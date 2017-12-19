₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,930,729 members, 3,978,597 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 December 2017 at 07:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri (5896 Views)
Shehu Sani Awaiting Trial For Treason At Kirikiri Prison In 1995 (Throwback Pic) / Some Pictures Of Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison / Lagos CJ Frees 153 Kirikiri Inmates (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by metroblogger: 3:04pm
Chairman, Lagos State Advisory Council of Prerogative of Mercy, Prof. Oyewole Oyewo (left); handing over the release order signed by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to Controller of Prison, Lagos Command, Mr. Tunde Ladipo (right) while Officer in Charge of Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri, Deputy Controller of Prison, Mr. Seye Oduntan, watches during the release of 12 inmates at the Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri, Lagos, on Tuesday, December 19, 2017.
http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-ambode-frees-12-inmates-maximum-security-prison-kirikiri/
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by sirthisthickkal(m): 3:05pm
Ambode is busying changing lives while some stupid governors are busy doing nonsense, one is chasing hungerharam while the other is building statues upandan
As for the released prisoners, go out into the world, learn from your mistakes, conquer your fears and sin no more.
... Sips zobo..
30 Likes
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by dingbang(m): 3:07pm
I love this.
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by walexGodson(m): 3:12pm
Nice 1
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by OrestesDante(m): 3:37pm
∆ All hail freedom.... ∆
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by tsdarkside(m): 3:41pm
this is what we should do when those international mothafvcks decide to attack us...we will release all prison inmates and put ak47s in their hands.....
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by Evablizin(f): 3:45pm
Daz nice. Please go and commit crime no more. Merry xmas.
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by MZEE01: 6:39pm
tsdarkside:
You must really be living a dull life dude. You are so poor that you can’t even pay attention.
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by thelifepagesng: 6:39pm
2 Likes
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by tstx(m): 6:40pm
Hope they learnt their lesson
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 6:40pm
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by Ayodejioak(m): 6:40pm
And what's up with that dude wearing a "CON" vest.
Looks like he's got plan to tell his family where he's been
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by MetroBaba1: 6:40pm
What A Welcome Development!!!!
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by jerrybakermillz(m): 6:40pm
Freedom
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by QuitNotice(m): 6:41pm
Sad enough, some of them could be innocent.
See as dey humble
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by Follysho707: 6:41pm
Tinubu should also be in Kirikiri
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by Dfire(m): 6:42pm
This guy make we just they watch am he go soon turn stalin
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by bedspread: 6:42pm
OYA.......GO AND SIN NO MORE
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by Bants(m): 6:42pm
Aregbesola is the worst governor in Nigeria....Drops mic
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by kings09(m): 6:42pm
Christmas gift
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by MLK22555: 6:42pm
Bad guy
sirthisthickkal:
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by SirKriz(m): 6:44pm
Hope they have plans for them, because they might fall back to crime if they don't have any tangible means of surviving.
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by MaconAwire(m): 6:44pm
AMBO.... AMBO
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by psychologist(m): 6:44pm
Bants:stop disrespecting okorocha by giving aregbe his chieftaincy title
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by Ofemmanu1: 6:45pm
tstx:
This time last year, my friend had 200k frozen in MMM, till today ice hasn't melted.
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by Pidginwhisper: 6:47pm
I doubt if that guy wey wear"cons" top is ready to repent coz he be like confirm con man to me
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by Joemetry(m): 6:47pm
[quote][/quote]
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by oshe111(m): 6:49pm
They r now freeing LOYALISTS that will cause HAVOC during 2019 election
like FATHER like SON
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by jerrybakermillz(m): 6:50pm
You can't give me freedom cause I was born to have it.....Stay out of crime cause you might lose it as well
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by soulxxx5x: 6:53pm
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by UbanmeUdie: 6:53pm
7 out of the 12 released will be back in there sooner or later.
Na so e just b 4 naija.
|Re: Ambode Frees 12 Inmates At Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri by EmekaBlue(m): 7:01pm
The 3rd man from the left na killer
Ali Modu Sheriff Pulls Out Of APC to PDP / What Is South South? / Who Is Worse- Boko Haram Or The Nigerian Army?-graphic
Viewing this topic: Spencer101(m), Clifford121(m), Original015, odetola, seunlo1(m), Ivegotsolutions(m), hayjayman(m), translux, solpat(m), Temitoppe(m), Follysho707, Showab, geokay777(m), Suxes(m), titiboti(m), EMMAG4E14, puremind1, helicopterman(m), engrMikemd(m), blogbuilder, Skain(m), jstar376(m), Edunwa302(m), gambus007(m), Layckornn2015, hoyiilow, handsomeyinka(m), ghostridder, diggz, sommyblaze(m), Desmorise(m), Larryslim(m), floranbee1(f), sundilazo(m), Alimos, Chechem, miltonchux(m), MarioLope(m), thobby4(m), KELVIN086, NmeriEkele(m) and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6