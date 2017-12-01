₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by kolafolabi(m): 2:40pm
Nollywood actress Tayo Odueke popularly known as Sikiratu Sindodo, who is a single mother has managed to keep her family life from the public glare. However, the overjoyed actress took to social media to celebrate her daughter, Naomi Suleiman who clocked 20 recently.
Sharing photos of her daughter on her page, she wrote:
“MINE ������������������������������������� @naomiie_o #20#mydivagirl #mybabieis20 #gratefulheart#blessed #Godhasbeenfaithful #myallinall#forevercalmchildalmightyhasgivenme#alihamdulilahi4everything �”
Photo credit: Instagram @sindodotayo
http://allure.vanguardngr.com/2017/12/actress-sikiratu-sindodo-celebrates-daughter-20th-birthday/
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by Annnonymous: 2:42pm
If she is 20, then I'm 5years
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 3:10pm
∆ Alright.
I commented on almost every thread that hit the front page today... Does that mean that I'm jobless? chai! ∆
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 3:20pm
Make sense .HBD
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by kolafolabi(m): 3:31pm
Annnonymous:Her mum was born on the 21st February, 1976 (41 years).. She gave birth to her at the age of 21.. Rapid growth is so common nowadays
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by MasterKim: 4:49pm
Annnonymous:U tink say na everybody go resemble u wit ur face like dry wood.
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by iamdrfresh: 5:05pm
Annnonymous:
Get over ursrlf!! I've seen a 14yr old girl of about same size..
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by purem(m): 6:12pm
managed to keep her family life from the public glare.
What should we call this now
Anyway sha ï will délivrée de akara for u by mysef wen its ready
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by Mcsenior(m): 6:12pm
Like mother like daughter
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by rotexteymie(f): 6:12pm
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by walexGodson(m): 6:12pm
She try
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by donblade85555(m): 6:12pm
Celebrities can lie.
If she is 20 then I am 13
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by Follysho707: 6:13pm
kolafolabi:
You mean you're static
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by devigblegble: 6:13pm
I’ve seen a 14 year old girl that look just like her,
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by sayyid(m): 6:14pm
wishing her many more fruitful years on earth.
Choi she Don enter ileya oooo
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by ceezarhh(m): 6:14pm
age tho!...hard to believe...
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by Aprilivangie(f): 6:14pm
C old layer we dey claim 20
Lemme come and be going
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by Olibboy: 6:14pm
Naomi, I used to call u mammy water. friend goals
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by Ksslib(m): 6:14pm
If this girl is 20, then I still dey my mama belle
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by Follysho707: 6:15pm
Why she come look like Mercy Aigbe? Well, hope she doesn't turn out to behave like her 'olosho' mother. MC Oluomo on the prowl.
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by jerrybakermillz(m): 6:15pm
Come collect
This 20 go sabi head job ooh
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by Akinlekanwr(m): 6:16pm
Chisos! Daughter or sister?
I mean, look at the supposed mother and daughter on the first picture
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by anyimontana(m): 6:16pm
Can't differentiate btwn mum and daughter
Both look 45
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by chukwukahenry(m): 6:19pm
kolafolabi:
u are wicked. why tutor him?
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by GEEBITE: 6:19pm
Your head is there.This is the real age of Genevieve Nnaji as they were classmates at that secondary school in Yaba. Tayo was even of a higher class than Genevieve who could believe how things later played out for the two of them.Both have one thing in common as baby mamas
kolafolabi:
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by Laple0541(m): 6:20pm
Annnonymous:
U think it's everyone that is malnourished?
|Re: Tayo Odueke Celebrates Daughter, Naomi Suleiman On Her 20th Birthday (Photos) by iampeter8(m): 6:20pm
hbd
