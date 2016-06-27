Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari (4363 Views)

State House Press Release



Osbornegate: All Those Found Culpable Will Be Sanctioned- President Buhari



President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja said all those found culpable in the Osborne Towers scandal will be made to account and appropriately sanctioned.



Receiving a report of the panel established to review the operational, technical and administrative structure of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), President Buhari described the discovery of monies in the flat at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, in April this year, as an ‘‘unfortunate incident which rightly aroused public interest and outcry.’’



‘‘All the circumstances surrounding the obtaining, keeping custody and disbursement of the funds have been examined by the Vice President’s Committee and all those found to be culpable will be made to account and appropriately sanctioned.



‘‘However, it must be understood that this cannot be done in a manner that jeopardises national security or exposes the operations of any intelligence Agency, which must, by nature be conducted in secrecy.



‘‘Suffice it for me to assure all that justice will be done consistent with our anti-corruption policies,’’ the President said.



President Buhari, while commending the Presidential Review Panel on NIA led by Amb. Babagana Kingibe, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, for completing their assignment expeditiously, expressed the hope that the recommendations of the panel and that of an earlier Committee headed by the Vice President to look into the Osborne matter will assist Government in improving the operations of the NIA and the overall National Security architecture.



‘‘Your Panel’s recommendation, informed as they are by your collective experience and expertise in this field, should in particular help to reposition the NIA to better perform its vital functions with greater professionalism.



‘‘The Osborne Tower incident and its aftermath has also brought to the fore the need to review the entire National Security Architecture, which has now been in operation as established 31 years ago.



‘‘Once again, I thank you very much for undertaking this national assignment, ’’ he said.



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was present at the presentation of the report by the panel which has Chief Albert Horsfall, Amb. Zakari Ibrahim and Amb. Ezekiel Oladeji, as members.





Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

December 19, 2017

Tales of moonlight



It’s simple. Who stole the money? And they’re telling long story.



An average Nigerian could easily guess where those funds came from. It’s almost 10 months now and you’re still investigating while nothing has been heard about it. Even the whistleblower has been paid. Is this how we’re going to investigate all the corruption cases?!



Incase they’ve forgotten, 2019 is not far off. 10 Likes

issorite

U mean swept under the carpet as usual, we no go hear anything again jor, seh na today? 2 Likes

Let's see what will happen later

Stories upon stories 1 Like

Story 1 Like

Alll those who na? 1 Like

Boboing. 1 Like

we dn hear these ones b4 1 Like

Person go think say better thing dem wan talk sef Person go think say better thing dem wan talk sef 1 Like

Every scam now ends with gates.

Why are they keeping it secret? 1 Like

Only words no visible actions taken 1 Like



Abi to reinstate and promote na sanction for the dullard barawo vocabulary



#Mainagate: Maina Received His Salary And Treated At Least 20 Files In October After Buhari Ordered His Sack -Lawyer



Maina's Request For Reinstatement Was Work In Progress claims AGF Malami

NOV 23, 2017



he Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami , Head of Service of Federation , Winifred Oyo-Ita , Minister of Interior , Abdulrahman Danbazzau and Acting Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Joseph Oluremi Akande have all denied their involvement in reinstatement of the former head of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.



They made this denial while giving their statements under oath before the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee Investigative Hearing on the disappearance, reappearance, and promotion of Maina at National Assembly in Abuja.



More from: http://saharareporters.com/2017/11/23/mainagate-maina-received-his-salary-and-treated-least-20-files-october-after-buhari



What sanction has he given Babachir, Buratai, Dalung, Maina.Abi to reinstate and promote na sanction for the dullard barawo vocabulary 1 Like

And we have a grasscutter rogue walking freely And we have a grasscutter rogue walking freely 1 Like

ALL NA WASH 1 Like

xreal:

Every scam now ends with gates.

Google Watergate scandal by President Nixon Google Watergate scandal by President Nixon

All talks and zero action. No be the same Buhari we all know. 1 Like 1 Share

What of former SGF,Babachir Lawal?

What of those found guilty in the Maina gate?

What of Buratai you just extended his tenure?

Tell it to the marines and to your ar se licking zombies! 4 Likes

free2ryhme:

And we have a grasscutter rogue walking freely

............as well as the man who saved his sojaman salary, which is based on the minimum wage of N18,000, to buy mansions in Dubai.

Barawo bubu must think we are all jokers like he is.



General Buratai Bought Second Dubai Property Days After Appointment As Chief Of Army Staff



General Tukur Yusuf Buratai bought a second choice property in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, days after his appointment as Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), an investigation by SaharaReporters has revealed.



More from: http://saharareporters.com/2016/06/27/general-buratai-bought-second-dubai-property-days-after-appointment-chief-army-staff





*************************************************************



More Details Emerge On Nigeria Chief Of Army Staff General Buratai’s Dubai Properties



An ongoing investigation by SaharaReporters into properties acquired in Dubai by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Tukur Buratai, has revealed more details about the officer’s real estate acquisitions estimated at N160 million at the minimum.



More from: http://saharareporters.com/2016/07/09/more-details-emerge-nigeria-chief-army-staff-general-buratai%E2%80%99s-dubai-properties



............as well as the manto buy mansions in Dubai.Barawo bubu must think we are all jokers like he is. 1 Like

Iro nla

what did he do to former SGF and Buratai who owns properties in Dubai?

presidency:





‘‘However, it must be understood that this cannot be done in a manner that jeopardises national security or exposes the operations of any intelligence Agency, which must, by nature be conducted in secrecy.









[b]Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

December 19, 2017 In otherwords,you have laid another convenient excuse to cover up the real criminals behind the Osborne stash.Gosh,how did I ever see this man as the messiah? In otherwords,you have laid another convenient excuse to cover up the real criminals behind the Osborne stash.Gosh,how did I ever see this man as the messiah?

They should keep playing to the gallery after all that is all they know how to do.

How about Grasscuttergate



If na PDP members, them go arrest first before starting the investigation

Sarrki can u tell me what APC will use to campaign for ur ole sai baba? As it stands now,Buhari don use sh*it stain em body since 2015. What a useless president

ok

pedrilo:

what did he do to former SGF and Buratai who owns properties in Dubai? It's one step before another, let us finish with Dashiki, Daziani, GEJ, and the rest old thieves. It's one step before another, let us finish with Dashiki, Daziani, GEJ, and the rest old thieves. 1 Like 1 Share