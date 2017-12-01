Op you should have shown us a picture of what he looks like before so we can compare with what he looks like now. Modified: Op obviously heeded my request and added his former picture afterwards.





Talking about vertical challenges, are you dissatisfied with your height? It's possible to grow taller, add a few inches to your height, even as an adult - believe it or not. Many people do not know that a few targeted exercises and herbs can do the magic. You'll have to try it to see the results for yourself......



http://www.impressions.ng/how-to-grow-taller-increase-height-naturally A true legend. Say whatever you like about his brief height, but we all know he wasn't short of diligence, pace, commitment and patriotism during his national service with the Super Eagles.Talking about vertical challenges, are you dissatisfied with your height? It's possible to grow taller, add a few inches to your height, even as an adult - believe it or not. Many people do not know that a few targeted exercises and herbs can do the magic. You'll have to try it to see the results for yourself...... 3 Likes