|Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by mzlove100: 2:14pm
From the organizers of the show Miss Kogi Beauty pageant and the new queen emerged... Queen Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat Miss Kogi 2017/2018..
Thank you for making this possible all of us at Triple A Events and Entertainment we are grateful without you there will be no us...
I think this pageant is supported by the State government and other brands so why on earth will the winner get such a car I think the winner deserves better.
See reactions from fans
1 Share
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by Yeligray(m): 2:16pm
No be taxi be that
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by mzlove100: 2:17pm
More pictures from the event
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by mzlove100: 2:18pm
Yeligray:e be like o
5 Likes
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by DrinkLimca(m): 2:22pm
She should be grateful that her vagina was able to get her a vintage car, her mates on nairaland are using their vagina to get 1 to 10,000 naira .
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by mzlove100: 2:25pm
More reactions from Kogites
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by Yeligray(m): 2:29pm
mzlove100:that girl go d vex anyhow
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by Mjshexy(f): 2:42pm
Half is better than none, its what the organizers could afford
4 Likes
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by OrestesDante(m): 3:03pm
∆ Kogi state don suffer. Did Lukaku pass through Kogi state... Everything for that state na case...
What is this cubicle now? You for kukuma no do anything pageantry if una know say money no dey.
It is better than sleeping with organizers sha... But if you sleep with organizers con collect this kin car. Na wa o!! ∆
2 Likes
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by Evablizin(f): 3:08pm
The motor fyn nau.
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by AdroitTee(m): 3:26pm
Better than legegies...
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by femidejulius(m): 3:33pm
Beauty over intelligence
Beauty queens in Nigeria end up getting cars while best graduating students end up getting handshakes or probably 10k.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by MasterKim: 4:45pm
Wich job ur Queen dey do
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by UbanmeUdie: 6:36pm
A Volkswagen Golf 4 is quite befitting for an ugly beauty queen with loosed kpekus.
BTW, the car will serve well. The dilapidated roads all across kogi state deserves such a rugged car to ply them.
1 Like
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by aflyingbird: 6:37pm
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by tooth4tooth: 6:37pm
Golf 4 kwa!!
1 Like
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by Osucoward: 6:37pm
Dino, see your life.
2 Likes
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by dayleke(m): 6:37pm
She should have been crowned 20 years ago then.
Lol...
1 Like
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by Charliiee(m): 6:37pm
Yeligray:Make she turn am to kabu-kabu
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by newoffer: 6:38pm
when u are first batch of a product
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by nero2face: 6:38pm
Too bad, after she don share all her Pot of treasures to all them Coordinators and other celeb them, Kogi is really taking first from behind
1 Like
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by kings09(m): 6:38pm
At least she has a car to slay....i in Kogi.
Wat an unfortunate state...
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by BruncleZuma: 6:38pm
Mogbé
2 Likes
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by 2sexyNg: 6:39pm
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by Ranoscky(m): 6:39pm
Far better than so-called presidential hand shake
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by crazydude1: 6:39pm
1997 Volkswagen?
1 Like
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by MrIjapa: 6:39pm
1 Like
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by BruncleZuma: 6:39pm
femidejulius:
My brother with this type of car even handshake for better pass...this kind car dey turn your mechanic to family member.
2 Likes
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by Follysho707: 6:40pm
femidejulius:
I know, right?
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by MLK22555: 6:40pm
We keep going Backward.. Corruption in Nigeria is a very BIG Disease without a Cure Its a Shame
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi Gets 1997 Model Volks Wagen Star Prize by InvertedHammer: 6:40pm
/
Not bad at all compared to the Best Graduating student that got N10k.
\
1 Like
