It's almost the end of 2017 so today I took a quick assessments of my activities for this year and realised I made little mistakes and regretted .





1. I didn't blow this year despite dropping out of school ..

Wasted academically.



2. I didn't help that Nairalander who ask for 20k to settle his school fee .

It's not my fault because the comments on that thread that he's a scammer made me not to help him ..

I'm sorry dude, I regretted my action.



3. Not going to church upto 5 times this year.

Saturday night life makes me feel tired to wake up early on Sunday morning to go church..

But won't happen 2018.



4. Changing girls like I change boxers.

It takes the grace of God to stop female advnaces but 2018 I will be a change man,





5. Partying , alcohol and drugs .

I started life on the street too early , learnt so many shiits and grew up with them .

I've spent so much money on alcohol this year but next year I will minimize this lifestyle and live responsibly.





6. Pay less attention to stupid people.

They only good at spewing thrash but their life is so messed up in real life.





7. Start paying tithe..





8. Make more money .





God in heaven , thank you for your mercies this year.

Thanks for good health and wisdom .



My lord , you said in your word that we should ask and it shall be given so today I ask you my creator that I want to finish 2018 a billionaire please make this happen in Jesus name I pray, Amen.





Too loaded to be empty

Too late to fail, Amen. 7 Likes



Return back to school in 2018 .

You are a school dropout?Return back to school in 2018 .Its important

It's too late to fail Amen

My regrets in 2017

1 investing in agriculture, I lost a fortune

2 not dating anyone, time is not on my side

3 I spent tidy sum on the fast life but that's not a worry

4 Life is a singular race, I regret trusting anyone

5 I regret becoming active on Nairaland

6 I regret being nice to anyone.

No regrets.... 1 Like 1 Share

Why did you drop out na? I thought you were supposed to be in 300L or so? School doesn't waste time, before you say jack, you are out.

Amarabae:

You are a school dropout?

Return back to school in 2018 .

Its important

Stop stalking me biko



Na wa o

Rolex67:

Why did you drop out na? I thought you were supposed to be in 300L or so? School doesn't waste time, before you say jack, you are out.

You're right

Airforce1:



You're right

Try and go back, before you know it, you are done.





Typing...

My Only Regret Was Trusting People,thinking Everyone Was Like Me,I Ended Up Loosing.In 2018 By God's Grace I Will Pursue,overtake And Recover All. Airforce1,may God Grant Your Heart Desires.







NP: No regrets by Dappy Funny enough, I've checked well but found no regret whatsoever. I didn't make the best of decisions but I didn't do anything against my own will. Phewwww! What a year!

Our life are just like empty pages.

It depends on us to either fill it with meaningful things or leave it empty.



Be remorseful and make amends it heals.



#LifeOfanIntrovert.

6,7,8 should be New year resolutions and not 2017 regrets. Take note 1 Like

if I have any regret this year...Na all the reckless spending on frivolous things....that will change next year..

Airforce1:



You're right

How about a collabo How about a collabo

Mtcheeeew

It's too late to fail



Amen!!!! No regrets







first time airforce1 will create a meaningful thread my only regret is not travelling to Indonesia because of nysc, but God gave me a better option, I will update you guys at the right timefirst time airforce1 will create a meaningful thread 1 Like

Well my only regret is not hitting my expected mark

Book is sweet

parks here.

Lalasticlala, Mynd44

You guys should come and tell us your 2017 regrets.

Airforce1:

Lalasticlala, Mynd44

You guys should come and tell us your 2017 regrets.



i suggest yu edit the topic to tell us your regrets of 2017 so it hits FP quickly,what do you think franstillwaters?

Jupxter:







i suggest yu edit the topic to tell us your regrets of 2017 so it hits FP quickly,what do you think franstillwaters?

You are right



Done!

My regret for 2017.... Hmm, lemme think, I thank God for life ! I rather see one reason to be thankful this year, it's life ! A new season has begun, the race to the top continues, we'll get there, no horde from hell shall stand against us. Persistence and preservance is the key to coming out as an overcomer ! Halleluyah ! Matching towards retirement, full force

I regret being single all through 2017 now I am lonely and just want someone

Mynd44:

I regret being single all through 2017 now I am lonely and just want someone





I thought all the ladies respect and admire you? You have crushes on the forum, be open to the friendships you have, love is already swirling around you

Mynd44:

I regret being single all through 2017 now I am lonely and just want someone

Lol



With all the attention from the female folks ?.



LolWith all the attention from the female folks ?.Mtchew

Mynd44:

You can still marry, 2 Saturdays left

Jupxter:









I do? Thats breaking news to me. Point em out please