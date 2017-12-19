₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by kirajustice: 6:08pm
Immediate past President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has described the accusations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that he purchased his Apo Residential House illegally as spurious, contrived and baseless.
Senator Mark said today that the EFCC or any other agent of Government are chasing shadows because the property was duly offered for sale, bided for, and he purchased like any other person would in line with Federal Government’s Monetization Policy that was started during the time of President Olusegun Obasanjo.
He said “I had the right of first refusal. Even if I did not purchase it, someone else would have.
“I am a law-abiding citizen. I did not flout any law.
“Curiously, four houses occupied by the then Presiding Officers of National Assembly were offered to the occupants. All of us, me as the then President of the Senate, Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, the then Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole and his Deputy Bayero Nafada were all given the same offer.
“I am at a loss as to why it is now a subject of contention.
“If this persecution is about politics, my political party and the 2019 elections, I dare say that only God and Nigerians would decide. No amount of persecution would alter the will of God.
“I had refrained from commenting on this because it is already in the law Court. But they have taken the matter to the Court of public opinion.”
Senator Mark through his lawyer Ken Ikonne in the suit NO FHC/ABJ/1037/2017 before the Federal High Court, Abuja had said that he followed due process and legally acquired the property from the FCDA on April 27, 2011.
Senator Mark is also asking the Court for a declaration that an order by the Attorney General of the Federation and one Obono Obla of the Presidential Task Force on Recovery of Government Properties compelling him to vacate the aforesaid property without affording him a fair hearing, amounted to a denial of his fundamental human rights, unconstitutional and void.
He recalled that the Federal Executive Council decided to authorize the sale of the properties housing the principal officers of the National Assembly because the general security of the area had been altered/compromised due to the sale of the other houses in the Legislative Quarters to the public.
Consequent upon which the houses were offered for sale and dully purchased.
Senator Mark was given the first option of refusal upon which he dully accepted on April 21st 2011 and paid the agreed purchase price to the adhoc committee on sale of Federal Government houses on April 27, 2011.
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by thedondada(m): 6:14pm
APC change. Yet they are afraid.
Yes afraid of the possibility of PDP taking power back. They won an election from an incumbent that shows they as incumbent can also lose an election.
It's time to target the possible presidential candidates of the party most likely to give them headache.
Atiku
Mark
Saraki
Whose next?
You decide.
Meanwhile jubril be like
21 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by AnodaIT(m): 6:16pm
EFCC and media trial after they will disgrace themselves in the court with lack of evidence
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by mgbadike81: 6:41pm
any resemblance of true democracy in Nigeria died the day Buhari took over power.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by BruncleZuma: 6:43pm
Capo the Capo
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by Ayodejioak(m): 6:43pm
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by QuitNotice(m): 6:43pm
The godfather of corruption is now 'law abiding'
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by bedspread: 6:44pm
SEEMS EFCC HAS HIT THE BAR AGAIN!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by MetroBaba1: 6:44pm
David Mark Shut Up
10 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by MZEE01: 6:44pm
mgbadike81:
You must really be living a dull life. Are you this poor that you can't even pay simple attention? Let me borrow you you sense.
6 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by Fadiga24(m): 6:45pm
The EFCC is turning into a joke.
3 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by OrestesDante(m): 6:45pm
∆ Tell them that they are also chasing the sun... ∆
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by concacid: 6:45pm
Shut the f*ck up David. Crook like you.
11 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by lilfreezy: 6:45pm
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by UbanmeUdie: 6:45pm
David Mark's crucifixion has just begun!
A curse the bible says abounds in the house of a thief.
Let the thief keep catching his compatriots. Soon he too will be caught.
David Mark is not an Innocent man but he doesn't deserve this level of degradation and bullying.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by Sharon6(f): 6:45pm
Ok
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by kings09(m): 6:45pm
Buhari sef
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by jerrybakermillz(m): 6:47pm
Hmmm...
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by mathew247: 6:47pm
this jubrin from Sudan sef... I wonder if him get brain at all.
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by Ussy4real(m): 6:47pm
Don dey call God name.. When you dey steal the money you no remember God.. Na thunder go fire that useless mouth you use dey call God
6 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 6:47pm
this polithiefian should go and sit down.....
after colluding with the clueless ogogoro master from Bayelsa to convert govt property to his own, he is here shouting God will judge....
thunder fire ya ponmo mouth.
the only thing i expect from him now is to change to islam cos that is where he belongs after marrying four wives.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by BUHARImyDOG: 6:48pm
WE CALL ON THE HIGH TABLE THE EXECUTIVE OF ZOMBIES and BMC FOR ANY OPINMENT CONCERNING THE ISSUE AT HAND
Python1 aka omenka
sarrki
CHAIRMAN BMC
ngene aka laulleta onochie
BOLUSTAL. MEMBER BMC
YARIMO PRO BMC
AND NUMEROUS OTHERS
3 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by FreddyKruger: 6:48pm
APC's efcc just chasing shadows up and down based on orders from the clueless dullard in asorock. The vermins are too afraid of 2019 so they are in a state of ferocious anxiety anxiously clutching at straws and troubling perceived enemies.
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by princechurchill(m): 6:48pm
Media trial
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by OceanmorganTrix: 6:48pm
concacid:
Y d tin pain u as if na u d handle EFCC NL account
1 Like
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by awa(m): 6:48pm
Disgraceful that EFCC are now after due to election 2019
2 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by Freshbank: 6:48pm
Leave God out of Nigeria politics... Pls
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by BafanaBafana: 6:50pm
David Mark is one of the smartest politicians in Nigeria. There is no way efcc can find anything incriminating against him.
3 Likes
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by safarigirl(f): 6:50pm
If only God was amadioha, he would have struck the likes of David Mark for ever involving him in their shady affairs.
You know God, but you treat your people worse than you treat your domestic animals.
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by Sleyanya1(m): 6:51pm
Truiiiiiiee...
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by Brainsg: 6:51pm
concacid:why are you so pained?
|Re: EFCC Is Chasing Shadows, Only God Can Decide 2019 - David Mark by soulxxx5x: 6:51pm
