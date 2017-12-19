Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 3 Kenyan Men Who Stole Bibles In Church Arraigned In Court (Photos) (4386 Views)

David Mwangi Wanjira, Peter Maina Kiburi and James Kamau Njeri were accused of breaking into Wings of Life worship Centre and committing felony in Muthaiga on December 1.



It is alleged that the accused stole 13 Bibles valued at Sh9,100 and two sufurias among other items totalling to Sh16,100 in value.



In the second and third counts, Peter Maina Kiburi was said to have been found with Bibles while his counterpart James Kamau Njreri was later found to have kept a sufuria which he knew was stolen. The accused denied the charges and were set free on Sh40,000 cash bail each or Sh40,000 bond.



The case will be heard on March 16,2018.



BIBLE KEE! THIS IS ANOTHER DEVIL HAND WORK. 1 Like

These are the kind of people oledepo and adebole collect tithe from mtchew dey deceive una self thieves 1 Like

They only wanted a short cut to paradise





Don't you think they want to use for evangelism cc;Lalasticlala,mynd44Don't you think they want to use for evangelism 1 Like

Kenya... why Kenya ....I don't understand that country anymore,... steal Bible that is sold for 300# in Rumokoro market here in port Harcourt's ?.. 1 Like

Arrested and freed on bail, if it is in Nigeria, they would have been sentenced to 100 years in prision while politician get drunk in national loot Arrested and freed on bail, if it is in Nigeria, they would have been sentenced to 100 years in prision while politician get drunk in national loot 1 Like

Hmmmmm

Good! In a civilized way if na people wey hate western education now

lost words.. for Top naija tech check my signature

How I wish their heart will steal the word of God . 1 Like

Bible?

ODUBEZE:

Good! In a civilized way if na people wey hate western education now Lolzzzzz there will be chaos! Too much gra-gra 2 Likes

hehe. Always kenya

Kenyan folks always looking malnourished like refugees 3 Likes

This is all I can say

Lol....apparently they want to use those Bibles for money rituals

and them wan read that bible enter heaven o

O deep

Christianabad 1 Like

Churches go to court ...

If you have a problem and ur pastor is advicing you to pray



My bro .. You are on your own 1 Like

Upon the fact that d three of were named after king David d psalmist,apostle Peter d rock and apostle James in d bible yet they couldn't live like their name sakes mtchewww







Dalaman how do you judge them Are they now feeling guilty like this makeup girlDalaman how do you judge them

Ruggedfitness:





Arrested and freed on bail, if it is in Nigeria, they would have been sentenced to 100 years in prision while politician get drunk in national loot

My brother, no much difference Pooh!



They stole items worth 16k and were granted bail of 120k!!



If they had 120k will they still items of 16k worth?





And the same church that preach FORGIVENESS AND GRACE could not gracefully forgive them!!



That same church will give rogues special seats!!



That same court will grant Polithiefcians that steal billions like some pension fund criminals fine of 750k while some will be compensated with promotion!!



Dear Lord please teach us to be like you!!! My brother, no much difference Pooh!They stole items worth 16k and were granted bail of 120k!!If they had 120k will they still items of 16k worth?And the same church that preach FORGIVENESS AND GRACE could not gracefully forgive them!!That same church will give rogues special seats!!That same court will grant Polithiefcians that steal billions like some pension fund criminals fine of 750k while some will be compensated with promotion!!Dear Lord please teach us to be like you!!!

Standardcosting:

Christianabad i don't blame you that believe in the false prophecy of the so-called prophet of allah.

Why did Muhammad Kill a Jew and took his wife away from him

He is a rapist, murderer and agent of darkness.

#Islamabad.

i don't blame you that believe in the false prophecy of the so-called prophet of allah.Why did Muhammad Kill a Jew and took his wife away from himHe is a rapist, murderer and agent of darkness.#Islamabad. 1 Like

Chaii bible 1 Like

forreelinc:

These are the kind of people oledepo and adebole collect tithe from mtchew dey deceive una self thieves

Hmmmm...... see as I dey sidon look u

















Fear God oooo Hmmmm...... see as I dey sidon look uFear God oooo