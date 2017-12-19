₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by Harbdulrasaq(m): 3:33pm
Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks has taken to social media to count his blessings.
He listed how he has been able to acquire for himself a Mercedes Benz car, Lexus, built a house for his mother and much more.
The 24-years-old artiste is grateful to God for achieving so much at his present age. He calls his life a dream come through.
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by OrestesDante(m): 3:48pm
∆ You try but you're also a liar... You're not 24. That's your football age. ∆
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by DrinkLimca(m): 3:56pm
This guy might not be good lyrically but he is the only musician with oil on his head in Marvin..
Tiwa is good at sucking dick in USA..
That ajegunle Michael Jackson called belo is good at perming his hair..
while that cross gender female with a chest and pimple nippless is good at nothing..
the rest guys in the label will never blow
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by Evablizin(f): 4:08pm
Great. Is good to count your blessings and thank God for making it possible. You will do more than this next year.
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by Annnonymous: 4:14pm
DrinkLimca:
Chairman calm down, all those people you've mentioned still better pass you.
Remember your're just a Nairaland reactor
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by R2bees(m): 4:14pm
24 oo.. And one certain mumu is here trying so hard to gain popularity by making derogatory posts.. just watch as he will storm here to talk trash just for likes. Even one mumu gal don create a similar moniker just to start spewing her own trash all in the name of likes.... BTW I no call name.. BTW come and beat me
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by Ruggedfitness: 4:15pm
Instead of some people to start listing their own achievements they will start looking for fault in what he said.
A toast to 2017, may I see the year after you
In Other News
Beware!!! Here Is How Using Earpiece Almost Damaged My Ear
www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/beware-here-is-how-using-earpiece.html
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by mayowascholar: 4:15pm
U do well
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by pawesome(m): 4:15pm
DrinkLimca:haba bros....take am easy na
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by Aieboocaar(m): 4:15pm
DrinkLimca:Father lord!!
I offer you this pained soul as a burnt offering before thy holy throne, PLEASE ACCEPT THIS HUMBLE OFFERING in exchange for just 10 sure bet9ja odd this christmas!!!!
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by michlins: 4:15pm
DrinkLimca:who asked you. What area of your life are you good at. Just tell me one apart from commenting on social media
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by psychologist(m): 4:16pm
Buhari sef
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by tstx(m): 4:16pm
good for u
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by brunofarad(m): 4:16pm
Good one but you dont necessarily need to loud it .
The greatest challenge to success is keeping calm after attaining it .
English adage
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by Hayshoepofo(m): 4:16pm
I must also do this too but mine is gonna be legitimate
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by joystickextend1(m): 4:16pm
good..
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by Chuvin22(m): 4:16pm
DrinkLimca:
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by leemeritus2020(m): 4:17pm
hmmm.. a dream come through? or true?
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by Standardcosting: 4:17pm
DrinkLimca:
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by enigmagu1(m): 4:17pm
thats what the bible says... count your blessings NOT YOUR LOSTS
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by zoeee(f): 4:18pm
DrinkLimca:
Oga na wa oooo
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by bestpunterever: 4:18pm
DrinkLimca:and u re good at typing trash on nairaland
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by pedrilo: 4:18pm
who u epp?
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by UdoEya(m): 4:19pm
''smal boy turn to bigi man''
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by wonlasewonimi: 4:19pm
leemeritus2020:
That's why he is building a school.
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by lazygal: 4:19pm
DrinkLimca:
For goodness sake what do you achieve BG slandering pepld names ? You might assume this is a faceless forum but karma is karma it doesn't matter how or where it will cat h up with you .
You sir,are devil reincarnate
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by lifestyle1(m): 4:20pm
I am sure he posted this while on weed...
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by kaffyadeakeem(f): 4:20pm
DrinkLimca:to much now
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by alexistaiwo: 4:20pm
A subtle reminder to his village people that they are sleeping on the job
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by martineverest(m): 4:21pm
Childish
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by lifestyle1(m): 4:21pm
leemeritus2020:
He posted this on weed.....
|Re: Reekado Banks: At 24, I Have Benz, Lexus, Built My Mom House, Building A School by Wiseandtrue(f): 4:21pm
Your head dey there. Though I don't like your kind of music but I love what you are doing with your life!
