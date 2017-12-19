₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 9:36am
Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has said President Muhammadu Buhari is a religion and commands a fanatical following in the north.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said Buhari had a cult-like loyalty in the north.
In a post on Twitter on Saturday, Fani-Kayode stated that defeating the president in 2019 will require courage, aggression, cohesion and ingenuity.
“Buhari is not viewed as just a politician in the north: he is a religion and he commands a fanatical following and cult-like loyalty,” he wrote.
“That is what makes him such a dangerous foe and formidable adversary.
“Defeating him in 2019 will require courage,aggression,cohesion and ingenuity.
https://www.concisenews.global/news/buhari-religion-north-fani-kayode/
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by dukie25: 9:36am
Buhari sure is a religion, a religion of violence.
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 9:37am
If God is at peace with you he makes your enemies to be at peace with you.
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by ProWalker: 9:38am
Atiku will defeat Buhari according to ipob terrorists turned Atikulators
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by dukie25: 9:39am
sarrki:
Don't be blasphemous, how do you know God is at peace with the dullard?
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by dukie25: 9:41am
ProWalker:
Hunger is a very drastic entity, it can reset even the most ardent supporter..
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by frankyychiji(m): 9:43am
Yes he is, a religion of bigotry and violence.
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 9:43am
dukie25:
Your opinion is inconsequential if tony Anenih will say this
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by Daviddson(m): 9:45am
All these people deifying Buhari are not doing him any good. Which fanatical following? Buhari is a religion in the north? That's despicable! Didn't Jonathan have a similar cult-like following all over Nigeria back in 2010/2011? And didn't that following fall like a pack of cards 4 years after?
He may likely win the forthcoming election, but there's also a very big probability he loses. President George Bush (snr) failed to win reelection despite how much his popularity soar when USSR crumbled during his first tenure. He even celebrated it openly and was applauded, but the following year, he lost to Bill Clinton!
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 9:46am
Daviddson:
Sorry sir
He's only popular among enemies of the state
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 9:47am
dukie25:
Then how do you know he's not ?
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by Oloripelebe: 9:49am
Only some deluded flattiees doesn't know this
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by dukie25: 9:50am
sarrki:
Either way I can't say, it would be blasphemous.
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 9:51am
Oloripelebe:
You have shown patriotism to your land
Keep it up
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by Daviddson(m): 9:53am
sarrki:Learn how to read and comprehend sir. I used a 'past tense' and you're bringing in a present tense. Didn't you see "2010/2011" in my post?
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by wakaman: 9:55am
Sai Mai gaskiya
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by ZombiePUNISHER: 9:56am
sarrki:
God can never be at peace with a harbinger of hardship and bad governance
An ambassador of poverty
A certified dullard
A nepotic tribalist entity of the highest level
Buhari is a plague on Nigerians
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by ZombiePUNISHER: 9:58am
Oloripelebe:
The level of zombiesm in the country is alarming
Not only in the north but parts of South West inclusive
No thanks to people like oloripelebe
My Yoruba Muslim friend
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by Okoroawusa: 10:01am
dukie25:How do u know he is blasphemous?
Did God tell u?
Are u God's spokesman?
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by Oloripelebe: 10:04am
ZombiePUNISHER:
U shall know the truth and truth shall set u free
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 10:05am
Oloripelebe:
E knows the truth
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by dukie25: 10:19am
Okoroawusa:
I have a brain to decipher blasphemy when I see it.
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by orisa37: 10:21am
FFK is raising a very serious issue requiring serious attention of all the political parties, the nass, all state assemblies, local governments and Traditional Rulers.
Of Buhari, are Bokoharam, MiyettiAllah and The Fulani Herdsmen. They are his foot-soldiers.
The man is a Guerrilla Consultant to the Middle East.
Nigeria is doomed unless Full Autonomy of Resource-Control, Police-Control and Electioneering-Control is granted the 36 states on or before 2019.
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 10:23am
orisa37:
May God open your eyes of understanding
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by Annie939(f): 10:23am
the truth must be told
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by ProWalker: 10:28am
dukie25:
You are still speaking in tongue
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 10:29am
dukie25:
Nah so
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 10:30am
ProWalker:
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by Okoroawusa: 11:13am
dukie25:So ur brain is now God?
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by GoroTango: 11:56am
I'm afraid I have to agree with FFK on this one. All these Atiku keyboard warriors who know nothing about the north come in here day in day out, telling us about how their principal will 'share' the north's votes with Buhari, thereby allowing their 5% votes to tip the scales in his favor. I laugh at y'all in Swahili
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 5:11pm
Cc lalasticlala
Cc myndd44
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode by BruncleZuma: 7:15pm
Bros even the op is an adherent and I wonder who pushes his trash like LAWMA.
