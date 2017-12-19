Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Muhammadu Buhari Is A Religion In North – Femi Fani-kayode (2802 Views)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said Buhari had a cult-like loyalty in the north.



In a post on Twitter on Saturday, Fani-Kayode stated that defeating the president in 2019 will require courage, aggression, cohesion and ingenuity.



“Buhari is not viewed as just a politician in the north: he is a religion and he commands a fanatical following and cult-like loyalty,” he wrote.



“That is what makes him such a dangerous foe and formidable adversary.



“Defeating him in 2019 will require courage,aggression,cohesion and ingenuity.













Buhari sure is a religion, a religion of violence. 12 Likes 1 Share

If God is at peace with you he makes your enemies to be at peace with you. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Atiku will defeat Buhari according to ipob terrorists turned Atikulators 24 Likes 4 Shares

sarrki:

If God is at peace with you he makes your enemies to be at peace with you.

Don't be blasphemous, how do you know God is at peace with the dullard? Don't be blasphemous, how do you know God is at peace with the dullard? 11 Likes 1 Share

ProWalker:

Atiku will defeat Buhari according to ipob terrorists turned Atikulators

Hunger is a very drastic entity, it can reset even the most ardent supporter.. Hunger is a very drastic entity, it can reset even the most ardent supporter.. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Yes he is, a religion of bigotry and violence. 4 Likes 2 Shares

dukie25:

Buhari sure is a religion, a religion of violence.

Your opinion is inconsequential if tony Anenih will say this Your opinion is inconsequential if tony Anenih will say this 13 Likes 4 Shares

All these people deifying Buhari are not doing him any good. Which fanatical following? Buhari is a religion in the north? That's despicable! Didn't Jonathan have a similar cult-like following all over Nigeria back in 2010/2011? And didn't that following fall like a pack of cards 4 years after?

He may likely win the forthcoming election, but there's also a very big probability he loses. President George Bush (snr) failed to win reelection despite how much his popularity soar when USSR crumbled during his first tenure. He even celebrated it openly and was applauded, but the following year, he lost to Bill Clinton! 1 Like

Daviddson:

All these people deifying Buhari are not doing him any good. Which fanatical following? Buhari is a religion in the north? That's despicable! Didn't Jonathan have a similar cult like following all over Nigeria back in 2010/2011? And didn't that following fall like a pack of cards 4 years after?

Sorry sir



He's only popular among enemies of the state Sorry sirHe's only popular among enemies of the state 6 Likes 1 Share

dukie25:





Don't be blasphemous, how do you know God is at peace with the dullard?

Then how do you know he's not ? Then how do you know he's not ? 6 Likes 1 Share







Only some deluded flattiees doesn't know this Only some deluded flattiees doesn't know this 7 Likes 3 Shares

sarrki:





Then how do you know he's not ?

Either way I can't say, it would be blasphemous. Either way I can't say, it would be blasphemous. 1 Like

Oloripelebe:







Only some deluded flattiees doesn't know this

You have shown patriotism to your land

Keep it up You have shown patriotism to your landKeep it up

sarrki:





Sorry sir



He is only popular among enemies of the state Learn how to read and comprehend sir. I used a 'past tense' and you're bringing in a present tense. Didn't you see "2010/2011" in my post? Learn how to read and comprehend sir. I used a 'past tense' and you're bringing in a present tense. Didn't you see "2010/2011" in my post? 1 Like

Sai Mai gaskiya 1 Like

sarrki:

If God is at peace with you he makes your enemies to be at peace with you.

God can never be at peace with a harbinger of hardship and bad governance

An ambassador of poverty

A certified dullard

A nepotic tribalist entity of the highest level



Buhari is a plague on Nigerians God can never be at peace with a harbinger of hardship and bad governanceAn ambassador of povertyA certified dullardA nepotic tribalist entity of the highest levelBuhari is a plague on Nigerians 6 Likes 1 Share

Oloripelebe:







Only some deluded flattiees doesn't know this

The level of zombiesm in the country is alarming

Not only in the north but parts of South West inclusive



No thanks to people like oloripelebe

My Yoruba Muslim friend The level of zombiesm in the country is alarmingNot only in the north but parts of South West inclusiveNo thanks to people like oloripelebeMy Yoruba Muslim friend 2 Likes 1 Share

dukie25:





Don't be blasphemous, how do you know God is at peace with the dullard? How do u know he is blasphemous?



Did God tell u?



Are u God's spokesman? How do u know he is blasphemous?Did God tell u?Are u God's spokesman? 4 Likes 2 Shares

ZombiePUNISHER:





The level of zombiesm in the country is alarming

Not only in the north but parts of South West inclusive



No thanks to people like oloripelebe

My Yoruba Muslim friend



U shall know the truth and truth shall set u free U shall know the truth and truth shall set u free 4 Likes 2 Shares

Oloripelebe:







U shall know the truth and truth shall set u free

E knows the truth E knows the truth

Okoroawusa:



How do u know he is blasphemous?



Did God tell u?



Are u God's spokesman?



I have a brain to decipher blasphemy when I see it. I have a brain to decipher blasphemy when I see it.

FFK is raising a very serious issue requiring serious attention of all the political parties, the nass, all state assemblies, local governments and Traditional Rulers.

Of Buhari, are Bokoharam, MiyettiAllah and The Fulani Herdsmen. They are his foot-soldiers.

The man is a Guerrilla Consultant to the Middle East.

Nigeria is doomed unless Full Autonomy of Resource-Control, Police-Control and Electioneering-Control is granted the 36 states on or before 2019. 2 Likes 1 Share

orisa37:

FFK is raising a very serious issue requiring serious attention of all the political parties, the nass, all state assemblies, local governments and Traditional Rulers.

Of Buhari, are Bokoharam, MiyettiAllah and The Fulani Herdsmen. They are his foot-soldiers.

The man is a Guerrilla Consultant to the Middle East.

Nigeria is doomed unless Full Autonomy of Resource-Control, Police-Control and Electioneering-Control is granted the 36 states on or before 2019.

May God open your eyes of understanding May God open your eyes of understanding 2 Likes 2 Shares

the truth must be told 1 Like

dukie25:

[s][/s]

Hunger is a very drastic entity, it can reset even the most ardent supporter..

You are still speaking in tongue You are still speaking in tongue 5 Likes 3 Shares

dukie25:

[s][/s]



I have a brain to decipher blasphemy when I see it.

Nah so Nah so

ProWalker:





You are still speaking in tongue





dukie25:

[s][/s]



I have a brain to decipher blasphemy when I see it. So ur brain is now God? So ur brain is now God? 2 Likes 1 Share

I'm afraid I have to agree with FFK on this one. All these Atiku keyboard warriors who know nothing about the north come in here day in day out, telling us about how their principal will 'share' the north's votes with Buhari, thereby allowing their 5% votes to tip the scales in his favor. I laugh at y'all in Swahili 6 Likes 2 Shares

