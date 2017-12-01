₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by zoba88: 8:04pm
What Ex-super Eagles Player Tijani Babangida Looks Like Now
Tijani Babangida and Daniel Amokachi pictured at the Africa legends game which held in Kano recently.
They are players of our time that brought glory to Nigeria. We will never forget. Thank you!
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by agwom(m): 8:08pm
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by grayht(m): 8:09pm
Lalasticlala's cousin!!!
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by EASY39(m): 8:11pm
is that not stroke?
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by GraGra247: 8:26pm
Op you should have shown us a picture of what he looks like before so we can compare with what he looks like now.
Modified:
Op obviously heeded my request and added his former picture afterwards.
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by GoldCircle: 8:30pm
He looks like an okete in front of flood lights.
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by ThankYouGod: 8:33pm
He should removed that moustache. He has really added weight.
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by charles2044: 8:35pm
It's stoke, one side of his hand and leg is paralyzed
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by masinga07(m): 8:38pm
NIGHA 2000 semi final versus South Africa comes to mind. The guy can run pass Bike.
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by kings09(m): 8:39pm
Great player
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by charles2044: 8:40pm
Tijani Babangida
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by pezeji(m): 8:54pm
na now d hausa in you come out
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by tydi(m): 9:47pm
will I say they grew old too fast.
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:04pm
TJ be looking like a sergeant major. AKA Samanja
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by bedspread: 10:05pm
Hmmmmmm.... Azam don Reach Nigeria?
This Tazania Business man ......
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by NLbully(m): 10:05pm
See as him come resemble Papa Ajasco
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by Okemmuo(m): 10:05pm
Jeez. Dis guys dat runs like okada.
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by ImpressionsNG: 10:05pm
A true legend. Say whatever you like about his brief height, but we all know he wasn't short of diligence, pace, commitment and patriotism during his national service with the Super Eagles.
A true legend. Say whatever you like about his brief height, but we all know he wasn't short of diligence, pace, commitment and patriotism during his national service with the Super Eagles.
http://www.impressions.ng/how-to-grow-taller-increase-height-naturally
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 10:06pm
Young shall grow so no biggie
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by tstx(m): 10:06pm
NoT bad
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by Prettythicksmee(f): 10:06pm
Eyah get well soon
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 10:06pm
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by majamajic(m): 10:07pm
hmmm
and he is around 39 now ... according to his age in football
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by MorataFC: 10:09pm
Run master
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by money121(m): 10:09pm
Ok
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by Pharaoh001(f): 10:09pm
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by HARDLABOR: 10:09pm
Finally I won bet
B91EQSQZCSSTC-2895262
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:09pm
The man who runs too much
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by MorataFC: 10:09pm
Okemmuo:he runs pass okada sef
|Re: Tijani Babangida And Daniel Amokachi At Africa Legends Game In Kano (Photos) by Nonnyflex(m): 10:10pm
H
