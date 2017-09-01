₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,930,815 members, 3,978,931 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 December 2017 at 12:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died (22642 Views)
PHOTO: What Would You Do If Your Child Returns From School Like This? / Bride-to-be, Mother Were Buried On Her Wedding Day (photos) / Ngu Nebuchadnezzar Returns From Russia After 36 Years (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by Oluwolex2000(m): 3:47pm
Source - INOUT9JA.COM
Joy Chinonye Nnokam from Rivers State died in her sleep, on 10th of December 2017..
According to reports from her friends, Joy returned from Church on that fateful day, had lunch with her family, and went to bed to sleep. but she never woke up.
She was preparing for her wedding scheduled for sometime next year. Below is a tribute by one of her friends, Pretty King.
“Chai!!! I can’t believe am really writing a tribute for Joy Chinonye Nnokam. Hey!!! Knowing u was the best thing that have ever happened me.
A friend like no other,a friend with a good heart, u are one of those who still make me want to come back to Port Harcourt.
We chatted just last Friday,we did video call and I even told u that I was missing u, we planned seeing next year but u never waited. Having u around me was all I ever wanted. She can apologize for every little offense,whether right or wrong, she hardly frowns, hard working, dedicated to the core.
Nonye we were planning for u wedding come next year,what happens to our plans. U went to church yesterday like every other worshipper, u danced and sang worship songs in church, little did u know it was ur last,u went home had ur last lunch and spoke with ur family before ur demise,u wanted to have just nap but unknown to u that ur will take a long journey to the world beyond.
I even saw u online few mins to ur departure. Nonye I wish is not true,I wish its just a rumor, I won’t mind if ur enemies framed the story, Death wat on earth is ur problem, my friend turned sister lying helpless in the mortuary God have mercy. Please God console us all because this news is too painful. Adieu my friend. Adieu black beauty, Adieu my boo, RIP
More photos of her: http://www.inout9ja.com/2017/12/nigerian-bride-to-be-returns-from.html
1 Like
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by boman2014: 4:28pm
rip dear
1 Like
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by MrHistorian: 9:56pm
Please,nobody should mention "village witches/wizards" here ooh.
Village Witches that cannot develop their villages with witchcrafts. . . Nonsense!
RIP to the deceased.
Let's meet at Jesus' feet 70 years to this time.
13 Likes
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by Ruggedfitness: 9:56pm
“Chai!!! I can’t believe am really writing a tribute for Joy Chinonye Nnokam. Hey!!! Knowing u was the best thing that have ever happened me.
People dying without reason must end in 2017.
In Other News
4 Reasons Why Condoms Tear During Sex
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/4-reasons-why-condoms-tear-during-sx.html
10 Likes
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by MrOwonikoko: 9:57pm
Ishe aye
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by javacompgeek: 9:57pm
This one na real wawu. �
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by Hushpuppi: 9:57pm
"This World Is Not My Home"
This world is not my home
I'm just a-passing through
My treasures are laid up
Somewhere beyond the blue.
The angels beckon me
From heaven's open door
And I can't feel at home
In this world anymore.
Oh Lord, you know
I have no friend like you
If heaven's not my home
Then Lord what will I do.
The angels beckon me
From heaven's open door
And I can't feel at home
In this world anymore.
I have a loving mother
Just up in Gloryland
And I don't expect to stop
Until I shake her hand.
She's waiting now for me
In heaven's open door
And I can't feel at home
In this world anymore.
Oh Lord, you know
I have no friend like you
If heaven's not my home
Then Lord what will I do.
The angels beckon me
From heaven's open door
And I can't feel at home
In this world anymore.
Just over in Gloryland
We'll live eternally
The saints on every hand
Are shouting victory.
Their songs of sweetest praise
Drift back from heaven's shore
And I can't feel at home
In this world anymore.
Oh Lord, you know
I have no friend like you
If heaven's not my home
Then Lord what will I do.
The angels beckon me
From heaven's open door
And I can't feel at home
In this world anymore...
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by imamabi(m): 9:57pm
RIP.
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by T4kbaba(m): 9:57pm
Ile aye asan
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by Osucoward: 9:57pm
Aba winshes don cast net.
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by PMWSpirit(m): 9:57pm
Awenibaku
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by CaptainG00D: 9:57pm
Rip
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by maberry(m): 9:57pm
Buhari sef
1 Like
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by femi4: 9:58pm
Ogbanje tinz
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by ElPadrino33: 9:58pm
In as much as its painful to lose a loved one this way and its quite normal to attribute it to spiritual forces and the likes, it is imperative for us to understand that death is 'part of life' and it can happen to anyone at anytime. No amount of weeping or autopsy can bring us back. So, let's live everyday like its our last
10 Likes
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by ceezarhh(m): 9:58pm
from nap to death!...quite unfortunate!...
1 Like
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by dayleke(m): 9:58pm
RIP girl
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by maberry(m): 9:58pm
Buhari sef
2 Likes
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by theghost001: 9:58pm
chai, good p**sy gone for eternity. God why
1 Like
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by ipobarecriminals: 9:58pm
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by Elvis295(m): 9:59pm
the man has used her
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by Boyooosa(m): 9:59pm
Villagers can do anything to be happy. Sad!
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by Moji12(f): 9:59pm
So sad
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by blessedweapon(m): 9:59pm
3 Likes
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by Macnnoli4(m): 9:59pm
Village people and devil"s agents are prime suspects. They must have attacked her in her in her dream or sleep
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by thorpido(m): 9:59pm
Bad bad o,Abasiakan.
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by Keneking: 10:00pm
RIP
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by blessedweapon(m): 10:00pm
MrHistorian:
Smh
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by olafunny(m): 10:00pm
maberry:your brain sef
3 Likes
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by arherfish(m): 10:00pm
Someone cannot die in peace again. Must we mention witches when someone dies.
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by Finstar: 10:00pm
Elvis295:
Make sure you buy sense before 2018...
Rip to the dead
Anyway, visit www.entmirror.com for all your business ideas.
3 Likes
|Re: Bride-to-be Returns From Church, Had Lunch, Slept & Then Died by Danelo(m): 10:01pm
Hope she hasn't been ditching guys after squandering their money?
RIP tho
This 4-Year-Old Boy, Odunayo Adeyemi Is Missing (PHOTO) / ‘my Husband Sacked Me For Refusing To Terminate 6 Months Pregnancy’ / Being A Nigerian Housewife
Viewing this topic: GLeesMODEL(m), Oridiya, safiaaBUTTHOLE, Pink1000(f), Toyocee(f), Pee01, Boleyndynasty2(f), Lionhearted, Pakkay1441(m), DuruCee, samtex10(m), collynsHD(m), graciandubuisi(f), LawrenceDike, MAYORIN1(m), mofedamijo(m), Dopenigga, dammyteli45(m), omasa, dancin(m), roldee(m), justvictor57(m), BCRCentre, phronesis(m), cirry, MeLissa74, omakay(m), Agimor(m), laimzydl, oluseyioba(m), King4Roller, AryerStack, Abaski9, emmykolz(m), Pearlpop and 53 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17