
I regret being single all through 2017 now I am lonely and just want someone
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by Jupxter: 9:16pm
Mynd44:
I thought all the ladies respect and admire you? You have crushes on the forum, be open to the friendships you have, love is already swirling around you
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by Airforce1(m): 9:17pm
Mynd44:
Lol
With all the attention from the female folks ?.
Mtchew
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by Oyindidi(f): 9:18pm
Mynd44:You can still marry, 2 Saturdays left
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by Mynd44: 9:20pm
Jupxter:I do? Thats breaking news to me. Point em out please
|Re: Tell Us Your Regrets Of 2017 by Airforce1(m): 9:20pm
Oyindidi:
You're right , Amarabae is single
Fresh From A Ban And Am Only Here Again Till I Get Hotie Tima's Digits / Y'all Get Into This...drop Your 2cents On This Issue.. / Remind Her That Its Not Her Birthday Yet.
Viewing this topic: greiboy(m), israel2563(m), opethom(m), lankieman, brainiac228(m), MrHistorian, webdesign2018, exynos(m), Adam09, benebaby77, TWEETFELLA, Osaronicole, fergie001(m), Chevronstaff, onwards, drmanJ(m), dakeskese(m), Limitednow, Dasgoro, Laycon1(m), Vetolips(m), NaijaMutant(f), Salisville, Maravel, amahthelma(f), BornAgainMay, Donaldduke2019(m), latup4real(m), DatLagboi(m), jrusky(m), bonifieldstun(m), prettyboy5, niqqaclaimz(m), lative(m), Nursy(f), kalu01(m), Koolmak(m), Gofwane(m), Waley23, Deseo(f), arshavineering(m), seunmsg(m), kayceemoor, Lesky3(m), punisha, aabmoses(m), Paulosky1900, cindi55, ib151, sisisioge, ifenadi(m), howfarwhatagwan, Geist(m), nachious(m), Akinbahm(m), Jasperro(m), tripua, RealLordZeus(m), frenzyduchess(f), ednut1(m), humeeh(f), PqsMike, obylynn, JhyMedex, sniperwolf(m), oluFELAxy(m), BrightDeGea, Nltaliban(m), dondemex(m), hotswagg12, LifeIsGuhd(f), WhiZTiM(m), Roon9(m), holuwajobar(m), goldedprince, BMCSlayer, miikyphil(m), dancok(m), Guilderland1, thebosstrevor, grossintel(m), Agbaletu, TruePass(m), MrsNwaAmaikpe(f), Ksslib(m), Evaberry(f), Jigba(f), oneda(m), assamu1122(m), JayKayMaybachz(m), motivo, Rubbiish(m), leyte(m), PrinceAkbabio(m), smithsydny(m), iamGholdaniel, sainttobs(m), Sapphire86(f), Lekcy001(m), kakakibuy, DaDevin, tugrow(m), vivie01(f), blaze1916(m), Airforce1(m), kaycee125, Owomkpo(m), ogorwyne(f), jetbomber17, Mirror97, Manson1(m) and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13