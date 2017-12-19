₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,930,675 members, 3,978,406 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 December 2017 at 05:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) (4386 Views)
Ozubulu Church Massacre Suspects Arraigned In Court (Photos) / Kidnapper, Evans Arraigned In Court (Photos) / 28 Homosexuals Arraigned In Lagos Court (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by Groovenaija360(m): 3:19pm
Three men have been arraigned in court for breaking into a church and stealing Bibles in Kenya.
David Mwangi Wanjira, Peter Maina Kiburi and James Kamau Njeri were accused of breaking into Wings of Life worship Centre and committing felony in Muthaiga on December 1.
It is alleged that the accused stole 13 Bibles valued at Sh9,100 and two sufurias among other items totalling to Sh16,100 in value.
In the second and third counts, Peter Maina Kiburi was said to have been found with Bibles while his counterpart James Kamau Njreri was later found to have kept a sufuria which he knew was stolen. The accused denied the charges and were set free on Sh40,000 cash bail each or Sh40,000 bond.
The case will be heard on March 16,2018.
>>>> https://groovenaija360.com.ng/three-arraigned-stealing-bibles-church-photos/
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by serverconnect: 3:21pm
BIBLE KEE! THIS IS ANOTHER DEVIL HAND WORK.
1 Like
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by forreelinc: 3:24pm
These are the kind of people oledepo and adebole collect tithe from mtchew dey deceive una self thieves
1 Like
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by pdppower: 3:25pm
They only wanted a short cut to paradise
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by Groovenaija360(m): 3:29pm
cc;Lalasticlala,mynd44
Don't you think they want to use for evangelism
1 Like
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by Ever8054: 3:41pm
Kenya... why Kenya ....I don't understand that country anymore,... steal Bible that is sold for 300# in Rumokoro market here in port Harcourt's ?..
1 Like
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 3:42pm
In the second and third counts, Peter Maina Kiburi was said to have been found with Bibles while his counterpart James Kamau Njreri was later found to have kept a sufuria which he knew was stolen. The accused denied the charges and were set free on Sh40,000 cash bail each or Sh40,000 bond.
Arrested and freed on bail, if it is in Nigeria, they would have been sentenced to 100 years in prision while politician get drunk in national loot
1 Like
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by Janecd: 3:43pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by ODUBEZE: 3:43pm
Good! In a civilized way if na people wey hate western education now
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by Peter4naz(m): 3:43pm
lost words.. for Top naija tech check my signature
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by everlymoore86: 3:44pm
How I wish their heart will steal the word of God .
1 Like
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 3:44pm
Bible?
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 3:46pm
ODUBEZE:Lolzzzzz there will be chaos! Too much gra-gra
2 Likes
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by tstx(m): 3:46pm
hehe. Always kenya
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by Chukazu: 3:47pm
Kenyan folks always looking malnourished like refugees
3 Likes
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by biacan(f): 3:47pm
This is all I can say
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by femi4: 3:47pm
Lol....apparently they want to use those Bibles for money rituals
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by iampeter8(m): 3:47pm
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by 1shortblackboy: 3:47pm
and them wan read that bible enter heaven o
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by tolumizzy(m): 3:49pm
O deep
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by tagafyman: 3:51pm
8. Explore the world of ICT today, be digitally empowered by taking time to upgrade on your graduating grades that rarely count in this digital world. There is a lot to choose from in the sea of technology. Be wise and take time to invest in your future by empowering yourself to be better than your school grades.
Don't get it twisted your school grades are cool and looks good but those skills that will make you look cool and make people say you are good are rarely taught in school. Don't feel bad, we are here to make you feel good.
Now ask yourself this question, are you moving with the world yet? I guess no, but please don't be left behind of evolution. The world is fast changing and it's all fast turning to a Digitally Tech world now. You too can Evolve with the world by upgrading your tech skills. Take an ICT course with Ultra Media Solution Today and evolve with the new tech trends.
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by Standardcosting: 3:53pm
Christianabad
1 Like
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by rawtouch: 3:53pm
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by lakesider(m): 3:57pm
Churches go to court ...
If you have a problem and ur pastor is advicing you to pray
My bro .. You are on your own
1 Like
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by GGirll(m): 4:03pm
Upon the fact that d three of were named after king David d psalmist,apostle Peter d rock and apostle James in d bible yet they couldn't live like their name sakes mtchewww
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by purem(m): 4:03pm
Are they now feeling guilty like this makeup girl
Dalaman how do you judge them
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by lecturerdabo(m): 4:03pm
Ruggedfitness:
My brother, no much difference Pooh!
They stole items worth 16k and were granted bail of 120k!!
If they had 120k will they still items of 16k worth?
And the same church that preach FORGIVENESS AND GRACE could not gracefully forgive them!!
That same church will give rogues special seats!!
That same court will grant Polithiefcians that steal billions like some pension fund criminals fine of 750k while some will be compensated with promotion!!
Dear Lord please teach us to be like you!!!
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by OnyeOGA(m): 4:09pm
Standardcosting:i don't blame you that believe in the false prophecy of the so-called prophet of allah.
Why did Muhammad Kill a Jew and took his wife away from him
He is a rapist, murderer and agent of darkness.
#Islamabad.
1 Like
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by adetes: 4:10pm
Chaii bible
1 Like
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by Nkwazemakennyj(m): 4:21pm
forreelinc:
Hmmmm...... see as I dey sidon look u
Fear God oooo
|Re: 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) by Edonojie007(m): 4:23pm
They Stole Bibles..... Sinners Came To Your Church And Stole Bibles,and Pastor Does Not Know His Work.
But Na Wa O..
And Who Is The Church Mearnt For?
And The Church Could Not Sit Them Down And Spiritually Arrest Them By Preaching To Them To Repent. All They Did,was Handle Them To The Police-
-Truth,the Church Failed.
Would Common Sense Not Tell The Pastor Whom Preaches Give,that Those Sinners Are Hungry,and Need Help And Salvation.
Daddy Jesus...Another Failed Church.
Osun Monarch Badly Beaten Over A Piece Of Land / Kidnapped Ondo Monarch, Oba Joel Daodu, Released By His Abductors / Akure Robbery Pictures[be Warned: Nasty Pictures]
Viewing this topic: popes001, Abibe4u, geokay777(m), venoc200(m), Forlardara(m), emeksdonalds(m), abumohadaji, Iconolaoluwa, oludavis123, 0luwajuwon(m), High01, Chukabiz1961(m), ipex(m), pokenose(m), profoslan(m), Celino(f) and 27 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9