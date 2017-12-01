₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by Pussitto: 4:44pm
ovationcarol was fun as some bigboys attended the party to cheer with the host and CEO of the ovation magazine, chief dele momodu. According to some IG users this has never happened before ,a first class king stretching to greet an ordinary billionaire.. Some called out the ONI for not holding his office to high esteem like his dad. The aggressived internet users didn't spare even femi otedola as some called him a rude man ..what is really happening to Yoruba culture.
See reactions below,
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by Akkord4gov: 4:47pm
How will u simply explain to a poor man that money isn't everything?
Before u preach to me,kindly make me a millionaire first,billionaire is even a long tin
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by DrinkLimca(m): 5:00pm
What is even the benefit of the ooni to Nigeria?
All this nonsense traditional jargons should be deleted..
Men sitting on their thrones, marrying plenty wives and with plenty maids, does not add anything to the economy..
GOD BLESS AMERICA.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by Topccy007(m): 5:00pm
Money Vs Power.... Which is better?
LIKE for money and SHARE for power.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by thesicilian: 5:11pm
"The late oni wasn't seen everywhere too"
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by Woly: 5:57pm
Na what's up king be this one. Na wa oooooo... Na una dey spoil una culture by una self.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by EbukaHOkechukwu(m): 6:07pm
humility from the ooni..
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by Sirheny007(m): 6:21pm
The
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by helphelp: 6:21pm
So
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by madridguy(m): 6:22pm
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by OrestesDante(m): 6:22pm
∆ This is why I love russia! No time for Rubbish.. ∆
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by CriticMaestro: 6:22pm
Who no wan chop
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by MZEE01: 6:22pm
The two most beautiful words in the English language are 'cheque enclosed'
People who say that money can't buy happiness just don't know where to shop
these days say it all. It’s a recession when your neighbor loses his job; it’s a depression when you lose your own
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by dpete1: 6:23pm
surely, money get mind... something wey him supposed bow
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by dbynonetwork: 6:23pm
Walahi!! This Ooni na oloshi....
Because of small money he defiled the law and tradition of his dynasty...
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by Tozara: 6:23pm
When irrelevant things steer controversies all the time, just know that the members of that society are PETTY IDIOTS!
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by Pidginwhisper: 6:23pm
So una dey expect Otedola to dobale for Ooni @ an Event? Na for palace Ooni fit dey get Dobale
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by olaboy33(m): 6:23pm
Nigerians sha...
what do they want the ONI to do?.. Stand up to greet olamide??
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by lifezone247(m): 6:23pm
And the swag king received the hand with 2 hands, money get pass mind sef.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by Burgerlomo: 6:24pm
Femi o ma ba je o iru iwa igberaga wo niyen.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by Jupxter: 6:24pm
Make una siddown there.OOni bowed to greet Saraki, let alone Otedola
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by Cynate(f): 6:24pm
Is that not the most respected king in Yorubaland?
Really?
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by LordKO(m): 6:24pm
Politeness isn't a sign of timidity instead its a sign of dignity. SMH for the OP and his ilks.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by phkka1(m): 6:25pm
Still the Yoruba mentality worrying the small boy. By right, any man who is not up to 60 years should not be a traditional ruler. Even at that you must be moderately rich.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by MrMoney007: 6:25pm
The most sophisticated tribe at it again
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by seunmohmoh(f): 6:25pm
And so
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by geometricaxis: 6:25pm
This Ooni has been disrespecting himself and his throne, his culture and his tradition from the minute he was appointed Ooni elect. it is no surprise people disrespect him.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by Josh44s(m): 6:25pm
In this world Money answereth all things.
Wetin make major marketers decided to go on Strike now. Buhari is a curse to humanity. I Love this country with passion but I hate its habitats. Russia should just accidentally drop Satan-two bomb in Nigeria abeg let’s everyone die.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by Tosinex(m): 6:25pm
Se ko dobale si ori table ni lolz lolzzz
Shey make e prostrate untop table... There's respect in their greetings, the Oba has femi's hands within, that's great enough.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by emorse(m): 6:26pm
1. Culture is dynamic.
2. Man was not made for the law. The law was made for man.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife Greets Femi Otedola By Stretching His Hands (Photo) by goldenarrow: 6:26pm
There is nothing indecent about this picture and all that transpired therein.
