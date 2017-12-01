Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) (10670 Views)

Sharing photos of her daughter on her page, she wrote:

“MINE ������������������������������������� @naomiie_o #20#mydivagirl #mybabieis20 #gratefulheart#blessed #Godhasbeenfaithful #myallinall#forevercalmchildalmightyhasgivenme#alihamdulilahi4everything �”



http://allure.vanguardngr.com/2017/12/actress-sikiratu-sindodo-celebrates-daughter-20th-birthday/ Nollywood actress Tayo Odueke popularly known as Sikiratu Sindodo, who is a single mother has managed to keep her family life from the public glare. However, the overjoyed actress took to social media to celebrate her daughter, Naomi Suleiman who clocked 20 recently.

If she is 20, then I'm 5years 18 Likes







∆ Alright.



I commented on almost every thread that hit the front page today... Does that mean that I'm jobless? chai! ∆ 4 Likes

Make sense .HBD 2 Likes

If she is 20, then I'm 5years Her mum was born on the 21st February, 1976 (41 years).. She gave birth to her at the age of 21.. Rapid growth is so common nowadays Her mum was born on the 21st February, 1976 (41 years).. She gave birth to her at the age of 21.. Rapid growth is so common nowadays 13 Likes 1 Share

If she is 20, then I'm 5years U tink say na everybody go resemble u wit ur face like dry wood. U tink say na everybody go resemble u wit ur face like dry wood. 16 Likes 2 Shares

If she is 20, then I'm 5years

Get over ursrlf!! I've seen a 14yr old girl of about same size.. Get over ursrlf!! I've seen a 14yr old girl of about same size.. 4 Likes









managed to keep her family life from the public glare.







Anyway sha ï will délivrée de akara for u by mysef wen its ready What should we call this nowAnyway sha ï will délivrée de akara for u by mysef wen its ready 1 Like

Like mother like daughter 2 Likes

She try



If she is 20 then I am 13



Celebrities can lie.If she is 20 then I am 13

Her mum was born on the 21st February, 1976 (41 years).. She gave birth to her at the age of 21.. Rapid growth is so common nowadays

You mean you're static You mean you're static

I’ve seen a 14 year old girl that look just like her,

wishing her many more fruitful years on earth.

Choi she Don enter ileya oooo

age tho!...hard to believe... 1 Share





Lemme come and be going C old layer we dey claim 20Lemme come and be going

Naomi, I used to call u mammy water. friend goals

If this girl is 20, then I still dey my mama belle

Why she come look like Mercy Aigbe? Well, hope she doesn't turn out to behave like her 'olosho' mother. MC Oluomo on the prowl.

Come collect



This 20 go sabi head job ooh

Chisos! Daughter or sister?



I mean, look at the supposed mother and daughter on the first picture

Can't differentiate btwn mum and daughter

Both look 45

Her mum was born on the 21st February, 1976 (41 years).. She gave birth to her at the age of 21.. Rapid growth is so common nowadays

u are wicked. why tutor him? u are wicked. why tutor him?

Her mum was born on the 21st February, 1976 (41 years).. She gave birth to her at the age of 21.. Rapid growth is so common nowadays Your head is there.This is the real age of Genevieve Nnaji as they were classmates at that secondary school in Yaba. Tayo was even of a higher class than Genevieve who could believe how things later played out for the two of them.Both have one thing in common as baby mamas 1 Like

If she is 20, then I'm 5years

U think it's everyone that is malnourished? U think it's everyone that is malnourished? 2 Likes