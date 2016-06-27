₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by presidency: 3:46pm
State House Press Release
Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja said all those found culpable in the Osborne Towers scandal will be made to account and appropriately sanctioned.
Receiving a report of the panel established to review the operational, technical and administrative structure of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), President Buhari described the discovery of monies in the flat at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, in April this year, as an ‘‘unfortunate incident which rightly aroused public interest and outcry.’’
‘‘All the circumstances surrounding the obtaining, keeping custody and disbursement of the funds have been examined by the Vice President’s Committee and all those found to be culpable will be made to account and appropriately sanctioned.
‘‘However, it must be understood that this cannot be done in a manner that jeopardises national security or exposes the operations of any intelligence Agency, which must, by nature be conducted in secrecy.
‘‘Suffice it for me to assure all that justice will be done consistent with our anti-corruption policies,’’ the President said.
President Buhari, while commending the Presidential Review Panel on NIA led by Amb. Babagana Kingibe, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, for completing their assignment expeditiously, expressed the hope that the recommendations of the panel and that of an earlier Committee headed by the Vice President to look into the Osborne matter will assist Government in improving the operations of the NIA and the overall National Security architecture.
‘‘Your Panel’s recommendation, informed as they are by your collective experience and expertise in this field, should in particular help to reposition the NIA to better perform its vital functions with greater professionalism.
‘‘The Osborne Tower incident and its aftermath has also brought to the fore the need to review the entire National Security Architecture, which has now been in operation as established 31 years ago.
‘‘Once again, I thank you very much for undertaking this national assignment, ’’ he said.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was present at the presentation of the report by the panel which has Chief Albert Horsfall, Amb. Zakari Ibrahim and Amb. Ezekiel Oladeji, as members.
Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
December 19, 2017
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by Milllz: 3:50pm
Tales of moonlight
It’s simple. Who stole the money? And they’re telling long story.
An average Nigerian could easily guess where those funds came from. It’s almost 10 months now and you’re still investigating while nothing has been heard about it. Even the whistleblower has been paid. Is this how we’re going to investigate all the corruption cases?!
Incase they’ve forgotten, 2019 is not far off.
10 Likes
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by mayowascholar: 4:00pm
issorite
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by morgan100(m): 4:00pm
U mean swept under the carpet as usual, we no go hear anything again jor, seh na today?
2 Likes
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by Owaincouncil: 4:00pm
Let's see what will happen later
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by StRichard(m): 4:01pm
Stories upon stories
1 Like
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by swagagolic01(m): 4:01pm
Story
1 Like
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by SalamRushdie: 4:01pm
Alll those who na?
1 Like
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by Stemkay: 4:01pm
Boboing.
1 Like
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by olisobin(m): 4:02pm
we dn hear these ones b4
1 Like
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by kkko(m): 4:02pm
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by free2ryhme: 4:02pm
presidency:
Person go think say better thing dem wan talk sef
1 Like
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by xreal: 4:02pm
Every scam now ends with gates.
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by sonnie10: 4:02pm
Why are they keeping it secret?
1 Like
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by Freshbank: 4:02pm
Only words no visible actions taken
1 Like
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by anonimi: 4:03pm
What sanction has he given Babachir, Buratai, Dalung, Maina.
Abi to reinstate and promote na sanction for the dullard barawo vocabulary
#Mainagate: Maina Received His Salary And Treated At Least 20 Files In October After Buhari Ordered His Sack -Lawyer
1 Like
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by free2ryhme: 4:03pm
presidency:
And we have a grasscutter rogue walking freely
1 Like
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by AremoOG(m): 4:04pm
ALL NA WASH
1 Like
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by sonnie10: 4:04pm
xreal:
Google Watergate scandal by President Nixon
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by nnachukz(m): 4:05pm
All talks and zero action. No be the same Buhari we all know.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by doctokwus: 4:06pm
What of former SGF,Babachir Lawal?
What of those found guilty in the Maina gate?
What of Buratai you just extended his tenure?
Tell it to the marines and to your ar se licking zombies!
4 Likes
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by anonimi: 4:06pm
free2ryhme:
............as well as the man who saved his sojaman salary, which is based on the minimum wage of N18,000, to buy mansions in Dubai.
Barawo bubu must think we are all jokers like he is.
General Buratai Bought Second Dubai Property Days After Appointment As Chief Of Army Staff
1 Like
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by Homers123: 4:10pm
Iro nla
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by pedrilo: 4:13pm
what did he do to former SGF and Buratai who owns properties in Dubai?
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by doctokwus: 4:13pm
presidency:In otherwords,you have laid another convenient excuse to cover up the real criminals behind the Osborne stash.Gosh,how did I ever see this man as the messiah?
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by Saintp(m): 4:16pm
They should keep playing to the gallery after all that is all they know how to do.
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by AnodaIT(m): 4:20pm
How about Grasscuttergate
If na PDP members, them go arrest first before starting the investigation
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by Running204(m): 4:27pm
Sarrki can u tell me what APC will use to campaign for ur ole sai baba? As it stands now,Buhari don use sh*it stain em body since 2015. What a useless president
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by NaijaMutant(f): 4:28pm
ok
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by Fukafuka: 4:36pm
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by smirn(m): 4:39pm
pedrilo:It's one step before another, let us finish with Dashiki, Daziani, GEJ, and the rest old thieves.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari by TijaniAbu: 4:52pm
presidency:
Buhari and Osinbajo are deceptive liars. One learns more from their omissions than from their lying tongues and evil actions. Why are they silent on the date the ikoyigate Osborne apartments money "was obtained" and who authorised it? If it was during the Jonathan administration they would be shouting all the way from Hell to Heaven, but because these slush funds were stashed and spent under APC's watch they have discovered how to speak in riddles? Thieves, the truth cannot be buried forever, Buhari himself is culpable, he should resign -
https://www.thecable.ng/exclusive-auditor-general-reveals-source-43m-ikoyi-cash
1 Like
How Bad Can Lagos Drainage Problems Get? / National Conference To Start February 10 / SE Governors Must Reject The Ministry of Power,Wks and Housing Budget Allocation
