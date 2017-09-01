Source - INOUT9JA.COM



Joy Chinonye Nnokam from Rivers State died in her sleep, on 10th of December 2017..



According to reports from her friends, Joy returned from Church on that fateful day, had lunch with her family, and went to bed to sleep. but she never woke up.



She was preparing for her wedding scheduled for sometime next year. Below is a tribute by one of her friends, Pretty King.



“Chai!!! I can’t believe am really writing a tribute for Joy Chinonye Nnokam. Hey!!! Knowing u was the best thing that have ever happened me.



A friend like no other,a friend with a good heart, u are one of those who still make me want to come back to Port Harcourt.



We chatted just last Friday,we did video call and I even told u that I was missing u, we planned seeing next year but u never waited. Having u around me was all I ever wanted. She can apologize for every little offense,whether right or wrong, she hardly frowns, hard working, dedicated to the core.



Nonye we were planning for u wedding come next year,what happens to our plans. U went to church yesterday like every other worshipper, u danced and sang worship songs in church, little did u know it was ur last,u went home had ur last lunch and spoke with ur family before ur demise,u wanted to have just nap but unknown to u that ur will take a long journey to the world beyond.



I even saw u online few mins to ur departure. Nonye I wish is not true,I wish its just a rumor, I won’t mind if ur enemies framed the story, Death wat on earth is ur problem, my friend turned sister lying helpless in the mortuary God have mercy. Please God console us all because this news is too painful. Adieu my friend. Adieu black beauty, Adieu my boo, RIP



