From the organizers of the show Miss Kogi Beauty pageant and the new queen emerged... Queen Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat Miss Kogi 2017/2018..



Thank you for making this possible all of us at Triple A Events and Entertainment we are grateful without you there will be no us...







I think this pageant is supported by the State government and other brands so why on earth will the winner get such a car I think the winner deserves better.

No be taxi be that 9 Likes 2 Shares

More pictures from the event

She should be grateful that her vagina was able to get her a vintage car, her mates on nairaland are using their vagina to get 1 to 10,000 naira . 27 Likes 3 Shares

More reactions from Kogites

e be like o that girl go d vex anyhow that girl go d vex anyhow

Half is better than none, its what the organizers could afford 4 Likes







∆ Kogi state don suffer. Did Lukaku pass through Kogi state... Everything for that state na case...



What is this cubicle now? You for kukuma no do anything pageantry if una know say money no dey.



It is better than sleeping with organizers sha... But if you sleep with organizers con collect this kin car. Na wa o!! ∆ 2 Likes







The motor fyn nau. The motor fyn nau.

Better than legegies...

Beauty over intelligence



Beauty queens in Nigeria end up getting cars while best graduating students end up getting handshakes or probably 10k. 8 Likes 1 Share

Wich job ur Queen dey do











A Volkswagen Golf 4 is quite befitting for an ugly beauty queen with loosed kpekus.







BTW, the car will serve well. The dilapidated roads all across kogi state deserves such a rugged car to ply them. A Volkswagen Golf 4 is quite befitting for an ugly beauty queen with loosed kpekus.BTW, the car will serve well. The dilapidated roads all across kogi state deserves such a rugged car to ply them. 1 Like

Golf 4 kwa!! 1 Like







Dino, see your life. 2 Likes

She should have been crowned 20 years ago then.



Lol... 1 Like

when u are first batch of a product

Too bad, after she don share all her Pot of treasures to all them Coordinators and other celeb them, Kogi is really taking first from behind 1 Like

in Kogi.



Wat an unfortunate state... At least she has a car to slay....iin Kogi.Wat an unfortunate state...





Mogbé 2 Likes

Far better than so-called presidential hand shake

1997 Volkswagen? 1 Like

1 Like

My brother with this type of car even handshake for better pass...this kind car dey turn your mechanic to family member. My brother with this type of car even handshake for better pass...this kind car dey turn your mechanic to family member. 2 Likes

I know, right? I know, right?

Its a Shame We keep going Backward.. Corruption in Nigeria is a very BIG Disease without a CureIts a Shame