ovationcarol was fun as some bigboys attended the party to cheer with the host and CEO of the ovation magazine, chief dele momodu. According to some IG users this has never happened before, a first class king stretching to greet an ordinary billionaire. Some called out the ONI for not holding his office to high esteem like his dad. The aggressived internet users didn't spare even femi otedola as some called him a rude man. What is really happening to Yoruba culture.

What is even the benefit of the ooni to Nigeria?



All this nonsense traditional jargons should be deleted..



Men sitting on their thrones, marrying plenty wives and with plenty maids, does not add anything to the economy..



GOD BLESS AMERICA. 70 Likes 2 Shares

"The late oni wasn't seen everywhere too" 4 Likes

Na what's up king be this one. Na wa oooooo... Na una dey spoil una culture by una self. 7 Likes

humility from the ooni.. 2 Likes

The aggressived internet users didn't spare even femi otedola as some called him a rude man 7 Likes 1 Share

∆ This is why I love russia! No time for Rubbish.. ∆ 1 Like

People who say that money can't buy happiness just don't know where to shop



People who say that money can't buy happiness just don't know where to shop. It's a recession when your neighbor loses his job; it's a depression when you lose your own. The two most beautiful words in the English language are 'cheque enclosed'.

surely, money get mind... something wey him supposed bow

Walahi!! This Ooni na oloshi....

Because of small money he defiled the law and tradition of his dynasty... 2 Likes

When irrelevant things steer controversies all the time, just know that the members of that society are PETTY IDIOTS! 10 Likes 1 Share

So una dey expect Otedola to dobale for Ooni @ an Event? Na for palace Ooni fit dey get Dobale 7 Likes 2 Shares

Nigerians sha...



what do they want the ONI to do?.. Stand up to greet olamide??

And the swag king received the hand with 2 hands, money get pass mind sef. 1 Like

Femi o ma ba je o iru iwa igberaga wo niyen.

Make una siddown there.OOni bowed to greet Saraki, let alone Otedola 2 Likes

Is that not the most respected king in Yorubaland?

Really? 2 Likes

Politeness isn't a sign of timidity instead its a sign of dignity. SMH for the OP and his ilks. 4 Likes

Still the Yoruba mentality worrying the small boy. By right, any man who is not up to 60 years should not be a traditional ruler. Even at that you must be moderately rich. 1 Like

The most sophisticated tribe at it again 1 Like

This Ooni has been disrespecting himself and his throne, his culture and his tradition from the minute he was appointed Ooni elect. it is no surprise people disrespect him. 5 Likes

In this world Money answereth all things.



Wetin make major marketers decided to go on Strike now. Buhari is a curse to humanity . I Love this country with passion but I hate its habitats. Russia should just accidentally drop Satan-two bomb in Nigeria abeg let’s everyone die. 2 Likes

Shey make e prostrate untop table... There's respect in their greetings, the Oba has femi's hands within, that's great enough.

1. Culture is dynamic.



2. Man was not made for the law. The law was made for man.